Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 19, 2021 | 12:26pm EDT

Best of the Academy of Country Music Awards

Keith Urban performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, April 17, 2021, for a taped appearance on the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show to be aired on April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Keith Urban performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, April 17, 2021, for a taped appearance on the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show to be aired on April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Keith Urban performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, April 17, 2021, for a taped appearance on the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards show to be aired on April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
1 / 35
Little Big Town performs "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" in Nashville. Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Little Big Town performs "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" in Nashville. Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Little Big Town performs "Wine, Beer, Whiskey" in Nashville. Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 35
Carrie Underwood performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Carrie Underwood performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
3 / 35
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "In his arms". REUTERS/Wade Payne

Singer Miranda Lambert performs "In his arms". REUTERS/Wade Payne

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Singer Miranda Lambert performs "In his arms". REUTERS/Wade Payne
Close
4 / 35
Blake Shelton performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Blake Shelton performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Blake Shelton performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
5 / 35
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
6 / 35
Miranda Lambert and Elle King perform at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Miranda Lambert and Elle King perform at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Miranda Lambert and Elle King perform at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
7 / 35
Alan Jackson performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Alan Jackson performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Alan Jackson performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
8 / 35
Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert perform "Maggie's Song". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert perform "Maggie's Song". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert perform "Maggie's Song". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 35
Female Artist Of The Year winner Maren Morris celebrates with her award at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Female Artist Of The Year winner Maren Morris celebrates with her award at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Female Artist Of The Year winner Maren Morris celebrates with her award at the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM) at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
10 / 35
Lady A performs "Like A Lady". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Lady A performs "Like A Lady". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Lady A performs "Like A Lady". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 35
Carrie Underwood performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Carrie Underwood performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
12 / 35
Thomas Rhett performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thomas Rhett performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Thomas Rhett performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
13 / 35
Eric Church performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Eric Church performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Eric Church performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
14 / 35
Chris Young and Kayne Brown perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Chris Young and Kayne Brown perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Chris Young and Kayne Brown perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
15 / 35
The War and Treaty performs "Pride (In the Name of Love)". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

The War and Treaty performs "Pride (In the Name of Love)". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
The War and Treaty performs "Pride (In the Name of Love)". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 35
Single Of The Year winners for song "I Hope You're Happy Now" Carly Pearce and Lee Brice react. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Single Of The Year winners for song "I Hope You're Happy Now" Carly Pearce and Lee Brice react. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Single Of The Year winners for song "I Hope You're Happy Now" Carly Pearce and Lee Brice react. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
17 / 35
Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty perform "Pride (In the Name of Love)". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty perform "Pride (In the Name of Love)". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Dierks Bentley and The War and Treaty perform "Pride (In the Name of Love)". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 35
Gabby Barrett performs "The Good Ones". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Gabby Barrett performs "The Good Ones". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Gabby Barrett performs "The Good Ones". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 35
Eric Church performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Eric Church performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Eric Church performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
20 / 35
Dan + Shay performs "Glad You Exist". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Dan + Shay performs "Glad You Exist". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Dan + Shay performs "Glad You Exist". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 35
Thomas Rhett performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Thomas Rhett performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Thomas Rhett performs at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
22 / 35
Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans perform at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans perform at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Carrie Underwood and CeCe Winans perform at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
23 / 35
Leslie Jordan announcing the winner of Duo Of The Year Dan + Shay at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Leslie Jordan announcing the winner of Duo Of The Year Dan + Shay at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Leslie Jordan announcing the winner of Duo Of The Year Dan + Shay at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
24 / 35
Chris Young and Kayne Brown perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Chris Young and Kayne Brown perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Chris Young and Kayne Brown perform at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
25 / 35
Male Artist Of The Year winner Thomas Rhett celebrates with his award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Male Artist Of The Year winner Thomas Rhett celebrates with his award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Male Artist Of The Year winner Thomas Rhett celebrates with his award. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
26 / 35
Single Of The Year winners Carly Pearce and Lee Brice perform their song "I Hope You're Happy Now"  at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Single Of The Year winners Carly Pearce and Lee Brice perform their song "I Hope You're Happy Now"  at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Single Of The Year winners Carly Pearce and Lee Brice perform their song "I Hope You're Happy Now"  at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
27 / 35
Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley perform "Freedom Was A Highway". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley perform "Freedom Was A Highway". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley perform "Freedom Was A Highway". Jon Morgan/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 35
Amy Grant announces Female Artist Of The Year winner Maren Morris at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Amy Grant announces Female Artist Of The Year winner Maren Morris at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Amy Grant announces Female Artist Of The Year winner Maren Morris at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
29 / 35
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton open the show at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton open the show at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton open the show at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
30 / 35
Alan Jackson performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Alan Jackson performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Alan Jackson performs at the Ryman Auditorium. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
31 / 35
Group Of The Year winner Old Dominion celebrate at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Group Of The Year winner Old Dominion celebrate at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Group Of The Year winner Old Dominion celebrate at the Grand Ole Opry. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
32 / 35
Little Big Town performs "Wine, Beer, Whiskey". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Little Big Town performs "Wine, Beer, Whiskey". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, April 19, 2021
Little Big Town performs "Wine, Beer, Whiskey". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
33 / 35
Brothers Osborne perform "Dead man's curve". REUTERS/Wade Payne

Brothers Osborne perform "Dead man's curve". REUTERS/Wade Payne

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Brothers Osborne perform "Dead man's curve". REUTERS/Wade Payne
Close
34 / 35
Ashley McBryde performs "Martha Divine". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Ashley McBryde performs "Martha Divine". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, April 18, 2021
Ashley McBryde performs "Martha Divine". Brent Harrington/CBS Handout via REUTERS
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight...

Next Slideshows

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft...

10:47am EDT
Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

A wildfire fanned by strong winds continues to burn out of control along South Africa's Table Mountain.

9:08am EDT
Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, after the city released a graphic video of a police officer...

Apr 18 2021
Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Demonstrations across the U.S. entered their second week after the police killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

Apr 18 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Rebuilding the fire-damaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

Restoration work is underway at Notre-Dame de Paris, two years after a fire destroyed the cathedral's centuries-old attic and sent its spire crashing through the vaults below.

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

Robot helicopter Ingenuity takes historic first flight on Mars

NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet. The tiny rotorcraft was carried to the Red Planet strapped to the belly of the Perseverance rover.

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

Firefighters battle mountain fire outside Cape Town

A wildfire fanned by strong winds continues to burn out of control along South Africa's Table Mountain.

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds protest Chicago police killing of 13-year-old boy Adam Toledo

Hundreds marched through the streets of Chicago to protest the police shooting of Adam Toledo, after the city released a graphic video of a police officer shooting and killing the 13-year-old Latino boy in an alley two weeks ago.

Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Weekend of protests across America after police killing of Daunte Wright

Demonstrations across the U.S. entered their second week after the police killing of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

The funeral of Prince Philip

The funeral of Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth and her family paid their last respects to Prince Philip at a funeral that celebrated his naval past, his international heritage and seven decades of service in which he helped guide the queen through repeated crises.

Notable deaths in 2021

Notable deaths in 2021

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

The longest war: Scenes from two decades in Afghanistan

Scenes from almost two decades of war in Afghanistan.

The holy month of Ramadan

The holy month of Ramadan

Muslims the world over join their families to break the fast at sunset and go to mosques to pray. But the pandemic has disrupted observances for the second year, with curbs on large gatherings for prayers and public iftars.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast