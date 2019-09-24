Edition:
Best of Paris Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, France, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
1 / 22
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
2 / 22
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
3 / 22
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
4 / 22
Kaia Gerber presents a creation for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
5 / 22
Guests arrive at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
6 / 22
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
7 / 22
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
8 / 22
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
9 / 22
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
10 / 22
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
11 / 22
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
12 / 22
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
13 / 22
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
14 / 22
Models pose before the Dior show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
15 / 22
A guest takes pictures with her mobile phones as a model presents a creation by designers Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins as part of their Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
16 / 22
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
17 / 22
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
18 / 22
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
19 / 22
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
20 / 22
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
21 / 22
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, September 24, 2019
22 / 22
