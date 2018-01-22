Best of SAG Awards
Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson (R) on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sterling K. Brown accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "This Is Us." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Allison Janney accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "I, Tonya." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Morgan Freeman accepts the Life Achievement Award from actress Rita Moreno. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Kumail Nanjiani and Ray Romano (L to R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore react after receiving the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "This is Us." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Milo Ventimiglia (C) and the rest of the cast receive the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "This is Us." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
William H. Macy accept the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for "Shameless." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Jenifer Lewis, Marisa Tomei and Molly Shannon (L to R) pose for a photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sam Rockwell accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Sean Hayes and Susan Sarandon (R) chat during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf (R) speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for "Big Little Lies." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
24th Screen Actors Guild Awards � Photo Room � Los Angeles, California, U.S., 21/01/2018 � Alexander Skarsgard with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for 'Big Little Lies' and Nicole Kidman with...more
Actresses Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Morgan Freeman poses with the 54th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actresses Kelly Marie Tran and Dakota Fanning speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Halle Berry speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Frances McDormand accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Brie Larson and Lupita Nyong'o (R) present the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actresses Connie Britton, Allison Williams and Taryn Manning (L to R) pose during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Veep" poses backstage with their awards for Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Allison Janney poses backstage with her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actror in a Supporting Role for her role in "I, Tonya". REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actresses Molly Shannon and Leslie Mann present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actors Anthony Anderson, Halle Berry and Tracee Ellis Ross pose during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sterling K. Brown poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for "This Is Us". REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Actresses Halle Berry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lupita Nyong'o and Niecy Nash (L to R) greet each other during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" poses backstage with their award for Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
