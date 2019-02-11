Edition:
Pictures | Sun Feb 10, 2019 | 9:50pm EST

Best of the Grammys

Lady Gaga wins Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow with Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
1 / 18
Katy Perry, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Dolly Parton, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves perform 9 to 5. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
2 / 18
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, former first lady Michelle Obama and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
3 / 18
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
4 / 18
Anthony Kiedis and Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Post Malone. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
5 / 18
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
6 / 18
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
7 / 18
Ricky Martin and Camila Cabello perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
8 / 18
John Mayer and Alicia Keys present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
9 / 18
H.E.R. performs Hard Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
10 / 18
Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Dolly Parton, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
11 / 18
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
12 / 18
Kacey Musgraves performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
13 / 18
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
14 / 18
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform Jolene. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
15 / 18
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
16 / 18
Post Malone performs REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
17 / 18
Katy Perry, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 10, 2019
18 / 18
