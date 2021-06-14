Best of the Euro 2020
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain
Croatia fans react after England's first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
General view inside the stadium during the match between Austria and North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield
Netherlands fan inside the stadium before the match against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/John Thys
General view as England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates and fans during the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
England fans in Trafalgar Square before the match against Croatia. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Austria's Stefan Lainer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Mihai Barbu
North Macedonia fans inside the stadium during the match against Austria. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with Mason Mount against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates scoring their first goal against Denmark. Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel
An Austria player slides on the pitch due to the rain during training. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their third goal against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Olaf Kraak
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match as Russia players look dejected. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg look dejected after the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel
The game is postponed as a Denmark fan reacts after Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata in action with Russia's Artem Dzyuba. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Italy fans celebrate after Italy's Ciro Immobile scored their second goal against Turkey. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Finland's Teemu Pukki in action with Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen, Daniel Wass and Christian Eriksen. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring their first goal with Granit Xhaka against Wales. Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Wales' Gareth Bale in action against Switzerland. Pool via REUTERS/Naomi Baker
Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring their first goal against Wales. Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan
Turkey's Kaan Ayhan looks dejected after the match against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt
Italy's Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring their second goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt
General view of red smoke as Denmark fans let off flares outside the stadium before the match against Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
