Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Mar 15, 2021 | 10:29am EDT

Best of the Grammys

Beyonce wins the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CBS/via REUTERS

Beyonce wins the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Beyonce wins the Grammy for Best R&B Performance for "Black Parade" at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 50
Taylor Swift wins the Grammy for Album of the Year for "Folklore". CBS/via REUTERS

Taylor Swift wins the Grammy for Album of the Year for "Folklore". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Taylor Swift wins the Grammy for Album of the Year for "Folklore". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
2 / 50
Dua Lipa performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Dua Lipa performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Dua Lipa performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 50
Billie Eilish performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Billie Eilish performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Billie Eilish performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
4 / 50
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform. CBS/via REUTERS

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
5 / 50
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
6 / 50
Billie Eilish performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Billie Eilish performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Billie Eilish performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
7 / 50
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
8 / 50
Miranda Lambert wins the Grammy for Best Country Album for "Wildcard". CBS/via REUTERS

Miranda Lambert wins the Grammy for Best Country Album for "Wildcard". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Miranda Lambert wins the Grammy for Best Country Album for "Wildcard". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
9 / 50
Taylor Swift performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Taylor Swift performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Taylor Swift performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 50
Harry Styles performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Harry Styles performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Harry Styles performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
11 / 50
BTS performs. CBS/via REUTERS

BTS performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
BTS performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
12 / 50
DaBaby performs. CBS/via REUTERS

DaBaby performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
DaBaby performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
13 / 50
Mickey Guyton performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Mickey Guyton performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Mickey Guyton performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 50
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage". CBS/via REUTERS

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
15 / 50
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 50
Taylor Swift wins the Grammy for Album of the Year for "Folklore". CBS/via REUTERS

Taylor Swift wins the Grammy for Album of the Year for "Folklore". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Taylor Swift wins the Grammy for Album of the Year for "Folklore". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 50
Post Malone performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Post Malone performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Post Malone performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 50
Maren Morris and John Mayer perform. CBS/via REUTERS

Maren Morris and John Mayer perform. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Maren Morris and John Mayer perform. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
19 / 50
Beyonce and Jay-Z. CBS/via REUTERS

Beyonce and Jay-Z. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Beyonce and Jay-Z. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 50
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
21 / 50
Lionel Richie performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Lionel Richie performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Lionel Richie performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
22 / 50
Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar". CBS/via REUTERS

Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Harry Styles wins the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
23 / 50
Brandi Carlile performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Brandi Carlile performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Brandi Carlile performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
24 / 50
H.E.R. wins the Grammy for Song of The Year for "I Can't Breathe". CBS/via REUTERS

H.E.R. wins the Grammy for Song of The Year for "I Can't Breathe". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
H.E.R. wins the Grammy for Song of The Year for "I Can't Breathe". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
25 / 50
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
26 / 50
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
27 / 50
Taylor Swift. CBS/via REUTERS

Taylor Swift. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Taylor Swift. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
28 / 50
Host Trevor Noah. CBS/via REUTERS

Host Trevor Noah. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Host Trevor Noah. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
29 / 50
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage". CBS/via REUTERS

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce win the Grammy for Best Rap Performance for "Savage". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
30 / 50
Ringo Starr gestures before presenting an award. CBS/via REUTERS

Ringo Starr gestures before presenting an award. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Ringo Starr gestures before presenting an award. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
31 / 50
Miranda Lambert performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Miranda Lambert performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Miranda Lambert performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
32 / 50
Due Lipa wins the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Future Nostalgia". CBS/via REUTERS

Due Lipa wins the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Future Nostalgia". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Due Lipa wins the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for "Future Nostalgia". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
33 / 50
Taylor Swift performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Taylor Swift performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Taylor Swift performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
34 / 50
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform. CBS/via REUTERS

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic perform. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
35 / 50
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
36 / 50
BTS performs. CBS/via REUTERS

BTS performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
BTS performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
37 / 50
Billie Eilish, with her brother Finneas O'Connell, accepts the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted". CBS/via REUTERS

Billie Eilish, with her brother Finneas O'Connell, accepts the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted". CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Billie Eilish, with her brother Finneas O'Connell, accepts the Grammy for Record of the Year for "Everything I Wanted". CBS/via REUTERS
Close
38 / 50
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
39 / 50
Harry Styles performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Harry Styles performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Harry Styles performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
40 / 50
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
41 / 50
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell applaud. CBS/via REUTERS

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell applaud. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell applaud. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
42 / 50
Dua Lipa and DaBaby perform. CBS/via REUTERS

Dua Lipa and DaBaby perform. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Dua Lipa and DaBaby perform. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
43 / 50
Harry Styles gestures. CBS/via REUTERS

Harry Styles gestures. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Harry Styles gestures. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
44 / 50
Bruno Mars performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Bruno Mars performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Bruno Mars performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
45 / 50
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Cardi B performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
46 / 50
Dua Lipa performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Dua Lipa performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Dua Lipa performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
47 / 50
Doja Cat performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Doja Cat performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Doja Cat performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
48 / 50
Host Trevor Noah. CBS/via REUTERS

Host Trevor Noah. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Host Trevor Noah. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
49 / 50
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 15, 2021
Lil Baby performs. CBS/via REUTERS
Close
50 / 50
View Again
View Next
Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in...

Next Slideshows

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

(Warning: graphic content) Dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon, on the bloodiest...

10:19am EDT
Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

The Chinese capital is shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China.

9:46am EDT
London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for a...

12:32am EDT
Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Louisville to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of the 26-year-old Black woman, whose death in a botched police...

Mar 14 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

Dozens dead in bloody weekend of demonstrations in Myanmar

(Warning: graphic content) Dozens of protesters were shot dead and attackers torched several Chinese-financed factories in the city of Yangon, on the bloodiest day since the Feb. 1 coup against elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

Beijing choked by biggest sandstorm in decade

The Chinese capital is shrouded in thick brown dust due to strong winds blowing in from the Gobi desert and parts of northwestern China.

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police face backlash after dragging mourners at Sarah Everard vigil

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for a woman whose suspected killer is a police officer.

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japan worshippers walk across hot coals to pray for safety

Japanese worshippers prayed for the safety of themselves and their families by walking barefoot with Buddhist monks over smouldering coals at an annual festival near Mt. Takaosan.

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators call for justice and reforms a year after Breonna Taylor's death

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Louisville to mark the one-year anniversary of the killing of the 26-year-old Black woman, whose death in a botched police raid helped fuel U.S. protests against police brutality.

London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard

London police clash with mourners at vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard

London police faced a backlash from the public and an official inquiry into their actions after using heavy-handed tactics to break up an outdoor vigil for 33-year-old Sarah Everard, whose suspected killer is a police officer.

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Deadly violence mounts in Myanmar

Violence has escalated as coup leaders try to disrupt a sweeping movement of protests and civil disobedience, six weeks after a military takeover in Myanmar.

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

Ukrainian couple handcuff themselves together

A Ukrainian couple who grew tired of arguing are trying to mend their on-off relationship by handcuffing their hands together for three months and documenting their experiences on social media.

One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

One year with COVID: How the pandemic has re-engineered our world

From movies to haircuts, the ways our lives have changed amid the COVID outbreak.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast