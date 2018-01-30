Best of Super Bowl halftimes
Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during Super Bowl XXXVIII, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Bruce Springsteen performs at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform at Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Prince performs at Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota
Paul McCartney performs at Super Bowl XXXIX, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Madonna performs at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash at Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Katy Perry performs at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd at Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Petty plays with his band The Heartbreakers during Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Shania Twain performs at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos in Santa Clara, California, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Michael Jackson performs at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Next Slideshows
Black Panther premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.
Grammy red carpet
Fashion highlights from the Grammys.
Madrid Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.
Haute Couture week in Paris
Collection highlights from Paris Haute Couture week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Driverless cars
Inside the technology and testing of self-driving cars.
Paris under water
Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine's levels.
Puerto Rico four months after Maria
Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.
Kenya's opposition leader takes symbolic oath of office
Thousands watch opposition leader Raila Odinga take a symbolic presidential oath in a direct challenge to President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Black Panther premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of Marvel superhero movie "Black Panther" in Los Angeles.
People's State of the Union
Celebrities host a People's State of the Union event in Manhattan.
Inside Amazon's Spheres
Amazon opens a rainforest-like office space called Spheres in Seattle that houses some 40,000 plants of 400 species.
Testing Trump's border wall
Eight prototypes for President Trump's border wall with Mexico are being built and tested in San Diego.
Navalny calls for boycott of Russian election
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was detained, and later released, after appearing at a Moscow rally to boycott the upcoming presidential election.