Pictures | Sun Feb 7, 2021 | 7:25pm EST

Best of Super Bowl LV

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring a touchdown during the first quarter.   Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski celebrates scoring their first touchdown with Tom Brady. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady is sacked in the first quarter. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark during the first quarter. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark pats the Super Bowl LV logo at midfield after sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the first quarter. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in action with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady during the game. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes in action with Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Jamel Dean. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first quarter.   James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting knocks away a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle during the first quarter. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first quarter. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs' players run out onto the field before the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A military flyover before Super Bowl LV. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Eric Church performs the national anthem. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Jazmine Sullivan performs the national anthem. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs players raise their hands before the game. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
A fan wearing a protective face mask takes a selfie before the game. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
H.E.R. performs before the game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs players are introduced. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Anti-vaccination protesters gather outside of the Healthcare Heroes entrance. Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Miley Cyrus and Billy Idol perform at a pregame tailgate party for frontline workers. Doug Benc via USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand for a video presentation before the game. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs' players walk out to warm up before the game. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers stand before the game. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Cut-out photographs of fans displayed on the seats. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up before the game.   Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2021
