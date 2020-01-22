Best of the Australian Open
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Australia's John Millman in action during his match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The racket of Serbia's Novak Djokovic flies out of his hand as he trys to hit a return during the match against Japan's Tatsuma Ito. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning her match against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Britain's Daniel Evans reacts during the match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during the match against Serbia's Filip Krajinovic. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in action during her match against Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Serena Williams from the U.S. reacts during her match against Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action against Romania's Sorana Cirstea. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitro in action against Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action against Russia's Anastasia Potapova. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France's Alize Cornet during her match against Romania's Monica Niculescu. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during the match against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action against Croatia's Donna Vekic. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action against France's Adrian Mannarino. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Canada's Denis Shapovalov in action against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action against Madison Keys of the U.S. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Next Slideshows
Week in sports
Our top sports images from the past week.
Dakar Rally 2020
Stunning images as vehicles race from Jeddah to Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Lunar New Year celebrations
The world celebrates the Year of the Rat with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.
Malnourished lions neglected in Sudan park
A public campaign is on to save several malnourished lions languishing at Al-Qureshi Park in Khartoum, Sudan.
27 stunning artists' renderings of our universe
Imagining the unknown regions of our universe.
Inside Trump's Senate impeachment trial
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial begins in the Senate, in a rare use of the constitutional mechanism for ousting a president that has further polarized voters ahead of a November election.
Australia's charred landscape
While bushfires are common in Australia, authorities say the current scale of destruction is unprecedented, fuelled by a prolonged drought and record high temperatures that have left eastern regions tinder-dry.
Inside Davos
Scenes from the 2020 World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Democrats battle for Iowa
Scenes from the state of Iowa, ahead of the first nominating contest in the Democratic 2020 primaries.
Haute couture week in Paris
Haute couture collection highlights from Paris Fashion Week.
Coronavirus outbreak spreads in China
The death toll from a mysterious flu-like virus in China climbed to six as new cases surged beyond 300 and authorities fretted about the added risk from millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year holiday.