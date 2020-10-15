Best of the Billboard Music Awards
Sia performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards broadcast. Rich Polk/NBC
Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron of music group En Vogue perform at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/NBC
Post Malone poses with his awards. Todd Williamson/NBC
Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rich Polk/NBC
Doja Cat performs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/NBC
Brandy performs. Christopher Polk/NBC
Bad Bunny accepts the Top Latin Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC
Luke Combs rehearses at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/NBC
Billie Eilish poses with her awards. Todd Williamson/NBC
Demi Lovato performs. Rich Polk/NBC
Lil Nas X accepts the Top Hot 100 Song for 'Old Town Road' onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rich Polk/NBC
Honoree Garth Brooks. Todd Williamson/NBC
Cher speaks onstage. Christopher Polk/NBC
Demi Lovato performs. Rich Polk/NBC
Lauren Daigle accepts the Top Christian Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC
Julia Michaels speaks. Christopher Polk/NBC
Post Malone accepts the Top Male Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC
Ivy Queen, Nesi, Bad Bunny perform. Christopher Polk/NBC
Khalid accepts the Top R&B Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC
Brandy and Ty Dolla Sign perform. Christopher Polk/NBC
Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks via video. Christopher Polk/NBC
Post Malone accepts awards. Rich Polk/NBC
Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of music group En Vogue rehearse. Rich Polk/NBC
Khalid and Kane Brown rehearse. Rich Polk/NBC
John Legend performs. Christopher Polk/NBC
Lilly Singh. Todd Williamson/NBC
Doja Cat performs. Christopher Polk/NBC
Nicole Richie onstage. Christopher Polk/NBC
Bad Bunny performs. Christopher Polk/NBC
Luke Combs accepts the Top Country Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC
Khalid rehearses. Christopher Polk/NBC
Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee of Pentatonix. Todd Williamson/NBC
Bad Bunny rehearses. Christopher Polk/NBC
Swae Lee rehearses. Christopher Polk/NBC
Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of music group En Vogue rehearse. Christopher Polk/NBC
Next Slideshows
Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration
Thousands of Thai protesters demonstrate in Bangkok, defying a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action.
Trump rallies in Des Moines as Iowa polls tighten
President Trump won Iowa by almost 10 percentage points in 2016, but opinion polls have shown Iowa to be competitive.
Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID
Notable athletes and sports figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok
Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone as truce frays
Since coming into force on Saturday, a Russian-brokered ceasefire has frayed, with Armenia and Azerbaijan accusing each other of grave violations and attacks on civilians.
Thousands defy Thai protest ban to join Bangkok demonstration
Thousands of Thai protesters demonstrate in Bangkok, defying a ban imposed to end three months of anti-government action.
Trump rallies in Des Moines as Iowa polls tighten
President Trump won Iowa by almost 10 percentage points in 2016, but opinion polls have shown Iowa to be competitive.
Sports figures who have tested positive for COVID
Notable athletes and sports figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Unsuited to new era? Fate of formal fashion hangs by a thread
A seismic shift in behavior is having profound repercussions across the supply chain for suits and formal wear, upending a sartorial sector spanning every continent.
Thailand bans protests after thousands demonstrate in Bangkok
Thailand's government banned protests and the publication of sensitive news in the face of escalating protests that have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as well as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan'ocha, a former junta leader.
Spectacular fall colors around the world
Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.
People in U.S. politics who have tested positive for COVID-19
Notable American political figures who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Early voting surges ahead of 2020 election
More than 10 million votes have already been cast by mail and in advance polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election as voters seek to avoid lines at polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.