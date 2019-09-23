Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Sep 22, 2019 | 11:50pm EDT

Best of the Emmys

Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates after winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Fleabag" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates after winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Fleabag" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates after winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Fleabag" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 28
Billy Porter accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Pose." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Billy Porter accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Pose." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Billy Porter accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Pose." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 28
Michelle Williams accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Fosse/Verdon." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Michelle Williams accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Fosse/Verdon." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Michelle Williams accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Fosse/Verdon." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 28
Peter Dinklage reacts as he accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Peter Dinklage reacts as he accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Peter Dinklage reacts as he accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 28
RuPaul poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Competition Program for "RuPaul's Drag Race." REUTERS/Monica Almeida

RuPaul poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Competition Program for "RuPaul's Drag Race." REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
RuPaul poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Competition Program for "RuPaul's Drag Race." REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
5 / 28
Presenters Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kendall Jenner arrive on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Presenters Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kendall Jenner arrive on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Presenters Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kendall Jenner arrive on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 28
Stellan Skargard and Jared Harris pose backstage. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Stellan Skargard and Jared Harris pose backstage. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Stellan Skargard and Jared Harris pose backstage. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
7 / 28
Director Harry Bradbeer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series winners for "Fleabag." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Director Harry Bradbeer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series winners for "Fleabag." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Director Harry Bradbeer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series winners for "Fleabag." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 28
Michael Douglas (L) presents the cast of "Game of Thrones" with the award for Outstanding Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Michael Douglas (L) presents the cast of "Game of Thrones" with the award for Outstanding Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Michael Douglas (L) presents the cast of "Game of Thrones" with the award for Outstanding Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 28
Alex Borstein accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alex Borstein accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Alex Borstein accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 28
The cast of Saturday Night Live poses backstage with their award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

The cast of Saturday Night Live poses backstage with their award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
The cast of Saturday Night Live poses backstage with their award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
11 / 28
Jodie Comer (L) reacts as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jodie Comer (L) reacts as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Jodie Comer (L) reacts as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 28
Ben Stiller speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ben Stiller speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Ben Stiller speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 28
Julia Garner accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Ozark." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Julia Garner accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Ozark." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Julia Garner accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Ozark." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 28
Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
15 / 28
Jason Bateman walks offstage after accepting the award Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for "Ozark." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jason Bateman walks offstage after accepting the award Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for "Ozark." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Jason Bateman walks offstage after accepting the award Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for "Ozark." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 28
John Oliver poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Talk Series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

John Oliver poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Talk Series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
John Oliver poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Talk Series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver". REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
17 / 28
Adam DeVine performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Adam DeVine performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Adam DeVine performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 28
Patricia Arquette poses backstage with her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for "The Act". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Patricia Arquette poses backstage with her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for "The Act". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Patricia Arquette poses backstage with her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for "The Act". REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
19 / 28
The cast and crew of "Chernobyl" pose backstage with their Outstanding Limited Series award. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

The cast and crew of "Chernobyl" pose backstage with their Outstanding Limited Series award. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
The cast and crew of "Chernobyl" pose backstage with their Outstanding Limited Series award. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Close
20 / 28
Presenters RuPaul and Zendaya on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Presenters RuPaul and Zendaya on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Presenters RuPaul and Zendaya on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 28
Jodie Comer accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve" from presenter Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jodie Comer accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve" from presenter Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Jodie Comer accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve" from presenter Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 28
Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz arrive on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz arrive on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz arrive on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 28
Presenters Amy Poehler (L) and Catherine O'Hara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Presenters Amy Poehler (L) and Catherine O'Hara. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Presenters Amy Poehler (L) and Catherine O'Hara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 28
An image of the character "Homer Simpson" is shown on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An image of the character "Homer Simpson" is shown on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
An image of the character "Homer Simpson" is shown on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 28
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of "Veep" on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of "Veep" on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of "Veep" on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 28
Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us" from presenter Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us" from presenter Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us" from presenter Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 28
Lorne Michaels and the cast of "Saturday Night Live" accept the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lorne Michaels and the cast of "Saturday Night Live" accept the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, September 22, 2019
Lorne Michaels and the cast of "Saturday Night Live" accept the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area...

Next Slideshows

Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

UFO enthusiasts drawn by alien-themed festivities poured into rural Nevada near the Area 51 U.S. military base, but fears of a mass raid on the remote site or a...

Sep 22 2019
Global climate strike

Global climate strike

Hundreds of thousands of students, office workers and other protesters took to the streets across the globe on Friday to demand urgent action to avert an...

Sep 20 2019
U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack

U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack

Saudi Arabia took media to inspect oil facilities hit by attacks that Washington and Riyadh blame on Iran, showing melted pipes and burnt equipment, as Tehran...

Sep 20 2019
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Sep 19 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Emmy red carpet style

Emmy red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

Alien enthusiasts descend on Nevada desert near Area 51

UFO enthusiasts drawn by alien-themed festivities poured into rural Nevada near the Area 51 U.S. military base, but fears of a mass raid on the remote site or a public safety crisis proved unfounded, with only five people arrested.

Global climate strike

Global climate strike

Hundreds of thousands of students, office workers and other protesters took to the streets across the globe on Friday to demand urgent action to avert an environmental catastrophe from world leaders gathering for a U.N. climate summit.

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Best of Milan Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Milan.

U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack

U.S. blames Iran for Saudi oil attack

Saudi Arabia took media to inspect oil facilities hit by attacks that Washington and Riyadh blame on Iran, showing melted pipes and burnt equipment, as Tehran vowed wide retaliation if heightened tensions boil over into hostilities.

Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture

Hanfu movement sweeps China in revival of traditional culture

Devotees of Hanfu, Chinese for 'Han clothing', don costumes worn in bygone eras by China's dominant Han ethnicity from the Ming, Song and Tang dynasties.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

On the Canada election campaign trail

On the Canada election campaign trail

Five weeks before Canadians head to the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign has been upended after pictures of him in blackface emerged amid a tough re-election battle against the main opposition Conservatives led by Andrew Scheer.

Brazil's burning Amazon from above

Brazil's burning Amazon from above

Over 60,400 fires have been recorded year-to-date in the Amazon, up 47% from last year, according to government data. Many have been set intentionally by farmers and ranchers.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast