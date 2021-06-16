Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Jun 16, 2021 | 2:41pm EDT

Best of the Euro 2020

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
1 / 40
Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk scores their first goal as Finland's Lukas Hradecky attempts a save. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk scores their first goal as Finland's Lukas Hradecky attempts a save. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Russia's Aleksei Miranchuk scores their first goal as Finland's Lukas Hradecky attempts a save. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
2 / 40
Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya in action with Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky

Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya in action with Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Russia's Georgi Dzhikiya in action with Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky
Close
3 / 40
Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match as France's Kylian Mbappe looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match as France's Kylian Mbappe looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Germany's Toni Kroos looks dejected after the match as France's Kylian Mbappe looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Close
4 / 40
Germany's Mats Hummels reacts after scoring an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany's Mats Hummels reacts after scoring an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Germany's Mats Hummels reacts after scoring an own goal and the first for France. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
5 / 40
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates a goal against Russia that is later disallowed. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky

Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates a goal against Russia that is later disallowed. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Finland's Joel Pohjanpalo celebrates a goal against Russia that is later disallowed. Pool via REUTERS/Dmitri Lovetsky
Close
6 / 40
Scotland's David Marshall in the net after Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Buchanan

Scotland's David Marshall in the net after Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Buchanan

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Scotland's David Marshall in the net after Czech Republic's Patrik Schick scored their second goal. Pool via REUTERS/Andy Buchanan
Close
7 / 40
France's Paul Pogba in action with Germany's Antonio Rudiger. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

France's Paul Pogba in action with Germany's Antonio Rudiger. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
France's Paul Pogba in action with Germany's Antonio Rudiger. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Close
8 / 40
Finland players huddle before the match against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Finland players huddle before the match against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Finland players huddle before the match against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
9 / 40
A Greenpeace protester glides onto the pitch before the match between France and Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

A Greenpeace protester glides onto the pitch before the match between France and Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
A Greenpeace protester glides onto the pitch before the match between France and Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Close
10 / 40
Hungary fans with flares gather in Budapest before the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Hungary fans with flares gather in Budapest before the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Hungary fans with flares gather in Budapest before the match against Portugal. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
11 / 40
France players line up before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

France players line up before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
France players line up before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
12 / 40
Germany's Robin Gosens in action against France. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Germany's Robin Gosens in action against France. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Germany's Robin Gosens in action against France. Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 40
Fans react as they watch the France vs Germany match on a screen during a public viewing event in Cologne.  REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Fans react as they watch the France vs Germany match on a screen during a public viewing event in Cologne.  REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Fans react as they watch the France vs Germany match on a screen during a public viewing event in Cologne.  REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Close
14 / 40
Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match against France. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match against France. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Germany's Mats Hummels looks dejected after the match against France. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Close
15 / 40
France's Kylian Mbappe reacts as Germany's Manuel Neuer looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas

France's Kylian Mbappe reacts as Germany's Manuel Neuer looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
France's Kylian Mbappe reacts as Germany's Manuel Neuer looks on. Pool via REUTERS/Lukas Barth-Tuttas
Close
16 / 40
Germany's Serge Gnabry in action with France's Hugo Lloris. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Germany's Serge Gnabry in action with France's Hugo Lloris. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Germany's Serge Gnabry in action with France's Hugo Lloris. Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst
Close
17 / 40
Portugal's Bernardo Silva in action with Hungary's Laszlo Kleinheisler. Pool via REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Portugal's Bernardo Silva in action with Hungary's Laszlo Kleinheisler. Pool via REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Portugal's Bernardo Silva in action with Hungary's Laszlo Kleinheisler. Pool via REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
18 / 40
Hungary fans look dejected as they gather in Budapest during the match. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Hungary fans look dejected as they gather in Budapest during the match. REUTERS/Marton Monus

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Hungary fans look dejected as they gather in Budapest during the match. REUTERS/Marton Monus
Close
19 / 40
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Attila Kisbenedek

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Attila Kisbenedek

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their third goal against Hungary. Pool via REUTERS/Attila Kisbenedek
Close
20 / 40
France fans are seen outside the stadium in Munich before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

France fans are seen outside the stadium in Munich before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
France fans are seen outside the stadium in Munich before the match against Germany. Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein
Close
21 / 40
Fans in the stands before the match between Hungary and Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Fans in the stands before the match between Hungary and Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Fans in the stands before the match between Hungary and Portugal. Pool via REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
22 / 40
Sweden's Emil Forsberg, Robin Olsen and Sebastian Larsson after the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Sweden's Emil Forsberg, Robin Olsen and Sebastian Larsson after the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Sweden's Emil Forsberg, Robin Olsen and Sebastian Larsson after the match against Spain. Pool via REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Close
23 / 40
Slovakia players celebrate with fans after the match against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Slovakia players celebrate with fans after the match against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Slovakia players celebrate with fans after the match against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
24 / 40
Slovakia's Milan Skriniar and Martin Dubravka in action against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Slovakia's Milan Skriniar and Martin Dubravka in action against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Slovakia's Milan Skriniar and Martin Dubravka in action against Poland. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
25 / 40
Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Slovakia's Ondrej Duda. Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev

Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Slovakia's Ondrej Duda. Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Poland's Jan Bednarek in action with Slovakia's Ondrej Duda. Pool via REUTERS/Kirill Kudryavtsev
Close
26 / 40
Scotland fans before the match against Czech Republic. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis.

