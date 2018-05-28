Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 28, 2018 | 12:45pm EDT

Best of the French Open

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Italy's Simone Bolelli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Italy's Simone Bolelli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Italy's Simone Bolelli. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 19
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against China's Qiang Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against China's Qiang Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against China's Qiang Wang. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
2 / 19
Egypt's Mohamed Safwat in action during his first round against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Egypt's Mohamed Safwat in action during his first round against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Egypt's Mohamed Safwat in action during his first round against Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
3 / 19
France's Gael Monfils celebrates after winning his first round match against France's Elliot Benchetrit. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

France's Gael Monfils celebrates after winning his first round match against France's Elliot Benchetrit. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
France's Gael Monfils celebrates after winning his first round match against France's Elliot Benchetrit. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
4 / 19
Germany's Andrea Petkovic in action during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Germany's Andrea Petkovic in action during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Germany's Andrea Petkovic in action during her first round match against France's Kristina Mladenovic. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
5 / 19
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his first round match against France's Maxime Janvier. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his first round match against France's Maxime Janvier. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his first round match against France's Maxime Janvier. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 19
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her first round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her first round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki in action during her first round match against Danielle Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 19
General view of Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka holding tennis balls during his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

General view of Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka holding tennis balls during his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
General view of Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka holding tennis balls during his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
8 / 19
France's Kristina Mladenovic in action during her first round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France's Kristina Mladenovic in action during her first round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
France's Kristina Mladenovic in action during her first round match against Germany's Andrea Petkovic. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
9 / 19
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his first round match against Belarus' Ilya Ivashka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his first round match against Belarus' Ilya Ivashka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his first round match against Belarus' Ilya Ivashka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
10 / 19
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates during his first round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates during his first round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates during his first round match against Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 19
Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action during her first round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action during her first round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova in action during her first round match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
12 / 19
France's Pauline Parmentier celebrates winning her first round match against France's Chloe Paquet. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

France's Pauline Parmentier celebrates winning her first round match against France's Chloe Paquet. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
France's Pauline Parmentier celebrates winning her first round match against France's Chloe Paquet. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
13 / 19
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her first round match against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her first round match against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Russia's Daria Kasatkina in action during her first round match against Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
14 / 19
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka in action during his first round match against Spain's Guillermo Garcia-Lopez. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
15 / 19
General view during the first round match between Belarus' Victoria Azarenka and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

General view during the first round match between Belarus' Victoria Azarenka and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
General view during the first round match between Belarus' Victoria Azarenka and Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
16 / 19
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match with Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match with Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match with Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
17 / 19
Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova in action during her first round match against Italy's Francesca Schiavone. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova in action during her first round match against Italy's Francesca Schiavone. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Slovakia's Viktoria Kuzmova in action during her first round match against Italy's Francesca Schiavone. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 19
General view of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during her first round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

General view of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during her first round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
General view of Ukraine's Elina Svitolina during her first round match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Week in sports

Week in sports

Next Slideshows

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos of the past week.

2:15am EDT
Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid wins Champions League

A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a...

May 27 2018
Athletes protest racial injustice

Athletes protest racial injustice

Images of athletes staging on-field protests against police brutality and racial injustice, as the NFL announces it will fine teams if players on the field...

May 23 2018
Justify wins Kentucky Derby

Justify wins Kentucky Derby

Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win without having raced...

May 07 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Memorial Day in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Memorial Day in the 'Cowboy Capital of the World'

Remembering those who fought with services, parades and a rodeo in Bandera, Texas billed as the "Cowboy Capital of the World."

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii's relentless lava

Hawaii�s Kilauea volcano continues a once-in-a-century-scale eruption as molten rock bulldozes relentlessly through homes and backyards.

Rolling Thunder

Rolling Thunder

Thousands of riders take part in the 31st annual Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration motorcycle run, seeking to highlight U.S. armed forces members believed to be prisoners of war or missing in action.

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos of the past week.

Ireland ends abortion ban

Ireland ends abortion ban

The once deeply Catholic nation voted two-to-one in a referendum to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion.

Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid wins Champions League

A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a third straight Champions League title with a 3-1 win.

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Scenes from the MCM London Comic Con, a convention to celebrate the culture of comic books and related art forms.

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast