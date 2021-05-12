Best of the Brit Awards
Singer Dua Lipa performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain May 11, 2021. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Taylor Swift. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Actor Billy Porter. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Arlo Parks performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Rapper Headie One performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
DJ Semtex speaks on stage next to Kurupt FM. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Little Mix receive the Best Group award. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Griff. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Olivia Rodrigo performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Dua Lipa poses with her awards. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Boy George. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Mabel. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix pose with their award. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Olly Alexander. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Lianne La Havas. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Host Jack Whitehall. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Celeste. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Rapper Headie One. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer RAYE. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Adam Lambert. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Olivia Rodrigo. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Television and radio presenter Maya Jama. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Dua Lipa performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Rapper J Hus. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Nathan Evans performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Griff performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Raye (L). John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Young T & Bugsey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Arlo Parks. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
220 Kid and Gracey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Host Jack Whitehall (2nd R) poses with 'Four Lads in Jeans'. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Rapper Headie One performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Singer Tallia Storm. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Clara Amfo. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Rapper AJ Tracey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Joel Corry. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
