Best of the Brit Awards
Hugh Jackman performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Georgie Smith with her award for British Female Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Little Mix perform. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Hugh Jackman performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
George Ezra performs. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tom Walker reacts after receiving the award for British Breakthrough Act with Clara Amfo. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
George Ezra with the award for British Male Solo Artist. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Paloma Faith and Daniel Sturridge. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Tom Walker with the award for British Breakthrough Act. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Nile Rodgers and H.E.R. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Natalie Dormer and Vicky McClure. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
The 1975 with their award for Best British Group. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
