Best of the Golden Globes
Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "The Farewell". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernie Taupin and Elton John pose backstage with their Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ricky Gervais. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Handout via REUTERS
Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama award for "The Crown" . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Tom Hanks accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award as Charlize Theron looks on. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Quentin Tarantino poses backstage with one of two awards that he won on the evening. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bong Joon Ho poses backstage with his Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language award for "Parasite." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama for "Joker." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Michelle Williams accepts the award for Best Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV for "Fosse/Verdon." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Laura Dern accepts the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture Award for "Marriage Story." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek Pinault speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd present the award for Best Original Score - Motion Picture to Hildur Gudnadottir for her work in "Joker." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Wesley Snipes and Da'Vine Joy Randolph speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Pierce Bronson and Will Ferrell speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "1917." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for "The Act." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Elton John and Bernie Taupin accept the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Laura Dern poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award for "Marriage Story" . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Stellan Skarsgard poses backstage with his Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for "Chernobyl". REUTERS/Mike Blake
