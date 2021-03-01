Best of the Golden Globes
Actor Cynthia Erivo presents an award in this handout photo from the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, February 28, 2021. Rich Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Hosts Tina Fey (L) and Amy Poehler. NBC Handout/via REUTERS
Actor John Boyega accepts the Best Supporting Actor - Television award for "Small Axe" via video from Angela Bassett. Christopher Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Christian Slater presents the Best Actress - Television Series, Musical or Comedy award for "Schitt's Creek" to winner Catherine O'Hara. Peter Kramer/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Laura Dern presents the Best Supporting Actor Motion Picture award for "Judas and the Black Messiah" to winner Daniel Kaluuya. Christopher Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Tiffany Haddish presents an award. Rich Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson perform a skit. Rich Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Presenter Angela Bassett. Rich Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Cynthia Erivo poses. Todd Williamson/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Margot Robbie poses. Todd Williamson/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Sofia Carson poses. Todd Williamson/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actors Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon. Todd Williamson/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Co-host Amy Poehler poses. Todd Williamson/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Maya Rudolph poses. Todd Williamson/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Tracy Morgan poses. Cindy Ord/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Justin Theroux presents the Best Actor - Television Motion Picture award for "I Know This Much Is True" to Mark Ruffalo, with his wife Sunrise Coigney. Peter Kramer/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Presenter Laura Dern is seen on stage. Rich Polk/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Actor Justin Theroux poses. Cindy Ord/NBC Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Trump fervor dominates CPAC
Former President Donald Trump hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020...
Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup
Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least 18 people were...
Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm
President Joe Biden traveled to Texas as the state works to recover from a severe winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions...
Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival
Revelers spray themselves with sparks during the Beehive Firecrackers festival in Tainan, Taiwan.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump fervor dominates CPAC
Former President Donald Trump hinted at a possible 2024 presidential run, attacked President Joe Biden, and repeated his fraudulent claims that he won the 2020 election at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Bloodiest day of protests against Myanmar's military coup
Myanmar police fired on protesters around the country in the bloodiest day of weeks of demonstrations against a military coup and at least 18 people were killed, the U.N. human rights office said.
Biden visits Texas after devastating winter storm
President Joe Biden traveled to Texas as the state works to recover from a severe winter storm that caused serious damage to homes and businesses, left millions without power or clean water for days, and killed at least two dozen.
Honoring Buddha and his teachings on Makha Bucha Day
More than 200,000 Buddhist devotees gathered via Zoom video link to attend an annual prayer and lantern ritual held in Thailand to mark Makha Bucha Day, one of the religion's holiest holidays.
Taiwan revels in explosions at firecracker festival
Revelers spray themselves with sparks during the Beehive Firecrackers festival in Tainan, Taiwan.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Monarch butterfly population falls in Mexico
The number of monarch butterflies that migrated to Mexico each year from Canada across North America has fallen 26% from a year earlier.
First asylum-seekers from Mexico's Matamoros border camp enter U.S.
The first asylum seekers from a Mexican border camp that had become a symbol of Trump era immigration restrictions entered the United States under a new policy meant to end the hardships endured by migrants in dangerous border towns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.