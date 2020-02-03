Edition:
Best of Super Bowl LIV

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S. - February 2, 2020. Shakira and Bad Bunny perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs with J Balvin during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk scores their first touchdown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk scores their first touchdown. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk scores their first touchdown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
San Francisco 49ers' Raheem Mostert in action with Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates scoring their first touchdown with teammates. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates scoring their first touchdown with teammates. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates scoring their first touchdown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce in action with San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle in action with Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa during the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in action. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in action REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould and Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman during the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce in action with San Francisco 49ers' Dre Greenlaw. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams in action. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins in action. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes during the national anthem. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Yolanda Adams sings before the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Joe Montana is introduced as part of the NFL 100 all time team before Super Bowl LIV. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Demi Lovato sings the U.S. national anthem before the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
Demi Lovato sings the U.S. national anthem. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
The teams line up during the tribute to Kobe Bryant and former Minnesota Viking Hall of Famer Chris Doleman before the game. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S. - February 2, 2020 Daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 02, 2020
