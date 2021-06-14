Edition:
Pictures | Sun Jun 13, 2021 | 10:02pm EDT

Best of the Euro 2020

Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
England manager Gareth Southgate celebrates after the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Rain

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Croatia fans react after England's first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
General view inside the stadium during the match between Austria and North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Netherlands fan inside the stadium before the match against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/John Thys

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
General view as England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates and fans during the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
England fans in Trafalgar Square before the match against Croatia. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Austria's Stefan Lainer celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Mihai Barbu

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
North Macedonia fans inside the stadium during the match against Austria. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with Mason Mount against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Tallis

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates scoring their first goal against Denmark. Pool via REUTERS/Jonathan Nackstrand

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
An Austria player slides on the pitch due to the rain during training. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Netherlands' Denzel Dumfries celebrates scoring their third goal against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Olaf Kraak

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match as Russia players look dejected. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg look dejected after the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
The game is postponed as a Denmark fan reacts after Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata in action with Russia's Artem Dzyuba. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Italy fans celebrate after Italy's Ciro Immobile scored their second goal against Turkey. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Finland's Teemu Pukki in action with Denmark's Yussuf Poulsen, Daniel Wass and Christian Eriksen. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring their first goal with Granit Xhaka against Wales. Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Wales' Gareth Bale in action against Switzerland. Pool via REUTERS/Naomi Baker

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Switzerland's Breel Embolo celebrates scoring their first goal against Wales. Pool via REUTERS/Dan Mullan

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Turkey's Kaan Ayhan looks dejected after the match against Italy. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Italy's Ciro Immobile celebrates scoring their second goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
General view of red smoke as Denmark fans let off flares outside the stadium before the match against Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.

Jun 13 2021
Inside the G7 summit

The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their...

Jun 13 2021
Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his...

Jun 11 2021
COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.

Jun 11 2021

Wasabi the Pekingese wins best in show at Westminster

Wasabi, a fuzzy Pekingese with a black and brown face and soulful eyes, won Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in Tarrytown, New York.

Protesters converge on the G7 summit

Hundreds of protesters target the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and COVID-19.

Inside the G7 summit

The Group of Seven rich nations promised to tackle China's growing influence, fight climate change, get more COVID-19 jabs to poor countries and keep up their economic stimulus programs at their summit in Cornwall, Britain.

Canada grieves after Muslim family killed in suspected hate attack

Three generations of a Canadian Muslim family were killed while out on an evening walk near their home in London, Ontario, when a man rammed them with his pickup truck in what police said was a premeditated hate crime.

COVID vaccines reach far-flung locations around the world

Healthcare workers go the distance to administer coronavirus vaccines to people in remote places around the world.

Asylum-seekers cross Rio Grande into U.S.

Migrants in search of asylum in the United States cross the Rio Grande into Texas.

Cambodia deploys rats to sniff out landmines

Cambodia has deployed its next generation of rat recruits to sniff out landmines as part of efforts to boost de-mining operations in a country plagued for decades by unexploded ordinance.

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

President Joe Biden departed for Britain on his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

