Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 18, 2020 | 4:20pm EST

Best of the Brit Awards

Lizzo performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Lizzo performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Lizzo performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
1 / 16
Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith present the award for Female Solo Artist to Mabel. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith present the award for Female Solo Artist to Mabel. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith present the award for Female Solo Artist to Mabel. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
2 / 16
Ronnie Wood presents the award for Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Ronnie Wood presents the award for Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Ronnie Wood presents the award for Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
3 / 16
Dave performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Dave performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Dave performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
4 / 16
Stormzy receives the award for Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Stormzy receives the award for Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Stormzy receives the award for Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
5 / 16
Billie Eilish performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Billie Eilish performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Billie Eilish performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
6 / 16
Hailee Steinfeld, Courtney Love and Anne-Marie present the award for Best Group to Foals. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Hailee Steinfeld, Courtney Love and Anne-Marie present the award for Best Group to Foals. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Hailee Steinfeld, Courtney Love and Anne-Marie present the award for Best Group to Foals. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
7 / 16
Mabel performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Mabel performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Mabel performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
8 / 16
Tyler the Creator receives the award for International Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Tyler the Creator receives the award for International Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Tyler the Creator receives the award for International Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
9 / 16
Lewis Capaldi receives the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Lewis Capaldi receives the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Lewis Capaldi receives the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
10 / 16
Clara Amfo and Niall Horan present the award for Best New Artist to Lewis Capaldi. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Clara Amfo and Niall Horan present the award for Best New Artist to Lewis Capaldi. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Clara Amfo and Niall Horan present the award for Best New Artist to Lewis Capaldi. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
11 / 16
Jack Whitehall presents at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Jack Whitehall presents at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Jack Whitehall presents at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
12 / 16
Mabel performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Mabel performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Mabel performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
13 / 16
Harry Styles performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Harry Styles performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Harry Styles performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
14 / 16
Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith present the award for Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith present the award for Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith present the award for Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
15 / 16
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

2:20pm EST
Best of New York Fashion Week

Best of New York Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.

Feb 13 2020
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Memorable moments from the 2020 Academy Awards.

Feb 10 2020
Oscars after-parties

Oscars after-parties

Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.

Feb 10 2020

MORE IN PICTURES

75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima

75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.

U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship

U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship

The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month with hundreds of people infected with coronavirus.

Brit Awards red carpet

Brit Awards red carpet

Style on the Brit Awards arrivals carpet in London.

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline

Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.

Best of London Fashion Week

Best of London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak

Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial

Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democrats campaign in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.

Trump kicks off Daytona 500 with limo lap

Trump kicks off Daytona 500 with limo lap

President Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast