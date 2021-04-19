Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards
Keith Urban performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, April 17, 2021, for a taped appearance on the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show to be aired on April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town performs "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" in Nashville. Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Carrie Underwood performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "In his arms". REUTERS/Wade Payne
Blake Shelton performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Miranda Lambert and Elle King perform at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert perform "Maggie's Song". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Female Artist Of The Year winner Maren Morris celebrates with her award at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Lady A performs "Like A Lady". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Carrie Underwood performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Thomas Rhett performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Eric Church performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Chris Young and Kayne Brown perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
The War and Treaty performs "Pride (In the Name of Love)". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Single Of The Year winners for song "I Hope You're Happy Now" Carly Pearce and Lee Brice react. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty perform "Pride (In the Name of Love)". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Gabby Barrett performs "The Good Ones". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Eric Church performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Dan + Shay performs "Glad You Exist". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Thomas Rhett performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans perform at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Leslie Jordan announcing the winner of Duo Of The Year Dan + Shay at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Chris Young and Kayne Brown perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Male Artist Of The Year winner Thomas Rhett celebrates with his award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Single Of The Year winners Carly Pearce and Lee Brice perform their song "I Hope You're Happy Now" at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley perform "Freedom Was A Highway". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Amy Grant announces Female Artist Of The Year winner Maren Morris at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton open the show at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Alan Jackson performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Group Of The Year winner Old Dominion celebrate at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Little Big Town performs "Wine, Beer, Whiskey". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Brothers Osborne perform "Dead man's curve". REUTERS/Wade Payne
Ashley McBryde performs "Martha Divine". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
