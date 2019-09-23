Best of the Emmys
Phoebe Waller-Bridge celebrates after winning for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for "Fleabag" at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Billy Porter accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Pose." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michelle Williams accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Fosse/Verdon." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Peter Dinklage reacts as he accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for "Game of Thrones." REUTERS/Mike Blake
RuPaul poses backstage with his award for Outstanding Competition Program for "RuPaul's Drag Race." REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Presenters Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kendall Jenner arrive on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stellan Skargard and Jared Harris pose backstage. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Director Harry Bradbeer and actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge accept the award for Outstanding Comedy Series winners for "Fleabag." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michael Douglas (L) presents the cast of "Game of Thrones" with the award for Outstanding Drama Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alex Borstein accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of Saturday Night Live poses backstage with their award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Jodie Comer (L) reacts as she wins Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ben Stiller speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Garner accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for "Ozark." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jason Bateman walks offstage after accepting the award Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for "Ozark." REUTERS/Mike Blake
John Oliver poses backstage with his awards for Outstanding Variety Talk Series and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Talk Series for "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver". REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Adam DeVine performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Patricia Arquette poses backstage with her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie award for "The Act". REUTERS/Monica Almeida
The cast and crew of "Chernobyl" pose backstage with their Outstanding Limited Series award. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Presenters RuPaul and Zendaya on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jodie Comer accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for "Killing Eve" from presenter Gwyneth Paltrow. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Maya Rudolph and Ike Barinholtz arrive on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Presenters Amy Poehler (L) and Catherine O'Hara. REUTERS/Mike Blake
An image of the character "Homer Simpson" is shown on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Louis-Dreyfus and the cast of "Veep" on stage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jharrel Jerome accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for "When They See Us" from presenter Angela Bassett. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lorne Michaels and the cast of "Saturday Night Live" accept the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. REUTERS/Mike Blake
