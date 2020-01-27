Best of the Grammys
Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell accept the award for Song Of The Year for "Bad Guy." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lizzo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Nas X performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pictures of Nipsey Hussle and Kobe Bryant are projected during a tribute. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Alicia Keys performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Usher performs a Prince medley with FKA Twigs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men perform "It's So Hard to Say Goodbye" under an image of the late NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Giant jerseys bearing the numbers of the late former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant are seen inside Staples Center before the televised portion of the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs with Run-D.M.C. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rosalia performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler, The Creator embraces his mother as he accepts the award for Best Rap Album for "Igor." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
H.E.R. performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
DJ Khaled and John Legend, with the family of Nipsey Hussle, accept the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Higher." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billie Eilish performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ariana Grande performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tyler, The Creator performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The Jonas Brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Smokey Robinson and Little Big Town present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
John Legend performs with DJ Khaled. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello embraces her father. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demi Lovato performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gwen Stefani performs with Blake Shelton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Porter performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lizzo accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rosalia accepts the award for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album for "El Mal Querer." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil' Nas X accepts the award for Best Music Video for "Old Town Road (Official Movie)." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Esperanza Spalding accepts the award for Best Jazz Vocal Album for "12 Little Spells." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tanya Tucker accepts the award for Best Country Album for "While I'm Livin'.'' REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
I'm With Her perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Anderson Paak and Andre 3000 accept the award for Best R&B Performance for "Come Home." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Angelique Kidjo poses backstage with her Best World Music Album award for "Celia" . REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Hildur Gudnadottir accepts the award for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media for "Chernobyl." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gary Clark Jr. accepts the award for Best Rock Performance for "This Land." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Jazz pianist Chick Corea performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Koffee accepts the award for Best Reggae Album for "Rapture." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gloria Gaynor accepts the award for Best Roots Gospel Album for "Testimony." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Classical violinist Nicola Benedetti performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Imogen Heap performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile accept the award for Best Country Song for "Bring My Flowers Now." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Yola performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
