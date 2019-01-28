Edition:
Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009
Janet Jackson performs with Justin Timberlake during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXVIII in Houston, 2004. Jackson's bare breast flash during the nationally televised game cost CBS a record $550,000 for violating indecency rules. REUTERS/Win McNamee

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Bruce Springsteen performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, Florida, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
The Rolling Stones perform during the halftime show at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
Beyonce and Destiny's Child perform during the half-time show of Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans, 2013. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
Prince performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XLI between the Indianapolis Colts and the Chicago Bears in Miami, 2007. REUTERS/Marc Serota

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2007
Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Madonna performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLVI between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots in Indianapolis, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2012
Aerosmith's Steve Tyler kisses Britney Spears after the two performed during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa, 2001. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Fergie from the Black Eyed Peas performs with guitarist Slash during the halftime show during Super Bowl XLV between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Green Bay Packers in Arlington, Texas, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone

Reuters / Sunday, February 06, 2011
Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2015
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend of The Who acknowledge the crowd during their halftime show performance for Super Bowl XLIV between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2010
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Bruno Mars during Super Bowl XLVIII in East Rutherford, 2014. Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2014
Tom Petty plays with his band 'The Heartbreakers' during halftime of Super Bowl XLII in Glendale, Arizona, 2008. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2008
Gwen Stefani of No Doubt and Sting perform during Super Bowl XXXVII halftime in San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Shania Twain performs during halftime at Super Bowl XXXVII in San Diego, 2003. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, February 09, 2006
Michael Jackson performs during the halftime show at Super Bowl XXVII in Pasadena, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, June 27, 2009
Bruce Springsteen and Steven Van Zant perform during halftime at Super Bowl XLIII between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Tampa, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Sunday, February 01, 2009
Mick Jagger, Ron Wood and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform at the Super Bowl XL halftime show in Detroit, 2006. REUTERS/Jeff Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2006
Beyonce and Chris Martin of Coldplay perform during the half-time show at Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 23, 2018
