Best of the America's Cup

Teams compete during day one of the Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Land Rover BAR Academy and Team France Jeune compete in race three during day one of Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race three of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race two against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
J Class boats Ranger and Svea compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Oracle Team USA helmsman Jimmy Spithill and crew compete in race one against Emirates Team New Zealand in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand crosses finish to win race four against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Team Tilt (Switzerland) and Artemis Youth Racing (Sweden) compete in race three on day one of Youth America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Lionheart and Hanuman compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand competes in race one against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Saturday, June 17, 2017
The crew of Velsheda takes down the spinnaker as J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand competes against Oracle Team USA in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
Topaz and Ranger compete in a J Class regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Emirates Team New Zealand speeds to win race three against Oracle Team USA in America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Crew members ride the windward rail as J Class boat Ranger competes in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
J Class boats compete in a regatta between race days of the America's Cup finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, June 19, 2017
Oracle Team USA and Emirates Team New Zealand compete in Race four of America's Cup Finals. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, June 18, 2017
