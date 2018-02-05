Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 4, 2018 | 8:15pm EST

Best of Super Bowl LII

New England Patriots James White scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New England Patriots James White scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
New England Patriots James White scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
1 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Alshon Jeffery scores a touchdown. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
3 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles� Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles� Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles� Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
4 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott misses a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott misses a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott misses a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
5 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles LeGarrette Blount runs in to score a touchdown REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Nelson Agholor and Corey Clement in action with New England Patriots' Devin McCourty. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
7 / 22
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Corey Graham REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 22
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
New England Patriots Chris Hogan in action with Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
9 / 22
New England Patriots Stephen Gostkowski scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New England Patriots Stephen Gostkowski scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
New England Patriots Stephen Gostkowski scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
10 / 22
New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
New England Patriots Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
11 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Nick Foles. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
12 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott scores a field goal. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
13 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles players huddle. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Philadelphia Eagles players huddle. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles players huddle. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
14 / 22
New England Patriots' Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

New England Patriots' Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
New England Patriots' Eric Rowe in action with Philadelphia Eagles� Alshon Jeffery. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Close
15 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott kicks a field goal REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott kicks a field goal REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Jake Elliott kicks a field goal REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthems before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthems before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Rodney McLeod and Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthems before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
17 / 22
Pink performs the national anthem before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Pink performs the national anthem before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Pink performs the national anthem before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 22
Medal of Honor recipients before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Medal of Honor recipients before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Medal of Honor recipients before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 22
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham runs out onto the pitch before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham runs out onto the pitch before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Philadelphia Eagles Corey Graham runs out onto the pitch before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
20 / 22
New England Patriots Matthew Slater before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

New England Patriots Matthew Slater before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
New England Patriots Matthew Slater before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
21 / 22
Leslie Odom Jr. performs before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Leslie Odom Jr. performs before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Sunday, February 04, 2018
Leslie Odom Jr. performs before the game REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Deadly Amtrak crash

Deadly Amtrak crash

Next Slideshows

Deadly Amtrak crash

Deadly Amtrak crash

An Amtrak passenger train diverted onto a side track slammed into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring at least 116.

6:35pm EST
Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

6:30pm EST
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

6:20pm EST
Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

6:10pm EST

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly Amtrak crash

Deadly Amtrak crash

An Amtrak passenger train diverted onto a side track slammed into a parked freight train in South Carolina, killing two crew members and injuring at least 116.

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Inside Turkey's air and ground offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia in Syria's northwestern region.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photography this past week.

Paris under water

Paris under water

Nearly 1,500 people have been evacuated from homes in the Paris region as relentless rains swell the river Seine.

Back to hockey's roots

Back to hockey's roots

In Minneapolis, 2,500 amateur players take to the frozen surface of Lake Nokomis for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championship in a celebration of a childhood joy for millions of players.

Classic Super Bowl moments

Classic Super Bowl moments

Memorable moments from past Super Bowls.

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Memorable Super Bowl halftime performances.

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

Father of victims lunges at Nassar

The father of three daughters sexually abused by Larry Nassar lunges at the former USA Gymnastics doctor in court.

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Puerto Rico four months after Maria

Signs of devastation from Hurricane Maria are evident across the island, with some 40 percent of the U.S. territory still without power.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast