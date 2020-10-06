Best of Paris Fashion week
Models present creations by designer Virginie Viard as part of her Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear collection show for Chanel during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Model Jill Kortleve presents a creation by Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Virginie Viard for Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Designer Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alexandre Mattiussi for his brand AMI. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alexandre Mattiussi for his brand AMI. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alexandre Mattiussi for his brand AMI. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Alexandre Mattiussi for his brand AMI. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Nadege Vanhee-Cybulski for Hermes. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A woman holds a banner which reads "We are all fashion victims" as she walks on the catwalk during the show by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
French model Tiffany Fournier poses for a digital presentation for La Metamorphose. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French model Tiffany Fournier poses for a digital presentation for La Metamorphose. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French model Tiffany Fournier poses for a digital presentation for La Metamorphose. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Best of Milan Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.
Best of Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Madrid.
Scaled-down Venice film festival opens
With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the Venice film festival is going ahead in front of live audiences with fewer Hollywood stars gracing the red carpet and no...
Chinese metal bands turn up the volume as live venues reopen
China's small but buoyant heavy metal scene, where bands mix genre standards with Chinese elements, returns to Beijing's underground music venues after six...
MORE IN PICTURES
Biden cautiously campaigns as COVID cases rise
Joe Biden continues his presidential campaign with masks and social distancing after debating President Trump, who later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Civilians caught in deadly Armenian-Azeri crossfire
Azerbaijan says Azeri cities outside Nagorno-Karabakh have been struck, and both sides say the other has hit civilian areas. Each denies targeting civilians.
Torrential rains lash southern France
Southern France is battered by heavy rain and swollen rivers that have swept away houses, bridges and parts of roads.
Animals blessed by priest in drive-thru ceremony
A Catholic priest sprinkles holy water on animals at a drive-thru pet blessing in the Philippines.
Protesters storm government headquarters after Kyrgyzstan election
Protests break out in the capital Bishkek after Sunday's disputed parliamentary election, which Western observers said had been marred by vote buying.
Wildfires rampage through California wine country
Wildfires have spread across more California's famed Napa and Sonoma wine counties.
Trump returns to White House
President Trump was treated for coronavirus at a military hospital before returning to the White House, with the severity of his illness unclear barely four weeks before Americans go to the polls to decide whether to reelect him.
Notable deaths in 2020
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
How we're adapting to pandemic life
From haircuts to elevators, our world re-engineered by the coronavirus outbreak.