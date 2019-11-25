Best of the American Music Awards
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Decade award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform Senorita. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halsey performs Graveyard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan + Shay pose with their awards for Favorite Duo or Group-Country and Favorite Song-Country for Speechless. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Billie Eilish performs All the good girls go to hell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Post Malone and Ozzy Osbourne perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Eilish accepts the Favorite Artist Alternative Rock award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dua Lipa performs Don't Start Now. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Toni Braxton performs Un-break My Heart. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift and Shania Twain. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Daniel Levy and Heidi Klum present the Favorite Album Pop/Rock award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs Basket Case/Father of All. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Post Malone accepts the Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop award for Hollywood's Bleeding. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kesha performs Raising Hell/Tik Tok. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Christina Aguilera performs Fall On Me. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Eilish performs All the good girls go to hell. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ciara performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyra Banks. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Nas X accepts the Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop award for Old Town Road. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Thomas Rhett performs Look What God Gave Her. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello performs Living Proof. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shania Twain performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello pose with their award for Collaboration of the Year for Senorita. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Halsey accepts the Favorite Song Pop/Rock award for Without Me. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion and Jharrel Jerome present the Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kesha with Big Freedia perform Raising Hell/Tik Tok. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Porter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards for New Artist of the Year and Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Show host Ciara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Selena Gomez performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michael Ealy and Cobie Smulders present the Favorite Album Country award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halsey performs Graveyard. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jamie Lee Curtis and Katherine Langford present the Collaboration of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maddie Hasson and David Dobrik speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Toni Braxton performs Un-break My Heart. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kane Brown poses with his award for Favorite Album-Country for Experiment. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne and Travis Scott perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ciara speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift accepts the Artist of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rivers Cuomo and Pete Wentz. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs Basket Case/Father of All. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Carole King presents Taylor Swift with the Artist of the Decade award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ciara performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paula Abdul. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello accept the Collaboration of the Year award for Senorita. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ciara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Halsey accepts the Favorite Song Pop/Rock award for Without Me. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift and Halsey perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello perform Senorita. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taylor Swift accepts the the Favorite Album Pop/Rock award for Lover. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
