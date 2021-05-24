Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon May 24, 2021 | 9:57am EDT

Best of the Billboard Music Awards

Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepts the award for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepts the award for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepts the award for Artist of the Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
1 / 35
The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 35
Doja Cat and SZA perform.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Doja Cat and SZA perform.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Doja Cat and SZA perform.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 35
Pink and her daughter Willow perform.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pink and her daughter Willow perform.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Pink and her daughter Willow perform.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 35
DJ Khaled and H.E.R perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DJ Khaled and H.E.R perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
DJ Khaled and H.E.R perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 35
Glass Animals perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Glass Animals perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Glass Animals perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
6 / 35
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
7 / 35
SZA performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SZA performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
SZA performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
8 / 35
AJR performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

AJR performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
AJR performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
9 / 35
Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award from musician Jon Bon Jovi.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award from musician Jon Bon Jovi.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award from musician Jon Bon Jovi.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
10 / 35
The Weeknd gestures as he accepts the award for Top Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Weeknd gestures as he accepts the award for Top Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
The Weeknd gestures as he accepts the award for Top Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
11 / 35
Colombian singer Karol G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Colombian singer Karol G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Colombian singer Karol G performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
12 / 35
DJ Khaled, H.E.R and Migos perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DJ Khaled, H.E.R and Migos perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
DJ Khaled, H.E.R and Migos perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
13 / 35
Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Joe Jonas of Jonas Brothers and Marshmello perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 35
Padma Lakshmi salutes from the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Padma Lakshmi salutes from the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Padma Lakshmi salutes from the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
15 / 35
Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
16 / 35
Machine Gun Kelly accepts the award for Top Rock Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Machine Gun Kelly accepts the award for Top Rock Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly accepts the award for Top Rock Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
17 / 35
DJ Khaled and H.E.R perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

DJ Khaled and H.E.R perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
DJ Khaled and H.E.R perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
18 / 35
Kelsea Ballerini speaks on the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kelsea Ballerini speaks on the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Kelsea Ballerini speaks on the stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
19 / 35
Pop Smoke's mother Audrey Jackson accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album award, on behalf of her son. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Pop Smoke's mother Audrey Jackson accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album award, on behalf of her son. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Pop Smoke's mother Audrey Jackson accepts the Top Billboard 200 Album award, on behalf of her son. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
20 / 35
Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepts the award for Artist of the Decade. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepts the award for Artist of the Decade. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Drake, accompanied by his son Adonis, accepts the award for Artist of the Decade. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
21 / 35
The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
The Jonas Brothers perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
22 / 35
SZA performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SZA performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
SZA performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
23 / 35
Singer Pink performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Pink performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Singer Pink performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
24 / 35
AJR performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

AJR performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
AJR performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
25 / 35
Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
26 / 35
Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Twenty One Pilots perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 35
Bad Bunny shows a protective mask as he accepts the award for Top Latin Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Bad Bunny shows a protective mask as he accepts the award for Top Latin Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Bad Bunny shows a protective mask as he accepts the award for Top Latin Male Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
28 / 35
Nick Jonas speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nick Jonas speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Nick Jonas speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
29 / 35
Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Singer Pink accepts the Icon Award.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
30 / 35
Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
31 / 35
H.E.R performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

H.E.R performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
H.E.R performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
32 / 35
Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
33 / 35
Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Doja Cat performs.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
34 / 35
Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, May 23, 2021
Singer Alicia Keys performs a medley.  REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
35 / 35
View Again
View Next
Israel-Hamas truce holds after worst violence in years

Israel-Hamas truce holds after worst violence in years

Next Slideshows

Israel-Hamas truce holds after worst violence in years

Israel-Hamas truce holds after worst violence in years

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire continued to hold over the weekend after the fiercest fighting between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 Gaza war.

2:20am EDT
Italy's glam rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision

Italy's glam rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision

Italy's Maneskin won the Eurovision song contest with their raucous track "Zitti E Buoni", as the world's most popular live music event was held in the...

2:08am EDT
Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan

Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan

Little Island Park on the Hudson River finally opened nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260...

May 21 2021
India reels under massive COVID wave

India reels under massive COVID wave

India's healthcare system is reeling under a massive wave of coronavirus infections, as the country reports some 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

May 21 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Israel-Hamas truce holds after worst violence in years

Israel-Hamas truce holds after worst violence in years

The Israel-Hamas ceasefire continued to hold over the weekend after the fiercest fighting between Israel and Hamas since a 2014 Gaza war.

Italy's glam rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision

Italy's glam rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision

Italy's Maneskin won the Eurovision song contest with their raucous track "Zitti E Buoni", as the world's most popular live music event was held in the Netherlands after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan

Little Island, park built by billionaire, further transforms Manhattan

Little Island Park on the Hudson River finally opened nearly seven years after plans were unveiled, thanks to billionaire media mogul Barry Diller, whose $260 million donation has further transformed the once-derelict West Side of Manhattan.

India reels under massive COVID wave

India reels under massive COVID wave

India's healthcare system is reeling under a massive wave of coronavirus infections, as the country reports some 250,000 infections and 4,000 deaths daily.

Rare albino animals

Rare albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

Israeli-Hamas truce takes hold after worst violence in years

A truce between Israel and Hamas took hold on Friday after 11 days of cross-border fighting.

Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends

Gazans emerge to see the damage after fighting ends

After huddling at home during Israel's 11-day bombardment of Gaza, the shock of seeing houses and other buildings destroyed after yet another conflict tempered Palestinian joy that this round of fighting was over.

Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Gazans celebrate after Israel and Hamas begin truce

Palestinians poured into Gaza's streets to celebrate after a truce between Israel and Hamas began on Friday at the hour set by Egyptian mediators.

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Brood X cicadas emerge after 17 years underground

Billions of red-eyed cicadas, known as Brood X, are beginning to crawl their way above ground after a 17-year stay underground in portions of the eastern United States.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast