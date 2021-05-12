Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue May 11, 2021 | 9:42pm EDT

Best of the Brit Awards

Singer Dua Lipa performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain May 11, 2021. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Dua Lipa performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain May 11, 2021. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Dua Lipa performs at the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain May 11, 2021. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 37
Singer Taylor Swift. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Taylor Swift. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Taylor Swift. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 37
Actor Billy Porter. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Actor Billy Porter. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Actor Billy Porter. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 37
Singer Arlo Parks performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Arlo Parks performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Arlo Parks performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 37
Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Este, Danielle and Alana Haim. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 37
Rapper Headie One performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Rapper Headie One performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Rapper Headie One performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 37
DJ Semtex speaks on stage next to Kurupt FM. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

DJ Semtex speaks on stage next to Kurupt FM. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
DJ Semtex speaks on stage next to Kurupt FM. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 37
Little Mix receive the Best Group award. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Little Mix receive the Best Group award. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Little Mix receive the Best Group award. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 37
Singer Griff. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Griff. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Griff. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 37
Singer Olivia Rodrigo performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Olivia Rodrigo performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Olivia Rodrigo performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 37
Singer Dua Lipa poses with her awards. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Dua Lipa poses with her awards. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Dua Lipa poses with her awards. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 37
Singer Boy George. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Boy George. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Boy George. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 37
Singer Mabel. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Mabel. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Mabel. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 37
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix pose with their award. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix pose with their award. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix pose with their award. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 37
Olly Alexander. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Olly Alexander. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Olly Alexander. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 37
Singer Lianne La Havas. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Lianne La Havas. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Lianne La Havas. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 37
Host Jack Whitehall. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Host Jack Whitehall. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Host Jack Whitehall. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 37
Singer Celeste. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Celeste. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Celeste. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 37
Rapper Headie One. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Rapper Headie One. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Rapper Headie One. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 37
Singer RAYE. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer RAYE. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer RAYE. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 37
Singer Adam Lambert. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Adam Lambert. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Adam Lambert. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 37
Olivia Rodrigo. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Olivia Rodrigo. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
22 / 37
Television and radio presenter Maya Jama. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Television and radio presenter Maya Jama. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Television and radio presenter Maya Jama. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 37
Singer Dua Lipa performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Dua Lipa performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Dua Lipa performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 37
Rapper J Hus. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Rapper J Hus. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Rapper J Hus. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 37
Singer Nathan Evans performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Nathan Evans performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Nathan Evans performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
26 / 37
Singer Griff performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Griff performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Griff performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
27 / 37
Singer Raye (L). John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Raye (L). John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Raye (L). John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
28 / 37
Young T & Bugsey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Young T & Bugsey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Young T & Bugsey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
29 / 37
Singer Arlo Parks. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Arlo Parks. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Arlo Parks. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
30 / 37
220 Kid and Gracey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

220 Kid and Gracey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
220 Kid and Gracey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
31 / 37
Host Jack Whitehall (2nd R) poses with 'Four Lads in Jeans'. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Host Jack Whitehall (2nd R) poses with 'Four Lads in Jeans'. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Host Jack Whitehall (2nd R) poses with 'Four Lads in Jeans'. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
32 / 37
Rapper Headie One performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Rapper Headie One performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Rapper Headie One performs. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
33 / 37
Singer Tallia Storm. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Singer Tallia Storm. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Singer Tallia Storm. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
34 / 37
Clara Amfo. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Clara Amfo. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Clara Amfo. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
35 / 37
Rapper AJ Tracey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Rapper AJ Tracey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Rapper AJ Tracey. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
36 / 37
Joel Corry. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Joel Corry. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Joel Corry. John Marshall/Handout via REUTERS
Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Next Slideshows

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States walk across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, perched on the border about 150 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

3:47pm EDT
Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia

Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of...

3:30pm EDT
India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large...

2:52pm EDT
A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

Hellen Nanez has suffered enough tragedy for a lifetime. The 28-year-old mother in Pisco has mourned the death of 13 close relatives since the pandemic struck...

2:30pm EDT

MORE IN PICTURES

Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

Dozens dead as Israel and Hamas escalate aerial bombardments

The most serious outbreak of fighting between armed factions in Hamas Islamist-run Gaza and Israel since 2019 began with confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli police at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia

Anti-government protests continue to roil Colombia

Demonstrations fueled by outrage at a now-canceled tax plan have expanded to demand action on police violence, a basic income and the withdrawal of a long-debated health reform.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Asylum-seekers wade across Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States walk across the Rio Grande into Del Rio, perched on the border about 150 miles west of San Antonio, Texas.

Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia

Deadly mass shooting at school in Russia

At least nine people, including seven children, were killed and many more wounded after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan.

India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

India's brutal COVID wave spreads to small towns

India's brutal second wave has reached the small towns and the countryside, ripping through a fragile health system not equipped to deal with such a large public health crisis.

A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

A Peruvian family's COVID nightmare

Hellen Nanez has suffered enough tragedy for a lifetime. The 28-year-old mother in Pisco has mourned the death of 13 close relatives since the pandemic struck last year: uncles, cousins, a grandfather. Now her dad is fighting for his life.

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure

Doctors in India are warning against the practice of covering one's body in cow dung and urine in the belief it will ward off COVID-19, saying there is no scientific evidence for its effectiveness and that it risks spreading other diseases.

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal overwhelmed by second wave of COVID infections

Nepal struggles with a shortage of oxygen, cylinders and ICU beds as it's hit with a second wave of the coronavirus.

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Violence erupts at al-Aqsa mosque as Israel marks Jerusalem Day

Palestinian protesters threw rocks and Israeli police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets in clashes outside al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem as Israel marked the anniversary of its capture of parts of the city in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast