Pictures | Thu May 27, 2021

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

H.E.R. arrives at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Megan Thee Stallion poses with her award for Best Collaboration. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Doja Cat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly, accompanied by Megan Fox, poses with his award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Singer Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Elton John and David Furnish. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
French Montana. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Singer Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Brandi Carlile and spouse Catherine Shepherd. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Roddy Ricch poses with his award for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Gabby Barrett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Nelly. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Dan + Shay pose with their awards after winning Best Duo/Group of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
LL Cool J. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
AJR and Twenty One Pilots. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Twenty One Pilots pose with their awards for Alternative Rock Song of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Doja Cat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Doja Cat poses with her award for Best New Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Robin Thicke and his son Julian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Singer Ava Max. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Blackbear. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Machine Gun Kelly poses with his award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Singer Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
Doja Cat poses after winning Best New Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 27, 2021
