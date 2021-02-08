Best of Super Bowl LV
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring their first touchdown with Tom Brady. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady is sacked in the first quarter. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark during the first quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pats the Super Bowl LV logo at midfield after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first quarter. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in action with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady during the game. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in action with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jamel Dean. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting knocks away a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle during the first quarter. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs' players run out onto the field before the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A military flyover before Super Bowl LV. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Church performs the national anthem. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Jazmine Sullivan performs the national anthem. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs players raise their hands before the game. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
A fan wearing a protective face mask takes a selfie before the game. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
H.E.R. performs before the game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Chiefs players are introduced. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Anti-vaccination protesters gather outside of the Healthcare Heroes entrance. Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports
Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol perform at a pregame tailgate party for frontline workers. Doug Benc via USA TODAY Sports
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand for a video presentation before the game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs' players walk out to warm up before the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand before the game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Cut-out photographs of fans displayed on the seats. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
