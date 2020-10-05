Best of the French Open
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his fourth round match against Russia's Karen Khachanov at the French Open in Paris, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Fiona Ferro in action during her fourth round match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. in action during her fourth round match against France's Fiona Ferro. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Sebastian Korda of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
General view during the second round match between Germany's Alexander Zverev and France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Hugo Gaston in action during his fourth round match against Austria's Dominic Thiem. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during his fourth round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. throws her racket as she reacts during her fourth round match against France's Fiona Ferro. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Austria's Dominic Thiem in action during his fourth round match against France's Hugo Gaston. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates during his third round match against Italy's Stefano Travaglia. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Germany's Alexander Zverev gestures as he speaks with a match official during his fourth round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his second round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
France's Hugo Gaston in action during his third round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Spain's Rafael Nadal wears a protective face mask before his first round match against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her first round match against Kristie Ahn of the U.S. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Egypt’s Mayar Sherif reacts during her first round match against Czech Republic’s Karolina Pliskova. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely reacts during his first round match against Britain's Liam Broady. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova speaks during an interview after winning her first round match against France's Oceane Dodin. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Britain's Andy Murray after losing his first round match against Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An official wearing a mask looks on during the first round match between France's Jeremy Chardy and Austria's Jurij Rodionov. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The umpire during the first round match between France's Jeremy Chardy and Austria's Jurij Rodionov. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
The number 12 is seen on the trainers belonging to Spain's Rafael Nadal during his first round match against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas in action during his second round match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Frances Tiafoe of the U.S. wearing a "Black Lives Matter" face mask before his first round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
