Best of the Asian Games
Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Xu Jiayu of China competes in the Men's 50m Backstroke Heats. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
General view at the start of the Men's 800m Freestyle. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea in action with Sera Azuma of Japan during the Women's Individual Foil. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Gold medalist Jong Myong Suk of North Korea listens to the national anthem during the Women's Freestyle 57 kg Medal Ceremony. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Zul Bahrin Mat Asri of Malaysia in action on the horizontal bar during qualification. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Sirojiddin Khasanov of Uzbekistan celebrates after winning bronze medal during the Men's Freestyle 65 kg. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Lee Hyeokjung of South Korea in action on the parallel bars during qualification. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton
Van Vinh Trinh of Vietnam drops the barbell during the Men's 62kg Group A. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Shunsuke Terui of Japan riding Alias Max reacts during the Dressage Individual Prix St-Georges. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Cho Seung-jae of South Korea competes during Men's Daoshu. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Zhu Yuxiang, Hu Mingda and Deng Tingfeng of China in action during the Taekwondo Men s Team Poomsae, Final. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea during the Women s Individual Sabre, Semifinals. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Sun Yang of China competes during the Men's 200m Freestyle Final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Dovletmyrat Orazgylyjov of of Turkmenistan in action with Mostafa Hosseinkhani of Iran during the Men's Freestyle 74 kg 1/8 Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato
General view of participants with torches during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Ri Se Ung of North Korea in action with Mirambek Ainagulov of Kazakhstan during the Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Bronze Medal Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Sun Peiyuan of China competes during the Men's Changquan Final. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Next Slideshows
North and South Korean workers hold soccer friendly
South Korean labor unions welcomed a North Korean delegation of workers for a friendly soccer match with their southern counterparts in Seoul.
Race on 'Death Road'
Competitors run during the Bolivia Sky Race on the "Death Road" from Yolosa to Chuspipata, near La Paz.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Tour de France interrupted by farmers' protest
A protest by local farmers brought stage 16 of the Tour de France to a halt as bales of hay were thrown on to the road on the route from Carcassonne to...
MORE IN PICTURES
Historic floods in Kerala
Incessant downpours have caused the worst floods in a century in the southwestern state in India, and close to 200 people have perished in the rising waters and landslides.
MTV Video Music Awards
Highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV Video Music Awards red carpet
Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
Taiwan on China's shores
Scenes from the Kinmen islands, which lie in a bay across from the Chinese city of Xiamen, ahead of the 60th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Straits Crisis.
Becoming the 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'
Chinese makeup artist He Yuhong transforms into the "Girl with a Pearl Earring , the subject of a painting by 17th-century Dutchman Johannes Vermeer.
Protesters topple Confederate statue
Protesters topple a statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of University of North Carolina.
Exodus from Venezuela
Hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have fled their country's economic and political turmoil for Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador and beyond over the past 18 months.
Perseid meteor shower lights up the sky
The Perseid meteor shower lights up the night sky with annual event at its peak.