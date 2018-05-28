Best of the French Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Italy's Simone Bolelli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against China's Qiang Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Egypt's Mohamed Safwat in action during his first round against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
France's Gael Monfils celebrates after winning his first round match against France's Elliot Benchetrit. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Andrea Petkovic in action during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his first round match against France's Maxime Janvier. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her first round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
General view of Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka holding tennis balls during his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
France's Kristina Mladenovic in action during her first round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his first round match against Belarus' Ilya Ivashka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates during his first round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action during her first round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Pauline Parmentier celebrates winning her first round match against France's Chloe Paquet. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her first round match against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
General view during the first round match between Belarus' Victoria Azarenka and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match with Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova in action during her first round match against Italy's Francesca Schiavone. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
General view of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during her first round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Next Slideshows
Real Madrid wins Champions League
A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a...
Athletes protest racial injustice
Images of athletes staging on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as the NFL announces it will fine teams if players on the field...
Justify wins Kentucky Derby
Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win without having raced...
MORE IN PICTURES
Memorial Day in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'
Remembering those who fought with services, parades and a rodeo in Bandera, Texas billed as the "Cowboy Capital of the World."
Hawaii's relentless lava
Hawaii�s Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.
Rolling Thunder
Thousands of riders take part in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members believed to be prisoners of war or missing in action.
Ireland ends abortion ban
The once deeply Catholic nation voted two-to-one in a referendum to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion.
Real Madrid wins Champions League
A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a third straight Champions League title with a 3-1 win.
London Comic Con
Scenes from the MCM London Comic Con, a convention to celebrate the culture of comic books and related art forms.
Animal E.R.
Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.