Best of the Brit Awards
Lizzo performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, February 18, 2020 REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith present the award for Female Solo Artist to Mabel. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ronnie Wood presents the award for Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Dave performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Stormzy receives the award for Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Billie Eilish performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Hailee Steinfeld, Courtney Love and Anne-Marie present the award for Best Group to Foals. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Mabel performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tyler the Creator receives the award for International Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Lewis Capaldi receives the award for Best New Artist. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Clara Amfo and Niall Horan present the award for Best New Artist to Lewis Capaldi. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Jack Whitehall presents at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Mabel performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Harry Styles performs at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Ellie Goulding and Jorja Smith present the award for Female Solo Artist at the Brit Awards. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Next Slideshows
Best of New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from New York Fashion Week.
Best of the Oscars
Memorable moments from the 2020 Academy Awards.
Oscars after-parties
Celebrating after the Academy Awards at the Governors Ball and the Vanity Fair party.
MORE IN PICTURES
75 years since the Battle of Iwo Jima
This month marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Battle of Iwo Jima, where close to 7,000 U.S. Marines and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese defenders of the island died during the 36-day battle.
U.S. passengers evacuated from Diamond Princess cruise ship
The U.S. government has evacuated more than 300 Americans from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has been quarantined off Japan since early this month with hundreds of people infected with coronavirus.
Blockades across Canada to protest pipeline
Protesters blocked railways and ports and held demonstrations across Canada in support of the Wet'suwet'en Nation, an indigenous community whose hereditary chiefs oppose construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project on their lands.
Best of London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London Fashion Week.
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
Authorities put millions of people on lockdown in the city at the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak, to try to halt the spread of the flu-like virus.
Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Here are key moments from the weeks-long Manhattan trial of Harvey Weinstein, the once-powerful Hollywood producer who has pleaded not guilty to charges he sexually assaulted two women, Mimi Haleyi and Jessica Mann. He faces life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault.
Democrats campaign in Nevada
Democratic presidential candidates campaign in Nevada, where reaching Latino voters and winning union support will be key to success in the state's caucus on Feb. 22.
Trump kicks off Daytona 500 with limo lap
President Trump took a loop around the Daytona 500 racetrack in his presidential limousine, drawing cheers from fans at NASCAR's most prestigious race not long after completing a dramatic flyby on Air Force One.