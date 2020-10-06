Edition:
Tue Oct 6, 2020

Best of Paris Fashion week

Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Model Jill Kortleve presents a creation by Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Alexandre Mattiussi for his brand AMI. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 03, 2020
Alexandre Mattiussi for his brand AMI. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 03, 2020
Alexandre Mattiussi for his brand AMI. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 03, 2020
Alexandre Mattiussi for his brand AMI. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 03, 2020
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 03, 2020
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 03, 2020
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 03, 2020
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Saturday, October 03, 2020
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
A woman holds a banner which reads "We are all fashion victims" as she walks on the catwalk during the show by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, September 29, 2020
French model Tiffany Fournier poses for a digital presentation for La Metamorphose. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Sunday, September 27, 2020
French model Tiffany Fournier poses for a digital presentation for La Metamorphose. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Sunday, September 27, 2020
French model Tiffany Fournier poses for a digital presentation for La Metamorphose. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Sunday, September 27, 2020