Scotland fans before the match against Czech Republic. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis.

Reuters / Monday, June 14, 2021
Scotland fans before the match against Czech Republic. Pool via REUTERS/Paul Ellis.
Close
27 / 40
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Denmark players react as Christian Eriksen receives medical attention after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
28 / 40
.Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong

.Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
.Netherlands' Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates against Ukraine. Pool via REUTERS/Peter Dejong
Close
29 / 40
Croatia fans react after England's first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Croatia fans react after England's first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
Croatia fans react after England's first goal. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
30 / 40
General view inside the stadium during the match between Austria and North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield

General view inside the stadium during the match between Austria and North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
General view inside the stadium during the match between Austria and North Macedonia. Pool via REUTERS/Justin Setterfield
Close
31 / 40
General view as England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates and fans during the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

General view as England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates and fans during the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill

Reuters / Sunday, June 13, 2021
General view as England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates and fans during the match against Croatia. Pool via REUTERS/Catherine Ivill
Close
32 / 40
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel

Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Denmark's Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Friedemann Vogel
Close
33 / 40
An Austria player slides on the pitch due to the rain during training. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An Austria player slides on the pitch due to the rain during training. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
An Austria player slides on the pitch due to the rain during training. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
34 / 40
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match as Russia players look dejected. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match as Russia players look dejected. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates after the match as Russia players look dejected. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
35 / 40
The game is postponed as a Denmark fan reacts after Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The game is postponed as a Denmark fan reacts after Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
The game is postponed as a Denmark fan reacts after Christian Eriksen is carried off after collapsing during the match against Finland. Pool via REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Close
36 / 40
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata in action with Russia's Artem Dzyuba. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Belgium's Dedryck Boyata in action with Russia's Artem Dzyuba. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Belgium's Dedryck Boyata in action with Russia's Artem Dzyuba. Pool via REUTERS/Anton Vaganov
Close
37 / 40
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
Belgium's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their third goal against Russia. Pool via REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Close
38 / 40
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt

Reuters / Friday, June 11, 2021
Italy's Lorenzo Insigne celebrates scoring their third goal against Turkey. Pool via REUTERS/Mike Hewitt
Close
39 / 40
General view of red smoke as Denmark fans let off flares outside the stadium before the match against Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

General view of red smoke as Denmark fans let off flares outside the stadium before the match against Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / Saturday, June 12, 2021
General view of red smoke as Denmark fans let off flares outside the stadium before the match against Finland. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori...

Next Slideshows

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count...

1:39pm EDT
Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and...

9:24am EDT
Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and...

Jun 15 2021
Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.

Jun 15 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit

Biden and Putin meet in Geneva for summit

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to hold arms control and cyber-security talks, recording small gains and big differences at a first summit they both described as pragmatic rather than friendly.

Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Masks, hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

Royals and racegoers show off their best hats and masks at the annual racing event, with a capacity of 12,000 guests per day due to COVID.

People missing after flash floods hit Nepal

People missing after flash floods hit Nepal

Officials said seven people were missing after overnight rains triggered flash floods in Sindhupalchowk district of Nepal, which borders the Tibet region of China, inundating dozens of homes.

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peru leftist Castillo claims election win as Fujimori fights result

Peruvian socialist candidate Pedro Castillo claimed victory in the presidential election on Tuesday after clinging on to a narrow lead as the lengthy vote count ended, although his right-wing rival pledged to fight the result and has yet to concede.

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Israeli nationalists march in East Jerusalem, raising tensions with Palestinians

Thousands of Israeli far-right nationalists marched in a flag-waving procession through East Jerusalem, an event that reignited tensions with Palestinians and posed an early challenge to Israel's new government.

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

Biden takes first trip abroad as president

U.S. President Joe Biden takes his first trip abroad since taking office, an eight-day mission to rebuild trans-Atlantic ties strained during the Trump era and to reframe relations with Russia.

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey launches 'sea snot' clean-up to save Sea of Marmara

Turkey vowed to save the Sea of Marmara by launching a clean-up of thick, slimy marine mucilage that is threatening marine life and the fishing industry.

Elusive animals caught on remote camera

Elusive animals caught on remote camera

Remote cameras capture rarely seen creatures in their natural habitats.

Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists march across northern California to demand climate action

Youth activists, many who began their trek in Paradise, California in the Sierra Nevada, march to the San Francisco homes of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senator Dianne Feinstein to demand the creation of the Civilian Climate Corps.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast