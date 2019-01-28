Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jan 27, 2019

Best of SAG Awards

Sandra Oh reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her work in Killing Eve. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Cast member Chadwick Boseman speaks on behalf of the cast of Black Panther after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Mandy Moore speaks on behalf of the cast of This Is Us after winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Alec Baldwin and Megan Mullally present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Mahershala Ali reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Green Book. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Emily Blunt reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Bradley Cooper hugs singer Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Tom Hanks presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to honoree Alan Alda. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Jason Bateman reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for his work in Ozark. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Cast members Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu, and Ken Jeong introduce the film Crazy Rich Asians. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Darren Criss reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for his work in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Presenters Glenn Close and Michael Douglas react as they greet actor Patricia Arquette after she won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in Escape at Dannemora. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Glenn Close reacts with presenter Gary Oldman after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for her work in The Wife. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Rami Malek reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Bohemian Rhapsody. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Angela Bassett and Andy Serkis react alongside cast of Black Panther after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Patricia Arquette reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series for her work in Escape at Dannemora. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Sandra Oh poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series award for Killing Eve. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Alan Alda speaks after being given the Lifetime Achievement Award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Megan Mullally performs a skit as she hosts the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Cast member Tony Shaloub speaks in front of the cast of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel after winning Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
(L-R) Actors Sam Elliott, Anthony Ramos, singer Lady Gaga, and Bradley Cooper present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Amy Adams and Viggo Mortensen greet each other. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Glenn Close and Michael Douglas present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Antonio Banderas presents. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Mahershala Ali reacts with Robin Wright after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Green Book. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Keri Russell and Richard Madden speak. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Tony Shalhoub speaks after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Jason Bateman poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series award for Ozark. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Emily Blunt hugs presenter Chris Pine as she reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Robin Wright presents. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Chadwick Boseman and Angela Bassett present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Emily Blunt reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for her work in A Quiet Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Tracy Morgan smiles during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Sandra Oh arrives. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Black Panther movie cast members Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira pose for a selfie. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Rachel Brosnahan reacts after winning Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her work in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Matt Bomer and singer Ricky Martin present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
President of SAG-AFTRA Gabrielle Carteris. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
Cast member Chadwick Boseman waves in front of the cast of Black Panther after the film won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 27, 2019
