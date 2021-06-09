Best of the French Open
Greece's Maria Sakkari reacts during her quarter final match against Poland's Iga Swiatek. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action during her fourth round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek celebrates after winning her quarter final match against Spain's Paula Badosa. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his fourth round match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her fourth round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
The hand of Cori Gauff of the U.S. is seen during her fourth round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Argentina's Diego Schwartzman reacts during his fourth round match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Japan's Kei Nishikori during his fourth round match against Germany's Alexander Zverev. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Switzerland's Roger Federer during his third round match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Cori Gauff of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Jennifer Brady of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his third round match against Germany's Dominik Koepfer. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Hailey Baptiste of the U.S. in action during her second round match against Sofia Kenin of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serena Williams of the U.S. in action during her third round match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
General view of the court during the first round match between Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her third round match against Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his second round match against France's Richard Gasquet. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her second round match against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reacts during his third round match against Norway's Casper Ruud. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his second round match against Croatia's Marin Cilic. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
France's Gael Monfils celebrates winning his first round match against Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his second round match against Russia's Roman Safiullin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Japan's Naomi Osaka in action during her first round match against Romania's Patricia Maria Tig. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his first round match against Tennys Sandgren of the U.S. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Switzerland's Roger Federer in action during his first round match against Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Spain's Rafael Nadal in action during his first round match against Australia's Alexei Popyrin. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during her first round match against Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
