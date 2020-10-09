Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Oct 9, 2020 | 7:16pm EDT

Best of the French Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his semi final match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during &nbsp;his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during &nbsp;his semi final match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic. REUTERS/Charles Platiau &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal during his semi final match against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal during his quarter final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her quarter final match against Argentina's Nadia Podoroska. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Danielle Collins of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Germany's Daniel Altmaier in action during his fourth round match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in action during his fourth round match against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2020
Romania's Patricia Maria Tig celebrates during her third round match against France's Fiona Ferro. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp;

Reuters / Saturday, October 03, 2020
Germany's Alexander Zverev during his third round match against Italy's Marco Cecchinato. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
France's Caroline Garcia celebrates winning her third round match against Belgium's Elise Mertens. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Friday, October 02, 2020
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her second round match Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp;

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2020
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his second round match against France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert. &nbsp;REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2020
A general view of staff in the stands. &nbsp;REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Spain's Rafael Nadal wears a protective face mask before his first round match against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2020
A general view during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta and Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A general view during the first round match between Britain's Johanna Konta in and Coco Gauff of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
Britain's Andy Murray during his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Charles Platiau &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
A steward and empty seats inside the arena during a rain delay. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann &nbsp;

Reuters / Sunday, September 27, 2020
