Best of the Billboard Music Awards
Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepts the award for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Doja Cat and SZA perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pink and her daughter Willow perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Khaled and H.E.R perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Glass Animals perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
SZA performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
AJR performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award from musician Jon Bon Jovi. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Weeknd gestures as he accepts the award for Top Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Colombian singer Karol G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Khaled, H.E.R and Migos perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Padma Lakshmi salutes from the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Machine Gun Kelly accepts the award for Top Rock Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelsea Ballerini speaks on the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pop Smoke's mother Audrey Jackson accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album award, on behalf of her son. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Pink performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Doja Cat performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bad Bunny shows a protective mask as he accepts the award for Top Latin Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nick Jonas speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
H.E.R performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
