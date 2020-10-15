Edition:
Best of the Billboard Music Awards

Sia performs onstage for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards broadcast. Rich Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron of music group En Vogue perform at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Post Malone poses with his awards. Todd Williamson/NBC

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Lizzo accepts the Top Song Sales Artist award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rich Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Doja Cat performs at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Brandy performs. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Bad Bunny accepts the Top Latin Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Luke Combs rehearses at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Billie Eilish poses with her awards. Todd Williamson/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Demi Lovato performs. Rich Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Lil Nas X accepts the Top Hot 100 Song for 'Old Town Road' onstage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Rich Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Honoree&nbsp;Garth Brooks. Todd Williamson/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Cher speaks onstage. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Demi Lovato performs. Rich Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Lauren Daigle accepts the Top Christian Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Julia Michaels speaks. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Post Malone accepts the Top Male Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Ivy Queen, Nesi, Bad Bunny perform. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Khalid accepts the Top R&B Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Brandy and Ty Dolla Sign perform. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks via video. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Post Malone accepts awards. Rich Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of music group En Vogue rehearse. Rich Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Khalid and Kane Brown rehearse. Rich Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
John Legend performs. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2020
Lilly Singh. Todd Williamson/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Doja Cat performs. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Nicole Richie onstage. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Bad Bunny performs. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Luke Combs accepts the Top Country Artist award. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Khalid rehearses. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Kevin Olusola, Kirstin Maldonado, Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Matt Sallee of Pentatonix. Todd Williamson/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Bad Bunny rehearses. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Swae Lee rehearses. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Rhona Bennett, Terry Ellis, and Cindy Herron of music group En Vogue rehearse. Christopher Polk/NBC

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2020
