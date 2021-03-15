Best of the Grammys
Beyonce wins the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CBS/via REUTERS
Taylor Swift wins the Grammy for Album of the Year for "Folklore". CBS/via REUTERS
Dua Lipa performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Billie Eilish performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform. CBS/via REUTERS
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Billie Eilish performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Miranda Lambert wins the Grammy for Best Country Album for "Wildcard". CBS/via REUTERS
Taylor Swift performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Harry Styles performs. CBS/via REUTERS
BTS performs. CBS/via REUTERS
DaBaby performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Mickey Guyton performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage". CBS/via REUTERS
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Post Malone performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Maren Morris and John Mayer perform. CBS/via REUTERS
Beyonce and Jay-Z. CBS/via REUTERS
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Lionel Richie performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar". CBS/via REUTERS
Brandi Carlile performs. CBS/via REUTERS
H.E.R. wins the Grammy for Song of The Year for "I Can't Breathe". CBS/via REUTERS
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Taylor Swift. CBS/via REUTERS
Host Trevor Noah. CBS/via REUTERS
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage". CBS/via REUTERS
Ringo Starr gestures before presenting an award. CBS/via REUTERS
Miranda Lambert performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Due Lipa wins the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Future Nostalgia". CBS/via REUTERS
Taylor Swift performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform. CBS/via REUTERS
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
BTS performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Billie Eilish, with her brother Finneas O'Connell, accepts the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted". CBS/via REUTERS
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Harry Styles performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell applaud. CBS/via REUTERS
Dua Lipa and DaBaby perform. CBS/via REUTERS
Harry Styles gestures. CBS/via REUTERS
Bruno Mars performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Dua Lipa performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Doja Cat performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Host Trevor Noah. CBS/via REUTERS
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS
