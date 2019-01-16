Edition:
Best of the Australian Open

Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action during the match against Hungary's Timea Babos. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
General view during the match between Australia s Alex De Minaur and Switzerland s Henri Laaksonen. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts during the match against Britain's Dan Evans. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during the match against Germany s Tatjana Maria. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during the match against Sweden's Johanna Larsson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Australia's Matthew Ebden. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
A fan reacts during the match between Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut and Australia's John Millman. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in action against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Australia's Alex De Minaur in action during the match against Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Czech Republic s Petra Kvitova in action during the match against Russia s Irina-Camelia Begu. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. in action during the match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Fans of Canada s Eugenie Bouchard hold up signs during her match against China's Peng Shuai. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during the match against Sweden's Rebecca Peterson. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Australia's Matthew Ebden. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates after winning the match against Australia's John Millman. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Britain's Katie Boulter in action during the match against Belarus' Arena Sabalenka. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. reacts during the match against South Africa's Kevin Anderson. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2019
Germany s Laura Siegemund uses an ice pack during the match against Belarus s Victoria Azarenka. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Slovakia's Martin Klizan reacts during the match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Japan's Kei Nishikori reacts during the match against Poland's Kamil Majchrzak. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Serena Williams of the U.S. comforts Germany s Tatjana Maria after winning the match. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Britain's Andy Murray looks dejected after losing the match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action during the match against Taylor Townsend of the U.S. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during the match against Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Canada s Eugenie Bouchard celebrates during the match against China's Peng Shuai. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
China s Shuai Zhang in action during the match against Slovakia s Dominika Cibulkova. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during the match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
South Africa's Kevin Anderson in action during the match against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, January 13, 2019
Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during the match against Spain's Pablo Andujar. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Slovakia s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova eyes the ball during the match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. REUTERS/Aly Song

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
South Korea's Chung Hyeon in action during the match against Bradley Klahn of the U.S. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu reacts during the match against Venus Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Australia s Nick Kyrgios reacts during the match against Canada s Milos Raonic. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Romania s Simona Halep in action during the match against Estonia s Kaia Kanepi. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Serbia s Novak Djokovic in action during the match against Mitchell Krueger of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Japan's Naomi Osaka trains. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, January 10, 2019
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak in action during the match against Japan's Kei Nishikori. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Serbia s Novak Djokovic in action during the match against Mitchell Krueger of the U.S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, January 15, 2019
Slovakia's Magdalena Ribarikova in action during the match against Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, January 14, 2019
Serbia's Novak Djokovic with Peppa Pig characters at Kids Tennis Day. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Friday, January 11, 2019
