Best of the Commonwealth Games

Georgia-Rose Brown of Australia competes in women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Georgia-Rose Brown of Australia competes in women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Georgia-Rose Brown of Australia competes in women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Elliot Clogg of England competes in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal. REUTERS/David Gray

Elliot Clogg of England competes in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Elliot Clogg of England competes in the men's 100m backstroke semifinal. REUTERS/David Gray
Fraer Morrow of England competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Fraer Morrow of England competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Fraer Morrow of England competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
James Wilby of England and Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa prepare for the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/David Gray

James Wilby of England and Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa prepare for the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
James Wilby of England and Cameron van der Burgh of South Africa prepare for the men's 100m breaststroke. REUTERS/David Gray
Fans attend the men's 100m breaststroke semifinal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Fans attend the men's 100m breaststroke semifinal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Fans attend the men's 100m breaststroke semifinal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Lucy Stanhope of England competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Lucy Stanhope of England competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Lucy Stanhope of England competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Jack Carlin of Scotland leads the race in the men's keirin track cycling first round. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Jack Carlin of Scotland leads the race in the men's keirin track cycling first round. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Jack Carlin of Scotland leads the race in the men's keirin track cycling first round. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Charlotte Carey of Wales in action in the women's table tennis team quarterfinal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Charlotte Carey of Wales in action in the women's table tennis team quarterfinal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Charlotte Carey of Wales in action in the women's table tennis team quarterfinal. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Ben O'Dea of New Zealand serves the ball to Cyprus in the men's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Ben O'Dea of New Zealand serves the ball to Cyprus in the men's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Ben O'Dea of New Zealand serves the ball to Cyprus in the men's beach volleyball preliminary. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Sharifah Inani Najwa Syd Anuar of Malaysia competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Sharifah Inani Najwa Syd Anuar of Malaysia competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Sharifah Inani Najwa Syd Anuar of Malaysia competes in the women's 53kg weightlifting final. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the women's 100m backstroke heats. REUTERS/David Gray

Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the women's 100m backstroke heats. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the women's 100m backstroke heats. REUTERS/David Gray
Maisie Methuen of Wales competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Maisie Methuen of Wales competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Maisie Methuen of Wales competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Katie Archibald of Scotland gestures on the podium after women's 3000m track cycling individual pursuit. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Katie Archibald of Scotland gestures on the podium after women's 3000m track cycling individual pursuit. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Katie Archibald of Scotland gestures on the podium after women's 3000m track cycling individual pursuit. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Matt Glaetzer of Australia celebrates after winning a gold medal in men's keirin track cycling finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Matt Glaetzer of Australia celebrates after winning a gold medal in men's keirin track cycling finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Matt Glaetzer of Australia celebrates after winning a gold medal in men's keirin track cycling finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Alexandra Eade of Australia competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Alexandra Eade of Australia competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Alexandra Eade of Australia competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Kieran Merrilees of Scotland in action in badminton mixed team group play stage. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Kieran Merrilees of Scotland in action in badminton mixed team group play stage. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Kieran Merrilees of Scotland in action in badminton mixed team group play stage. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
England's Aimee Willmott celebrates winning gold in the women's 400m individual medley final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

England's Aimee Willmott celebrates winning gold in the women's 400m individual medley final. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
England's Aimee Willmott celebrates winning gold in the women's 400m individual medley final. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Anna Hursey of Wales competes in a women's table tennis group match. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Anna Hursey of Wales competes in a women's table tennis group match. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Anna Hursey of Wales competes in a women's table tennis group match. REUTERS/Jeremy Lee
Sophie Thornhill and her pilot Helen Scott of England celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's B&VI track cycling sprint finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Sophie Thornhill and her pilot Helen Scott of England celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's B&VI track cycling sprint finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Sophie Thornhill and her pilot Helen Scott of England celebrate after winning the gold medal in the women's B&VI track cycling sprint finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Alice Kinsella of England competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Alice Kinsella of England competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Alice Kinsella of England competes in the women's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Adam Peaty of England in action in the men's 100m breaststroke semifinal. REUTERS/David Gray

Adam Peaty of England in action in the men's 100m breaststroke semifinal. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Adam Peaty of England in action in the men's 100m breaststroke semifinal. REUTERS/David Gray
Max Whitlock of England competes in the men's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Max Whitlock of England competes in the men's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Max Whitlock of England competes in the men's artistic gymnastics team final and individual qualifications. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Alexandra Manly of Australia in action in the women's 4000m track cycling team pursuit finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Alexandra Manly of Australia in action in the women's 4000m track cycling team pursuit finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Annette Edmondson, Amy Cure, Ashlee Ankudinoff and Alexandra Manly of Australia in action in the women's 4000m track cycling team pursuit finals. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Bronze medalist Daniel Fox of Australia poses on the podium after the men's S14 200m freestyle swimming medal ceremony. REUTERS/David Gray

Bronze medalist Daniel Fox of Australia poses on the podium after the men's S14 200m freestyle swimming medal ceremony. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Bronze medalist Daniel Fox of Australia poses on the podium after the men's S14 200m freestyle swimming medal ceremony. REUTERS/David Gray
