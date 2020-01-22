Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jan 22, 2020 | 10:15am EST

Best of the Australian Open

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
1 / 20
Australia's John Millman in action during his match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Australia's John Millman in action during his match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Australia's John Millman in action during his match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
2 / 20
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
3 / 20
The racket of Serbia's Novak Djokovic flies out of his hand as he trys to hit a return during the match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito. REUTERS/Issei Kato

The racket of Serbia's Novak Djokovic flies out of his hand as he trys to hit a return during the match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
The racket of Serbia's Novak Djokovic flies out of his hand as he trys to hit a return during the match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 20
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning her match against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning her match against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning her match against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
5 / 20
Britain's Daniel Evans reacts during the match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Britain's Daniel Evans reacts during the match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Britain's Daniel Evans reacts during the match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 20
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during the match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during the match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during the match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
7 / 20
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in action during her match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in action during her match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in action during her match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
8 / 20
Serena Williams from the U.S. reacts during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Serena Williams from the U.S. reacts during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, January 22, 2020
Serena Williams from the U.S. reacts during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
9 / 20
Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
10 / 20
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitro in action against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitro in action against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitro in action against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 20
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action against Russia's Anastasia Potapova. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Serena Williams of the U.S. in action against Russia's Anastasia Potapova. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action against Russia's Anastasia Potapova. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 20
France's Alize Cornet during her match against Romania's Monica Niculescu. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

France's Alize Cornet during her match against Romania's Monica Niculescu. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
France's Alize Cornet during her match against Romania's Monica Niculescu. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
13 / 20
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
14 / 20
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, January 21, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
15 / 20
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action against Croatia's Donna Vekic. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Russia's Maria Sharapova in action against Croatia's Donna Vekic. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action against Croatia's Donna Vekic. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
16 / 20
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Austria's Dominic Thiem in action against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
17 / 20
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
18 / 20
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
19 / 20
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Monday, January 20, 2020
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports images from the past week.

Jan 20 2020
Dakar Rally 2020

Dakar Rally 2020

Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

Jan 14 2020
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

Dec 30 2019
Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos from the past week.

Dec 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Lunar New Year celebrations

Lunar New Year celebrations

The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Malnourished lions neglected in Sudan park

Malnourished lions neglected in Sudan park

A public campaign is on to save several malnourished lions languishing at Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan.

27 stunning artists' renderings of our universe

27 stunning artists' renderings of our universe

Imagining the unknown regions of our universe.

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.

Australia's charred landscape

Australia's charred landscape

While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Democrats battle for Iowa

Democrats battle for Iowa

Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.

Haute couture week in Paris

Haute couture week in Paris

Haute couture collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.

Coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

Coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk from millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast