Pictures | Mon Feb 24, 2020 | 7:15pm EST

Best of Paris Fashion Week

A model presents a creation by designer Maiko Kurogouchi for fashion label Mame Kurogouchi during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Maiko Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

