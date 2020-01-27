Edition:
United States
Best of the Grammys

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell accept the award for Song Of The Year for "Bad Guy." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Pictures of Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant are projected during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Show host Alicia Keys performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Usher performs a Prince medley with FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Show host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men perform "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" under an image of the late NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Giant jerseys bearing the numbers of the late former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant are seen inside Staples Center before the televised portion of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with Run-D.M.C. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Rosalia performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Tyler, The Creator embraces his mother as he accepts the award for Best Rap Album for "Igor." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
DJ Khaled and John Legend, with the family of Nipsey Hussle, accept the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Higher." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Billie Eilish performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Ariana Grande performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Tyler, The Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Smokey Robinson and Little Big Town present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
John Legend performs with DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Camila Cabello embraces her father. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Gwen Stefani performs with Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Billy Porter performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Lizzo accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Rosalia accepts the award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for "El Mal Querer." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Lil' Nas X accepts the award for Best Music Video for "Old Town Road (Official Movie)." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Esperanza Spalding accepts the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album for "12 Little Spells." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Tanya Tucker accepts the award for Best Country Album for "While I'm Livin'.'' REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
I'm With Her perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Anderson Paak and Andre 3000 accept the award for Best R&B Performance for "Come Home." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Angelique Kidjo poses backstage with her Best World Music Album award for "Celia" . REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Hildur Gudnadottir accepts the award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for "Chernobyl." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Gary Clark Jr. accepts the award for Best Rock Performance for "This Land." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Jazz pianist Chick Corea performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Koffee accepts the award for Best Reggae Album for "Rapture." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Gloria Gaynor accepts the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for "Testimony." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Classical violinist Nicola Benedetti performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Imogen Heap performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile accept the award for Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
Yola performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 26, 2020
