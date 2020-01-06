Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Jan 5, 2020 | 11:45pm EST

Best of the Golden Globes

Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Brad Pitt accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 28
Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "The Farewell". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "The Farewell". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Awkwafina poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy award for "The Farewell". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
2 / 28
Bernie Taupin and Elton John pose backstage with their Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bernie Taupin and Elton John pose backstage with their Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Bernie Taupin and Elton John pose backstage with their Best Original Song - Motion Picture award for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 28
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 28
Ricky Gervais. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Handout via REUTERS

Ricky Gervais. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Ricky Gervais. Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 28
Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama award for "The Crown" . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama award for "The Crown" . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Olivia Colman poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series - Drama award for "The Crown" . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 28
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Tiffany Haddish. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 28
Tom Hanks accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award as Charlize Theron looks on. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Tom Hanks accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award as Charlize Theron looks on. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Tom Hanks accepts the Cecil B. DeMille Award as Charlize Theron looks on. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 28
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Phoebe Waller-Bridge accepts the award for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy for "Fleabag." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 28
Quentin Tarantino poses backstage with one of two awards that he won on the evening. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Quentin Tarantino poses backstage with one of two awards that he won on the evening. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Quentin Tarantino poses backstage with one of two awards that he won on the evening. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 28
Bong Joon Ho poses backstage with his Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language award for "Parasite." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bong Joon Ho poses backstage with his Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language award for "Parasite." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Bong Joon Ho poses backstage with his Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language award for "Parasite." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 28
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama for "Joker." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama for "Joker." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Best Actor - Motion Picture, Drama for "Joker." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 28
Michelle Williams accepts the award for Best Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV for "Fosse/Verdon." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Michelle Williams accepts the award for Best Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV for "Fosse/Verdon." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Michelle Williams accepts the award for Best Actress - Limited Series or Motion Picture Made For TV for "Fosse/Verdon." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 28
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 28
Laura Dern accepts the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture Award for "Marriage Story." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Laura Dern accepts the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture Award for "Marriage Story." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Laura Dern accepts the Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture Award for "Marriage Story." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 28
Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Quentin Tarantino accepts the award for Best Screenplay - Motion Picture for "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 28
Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek Pinault speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek Pinault speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Tiffany Haddish and Salma Hayek Pinault speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 28
Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd present the award for Best Original Score - Motion Picture to Hildur Gudnadottir for her work in "Joker." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd present the award for Best Original Score - Motion Picture to Hildur Gudnadottir for her work in "Joker." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd present the award for Best Original Score - Motion Picture to Hildur Gudnadottir for her work in "Joker." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 28
Wesley Snipes and Da'Vine Joy Randolph speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Wesley Snipes and Da'Vine Joy Randolph speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Wesley Snipes and Da'Vine Joy Randolph speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
19 / 28
Pierce Bronson and Will Ferrell speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Pierce Bronson and Will Ferrell speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Pierce Bronson and Will Ferrell speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
20 / 28
Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Jason Momoa and Zoe Kravitz speak on stage. Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
21 / 28
Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris pose backstage. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 28
Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "1917." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "1917." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for "1917." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
23 / 28
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for "The Act." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for "The Act." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Patricia Arquette accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress, Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for "The Act." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
24 / 28
Elton John and Bernie Taupin accept the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Elton John and Bernie Taupin accept the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Elton John and Bernie Taupin accept the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture for "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from "Rocketman." Paul Drinkwater/NBC Universal/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 28
Laura Dern poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award for "Marriage Story" . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Laura Dern poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award for "Marriage Story" . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Laura Dern poses backstage with her Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture award for "Marriage Story" . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 28
Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Jason Momoa. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 28
Stellan Skarsgard poses backstage with his Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for "Chernobyl". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Stellan Skarsgard poses backstage with his Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for "Chernobyl". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, January 05, 2020
Stellan Skarsgard poses backstage with his Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for "Chernobyl". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
28 / 28
View Again
View Next
Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

Next Slideshows

Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

Film producer Harvey Weinstein faces criminal sexual assault charges before a jury trial in New York state court to begin next week. Here is a timeline of the...

Jan 03 2020
Star Wars fan frenzy

Star Wars fan frenzy

Fans dress up as their favorite characters as the highly anticipated "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters.

Dec 20 2019
'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

The red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Dec 17 2019
A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

A decade in showbiz: #MeToo, Oscar drama and star-studded weddings

Highlights from a decade marked by the emergence of the #MeToo movement, drama at Oscar time and a clutch of star-studded royal weddings.

Dec 06 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Inside Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Comprising an estimated 125,000-strong military with army, navy and air units, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also command the Basij, a religious volunteer paramilitary force, and control Iran's ballistic missile programs. The Guards' overseas Quds forces have fought Iran's proxy wars in the region.

Iranian commander killed in U.S. air strike

Iranian commander killed in U.S. air strike

Iran threatened to hit back hard after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran's elite Quds Force and architect of its growing military influence in the Middle East.

Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

Key events of the rise and fall of Harvey Weinstein

Film producer Harvey Weinstein faces criminal sexual assault charges before a jury trial in New York state court to begin next week. Here is a timeline of the rise and fall of one of the most powerful Hollywood executives.

Deadly wildfires in Australia

Deadly wildfires in Australia

Authorities urged Australians to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales as fires burn out of control, temperatures soar and strong winds fan flames.

Photos of the month: December

Photos of the month: December

Our top photos from the past month.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Who might argue the case for Trump impeachment in the Senate?

Who might argue the case for Trump impeachment in the Senate?

When the Senate begins the trial to consider impeachment charges against President Donald Trump, a handful of lawmakers from the House of Representatives will act as prosecutors to lay out the case against the president. Here are some of the lawmakers seen as leading candidates.

Counting critters at the London Zoo

Counting critters at the London Zoo

Keepers at the London Zoo carry out the annual stock-taking.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast