Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards
H.E.R. arrives at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Megan Thee Stallion poses with her award for Best Collaboration. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Demi Lovato. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Doja Cat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Machine Gun Kelly, accompanied by Megan Fox, poses with his award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Usher. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Elton John and David Furnish. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
French Montana. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brandi Carlile and spouse Catherine Shepherd. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Roddy Ricch poses with his award for Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Song of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Gabby Barrett. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nelly. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dan + Shay pose with their awards after winning Best Duo/Group of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
LL Cool J. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
AJR and Twenty One Pilots. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Twenty One Pilots pose with their awards for Alternative Rock Song of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Doja Cat. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Doja Cat poses with her award for Best New Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lil Huddy and Charli D'Amelio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robin Thicke and his son Julian. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Ava Max. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Blackbear. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Machine Gun Kelly poses with his award for Alternative Rock Album of the Year. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Doja Cat poses after winning Best New Pop Artist. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
