Best of Super Bowl LII
New England Patriots James White scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles� Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott misses a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Stephen Gostkowski scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles players huddle. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
New England Patriots' Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott kicks a field goal REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthems before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pink performs the national anthem before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Medal of Honor recipients before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham runs out onto the pitch before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
New England Patriots Matthew Slater before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Leslie Odom Jr. performs before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
