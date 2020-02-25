Best of Paris Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by designer Maiko Kurogouchi for fashion label Mame Kurogouchi during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, February 24, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Mame Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Maiko Kurogouchi. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
Kiminte Kimhekim. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw
