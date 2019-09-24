Best of Paris Fashion Week
Naomi Campbell presents a creation by designer Anthony Vaccarello as part of his Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Saint Laurent during Paris Fashion Week, France, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Kaia Gerber presents a creation for Saint Laurent. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Guests arrive at the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Models present creations by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Dior during Paris Fashion Week, September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models pose before the Dior show. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A guest takes pictures with her mobile phones as a model presents a creation by designers Victoria Feldman and Tomas Berzins as part of their Spring/Summer 2020 women's ready-to-wear collection show for Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Victoria/Tomas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
