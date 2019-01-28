Best of SAG Awards
Sandra Oh reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work in Killing Eve. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Chadwick Boseman speaks on behalf of the cast of Black Panther after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mandy Moore speaks on behalf of the cast of This Is Us after winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alec Baldwin and Megan Mullally present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mahershala Ali reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Green Book. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emily Blunt reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rachel Brosnahan reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bradley Cooper hugs singer Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tom Hanks presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to honoree Alan Alda. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jason Bateman reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Ozark. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast members Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, and Ken Jeong introduce the film Crazy Rich Asians. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Darren Criss reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenters Glenn Close and Michael Douglas react as they greet actor Patricia Arquette after she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in Escape at Dannemora. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Glenn Close reacts with presenter Gary Oldman after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her work in The Wife. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rami Malek reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and Andy Serkis react alongside cast of Black Panther after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patricia Arquette reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in Escape at Dannemora. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for Killing Eve. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Alan Alda speaks after being given the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Megan Mullally performs a skit as she hosts the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Tony Shaloub speaks in front of the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel after winning Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
(L-R) Actors Sam Elliott, Anthony Ramos, singer Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Amy Adams and Viggo Mortensen greet each other. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Glenn Close and Michael Douglas present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Antonio Banderas presents. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mahershala Ali reacts with Robin Wright after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Green Book. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Keri Russell and Richard Madden speak. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tony Shalhoub speaks after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jason Bateman poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for Ozark. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Emily Blunt hugs presenter Chris Pine as she reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Robin Wright presents. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emily Blunt reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tracy Morgan smiles during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sandra Oh arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Black Panther movie cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira pose for a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rachel Brosnahan reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Matt Bomer and singer Ricky Martin present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
President of SAG-AFTRA Gabrielle Carteris. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast member Chadwick Boseman waves in front of the cast of Black Panther after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts
Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.
Trump ally Roger Stone arrested
Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump for 40 years, was arrested on Friday on charges of lying to Congress about the release of stolen Democratic Party...
MORE IN PICTURES
Hundreds missing after Brazil dam bursts
Police and firemen search for people missing after a tailings dam burst at an iron ore mine owned by Brazilian miner Vale SA in southwestern Minas Gerais state.
Trump ally Roger Stone arrested
Roger Stone, an ally of President Donald Trump for 40 years, was arrested on Friday on charges of lying to Congress about the release of stolen Democratic Party emails during the 2016 campaign.
Best of the Australian Open
Highlights from the tennis tournament in Melbourne.
Scenes from the longest shutdown
Images from the longest partial federal government shutdown in U.S. history.
Winter wonderland
Frozen scenes from around the world.
Migrant caravan moves north
Hundreds of Central American migrants walk or hitch rides as they move north through Mexico towards the U.S. border.
Inside Davos
Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.