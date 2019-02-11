Best of the Grammys
Lady Gaga wins Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Shallow with Bradley Cooper. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Katy Perry, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Dolly Parton, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves perform 9 to 5. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, former first lady Michelle Obama and Jada Pinkett Smith. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Anthony Kiedis and Flea of The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform with Post Malone. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Miley Cyrus and Shawn Mendes perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ricky Martin and Camila Cabello perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
John Mayer and Alicia Keys present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
H.E.R. performs Hard Place. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Dolly Parton, Kimberly Schlapman and Jimi Westbrook perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Shawn Mendes performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Kacey Musgraves performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cardi B performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform Jolene. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Camila Cabello performs. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Post Malone performs REUTERS/Mike Blake
Katy Perry, Dolly Parton and Kacey Musgraves perform. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Lindsey Vonn wins bronze in final race
Lindsey Vonn claims the bronze medal in the final race of her storied career.
MORE IN PICTURES
BAFTA red carpet
Red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in London.
Lindsey Vonn wins bronze in final race
Lindsey Vonn claims the bronze medal in the final race of her storied career.
Flamenco fashion
Outfits made for the dance floor at the International Flamenco Fashion Show SIMOF in Seville, Spain.
New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
Maduro blocks aid at Venezuela-Colombia border
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said U.S.-backed humanitarian aid being stockpiled at the Colombian border for his country should be distributed to poor Colombians as Venezuelans are not "beggars."
Demolishing Genoa's collapsed bridge
Builders will start demolishing sections of the Morandi bridge ahead of its reconstruction, six months after the viaduct gave way in the Italian port city, sending dozens of vehicles into free-fall and killing 43 people.