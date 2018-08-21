Edition:
Best of the Asian Games

Soyoka Hanawa of Japan in action on the balance beam. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Xu Jiayu of China competes in the Men's 50m Backstroke Heats. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
General view at the start of the Men's 800m Freestyle. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Jeon Hee Sook of South Korea in action with Sera Azuma of Japan during the Women's Individual Foil. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Gold medalist Jong Myong Suk of North Korea listens to the national anthem during the Women's Freestyle 57 kg Medal Ceremony. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Zul Bahrin Mat Asri of Malaysia in action on the horizontal bar during qualification. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Sirojiddin Khasanov of Uzbekistan celebrates after winning bronze medal during the Men's Freestyle 65 kg. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Lee Hyeokjung of South Korea in action on the parallel bars during qualification. REUTERS/Cathal Mcnaughton

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Van Vinh Trinh of Vietnam drops the barbell during the Men's 62kg Group A. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Shunsuke Terui of Japan riding Alias Max reacts during the Dressage Individual Prix St-Georges. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Cho Seung-jae of South Korea competes during Men's Daoshu. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, August 20, 2018
Zhu Yuxiang, Hu Mingda and Deng Tingfeng of China in action during the Taekwondo Men s Team Poomsae, Final. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Qian Jiarui of China reacts after defeating Kim Jiyeon of South Korea during the Women s Individual Sabre, Semifinals. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Sun Yang of China competes during the Men's 200m Freestyle Final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
Dovletmyrat Orazgylyjov of of Turkmenistan in action with Mostafa Hosseinkhani of Iran during the Men's Freestyle 74 kg 1/8 Finals. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, August 19, 2018
General view of participants with torches during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
Ri Se Ung of North Korea in action with Mirambek Ainagulov of Kazakhstan during the Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Bronze Medal Final. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Sun Peiyuan of China competes during the Men's Changquan Final. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, August 18, 2018
