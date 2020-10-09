Best of the French Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his semi final match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Spain's Rafael Nadal during his semi final match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spain's Rafael Nadal during his quarter final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her quarter final match against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Danielle Collins of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Germany's Daniel Altmaier in action during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his fourth round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Romania's Patricia Maria Tig celebrates during her third round match against France's Fiona Ferro. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Alexander Zverev during his third round match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Caroline Garcia celebrates winning her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her second round match Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his second round match against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A general view of staff in the stands. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Spain's Rafael Nadal wears a protective face mask before his first round match against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A general view during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta and Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
A general view during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Britain's Andy Murray during his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A steward and empty seats inside the arena during a rain delay. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
