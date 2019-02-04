Best of Super Bowl LIII
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald takes down New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the second quarter. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski celebrates with defensive tackle Lawrence Guy after kicking a 42-yard field goal during the second quarter. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater cannot catch a pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers during the first quarter. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald in the first quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Samson Ebukam brings down New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman during the first quarter. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers (94) and defensive tackle Ethan Westbrooks (95) in the first quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff passes as New England Patriots outside linebacker Dont'a Hightower defends in the first quarter. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Mark Barron (26) and New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) attempt to catch the ball during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory...more
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady hands off to running back Sony Michel during the first quarter. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman runs the ball as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill defends during the first quarter. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is tackled by Los Angeles Rams strong safety John Johnson and defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman during the first quarter. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead is tackled by Los Angeles Rams defensive back Nickell Robey-Coleman during the first quarter. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady fakes the handoff to wide receiver Julian Edelman during the first quarter. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff huddles the offense before a play in the first quarter. Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead is tackled during the first quarter. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The New England Patriots run a play in the first quarter. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Gladys Knight performs the national anthem. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A general view during the national anthem. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Gladys Knight performs the national anthem. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New England Patriots' Tom Brady before the match. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Cory Littleton reacts after intercepting a pass in the first quarter. John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady leads his teammates on to the field. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
R&B sister duo Chloe x Halle perform America the Beautiful. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (32) and running back Todd Gurley (30) and outside linebacker Samson Ebukam (50) and wide receiver Robert Woods (17) before the game. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman runs onto the field before the game. Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Rams take the field. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
A New England Patriots fan holds up a sign before the game. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
