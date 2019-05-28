Best of the French Open
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz at the French Open. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Japan's Naomi Osaka reacts during her first round match against Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his first round match against Australia's John Millman. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in action during his first round match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka in action during her first round match against Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Japan's Taro Daniel reacts during his first round match against France's Gael Monfils. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in action during her first round match against Romania's Simona Halep. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki during her first round match against Russia's Veronika Kudermetova. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka in action during his first round match against Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Gael Monfils in action during his first round match against Japan's Taro Daniel. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A view of a tennis ball during the first round match between Germany's Julia Goerges and Estonia's Kaia Kanepi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action during her first round match against France's Pauline Parmentier. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands in action during her first round match against France's Pauline Parmentier. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Estonia's Kaia Kanepi in action during her first round match against Germany's Julia Goerges. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz talk to the referee during their first round match. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Germany's Peter Gojowczyk in action during his first round match against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Germany's Yannick Hanfmann. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Vitalia Diatchenko in action during her first round match against Serena Williams of the U.S.. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his first round match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Tommy Paul of the U.S. in action during his first round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Russia's Anastasia Potapova in action during her first round match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Japan's Kei Nishikori in action during his first round match against France's Quentin Halys. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas during his first round match against Germany's Maximilian Marterer. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his first round match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Sloane Stephens of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Japan's Misaki Doi. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Quentin Halys in action during his first round match against Japan's Kei Nishikori. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Russia's Anastasia Potapova celebrates winning her first round match against Germany's Angelique Kerber. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
General view of Italy's Thomas Fabbiano in action during his first round match against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Rafael Nadal attends a training session on the eve of the start of the tournament. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
