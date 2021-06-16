Best of the Euro 2020
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk scores their first goal as Finland's Lukas Hradecky attempts a save. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya in action with Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky
Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match as France's Kylian Mbappe looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Germany's Mats Hummels reacts after scoring an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates a goal against Russia that is later disallowed. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky
Scotland's David Marshall in the net after Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Buchanan
France's Paul Pogba in action with Germany's Antonio Rudiger. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Finland players huddle before the match against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
A Greenpeace protester glides onto the pitch before the match between France and Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Hungary fans with flares gather in Budapest before the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Marton Monus
France players line up before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Germany's Robin Gosens in action against France. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fans react as they watch the France vs Germany match on a screen during a public viewing event in Cologne. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match against France. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
France's Kylian Mbappe reacts as Germany's Manuel Neuer looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas
Germany's Serge Gnabry in action with France's Hugo Lloris. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Portugal's Bernardo Silva in action with Hungary's Laszlo Kleinheisler. Pool via REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungary fans look dejected as they gather in Budapest during the match. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Attila Kisbenedek
France fans are seen outside the stadium in Munich before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Fans in the stands before the match between Hungary and Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Sweden's Emil Forsberg, Robin Olsen and Sebastian Larsson after the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Slovakia players celebrate with fans after the match against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Slovakia's Milan Skriniar and Martin Dubravka in action against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Slovakia's Ondrej Duda. Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev
Scotland fans before the match against Czech Republic. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis.
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
.Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong
Croatia fans react after England's first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
General view inside the stadium during the match between Austria and North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield
General view as England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates and fans during the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel
An Austria player slides on the pitch due to the rain during training. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match as Russia players look dejected. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
The game is postponed as a Denmark fan reacts after Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata in action with Russia's Artem Dzyuba. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt
General view of red smoke as Denmark fans let off flares outside the stadium before the match against Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
