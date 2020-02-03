Best of Super Bowl LIV
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira perform during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S. - February 2, 2020. Shakira and Bad Bunny perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez performs with J Balvin during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Jennifer Lopez performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Lopez performs during the halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira performs during halftime show. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk scores their first touchdown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk scores their first touchdown. REUTERS/Mike Blake
San Francisco 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk scores their first touchdown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
San Francisco 49ers' Raheem Mostert in action with Kansas City Chiefs' Anthony Hitchens. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates scoring their first touchdown with teammates. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates scoring their first touchdown with teammates. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes celebrates scoring their first touchdown. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce in action with San Francisco 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle in action with Kansas City Chiefs' Daniel Sorensen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa during the first quarter. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams during the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in action. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in action REUTERS/Mike Blake
San Francisco 49ers' Robbie Gould and Kansas City Chiefs' Mecole Hardman during the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce in action with San Francisco 49ers' Dre Greenlaw. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Williams in action. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kansas City Chiefs' Sammy Watkins in action. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes during the national anthem. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demi Lovato performs the national anthem. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Yolanda Adams sings before the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joe Montana is introduced as part of the NFL 100 all time team before Super Bowl LIV. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demi Lovato sings the U.S. national anthem before the game. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Demi Lovato sings the U.S. national anthem. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
The teams line up during the tribute to Kobe Bryant and former Minnesota Viking Hall of Famer Chris Doleman before the game. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
NFL Football - Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show - Kansas City Chiefs v San Francisco 49ers - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S. - February 2, 2020 Daughter of Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz performs during the halftime show REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a...
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
MORE IN PICTURES
World races to contain coronavirus
Foreign governments are evacuating their citizens, travel has been disrupted and cities are under quarantine as the world grapples with the rapid spread of a new flu-like virus from China.
Inside Wuhan after China quarantines virus-hit city
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Lakers play first game since Kobe Bryant's death
The Los Angeles Lakers played their first game since Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday, marking his death with a host of tributes and musical performances, including a moving pregame speech by LeBron James.
Mourning Kobe Bryant
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant, considered one of basketball's all-time greats, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles.
Celebration, resignation as Britain leaves the EU on Brexit Day
The United Kingdom leaves the European Union, its most significant change of course since the loss of its empire - and a major blow to 70 years of efforts to forge European unity from the ruins of two world wars.
Democratic hopefuls sprint across Iowa
A crowded field of Democratic 2020 presidential candidates criss-crosses Iowa ahead of Monday's caucuses.
Iranian factory makes U.S. and Israel flags to burn
Business is booming at Iran's largest flag factory which makes U.S., British and Israeli flags for Iranian protesters to burn.