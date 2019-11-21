Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Nov 20, 2019 | 11:35pm EST

Best of the LA Auto Show

The Mercedes Simplex concept car, inspired by the original 1903 Mercedes Simplex, is displayed at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Mercedes Simplex concept car, inspired by the original 1903 Mercedes Simplex, is displayed at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The Mercedes Simplex concept car, inspired by the original 1903 Mercedes Simplex, is displayed at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 20
The new Chevrolet Corvette. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The new Chevrolet Corvette. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The new Chevrolet Corvette. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 20
Toyota introduces its hydrogen fuel cell 2021 Mirai. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Toyota introduces its hydrogen fuel cell 2021 Mirai. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Toyota introduces its hydrogen fuel cell 2021 Mirai. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Close
3 / 20
A Kia Seltos concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Kia Seltos concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A Kia Seltos concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 20
A BMW Motorrad Concept R 18. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A BMW Motorrad Concept R 18. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A BMW Motorrad Concept R 18. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 20
Porsche introduces its new Taycan 4S. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Porsche introduces its new Taycan 4S. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Porsche introduces its new Taycan 4S. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Close
6 / 20
A Lexus LF-30 electrified concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Lexus LF-30 electrified concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A Lexus LF-30 electrified concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 20
BMW introduces its 2 Series. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BMW introduces its 2 Series. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
BMW introduces its 2 Series. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 20
A 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
A Volkswagen I.D. Space Vizzion concept. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Volkswagen I.D. Space Vizzion concept. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A Volkswagen I.D. Space Vizzion concept. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso presents their 2020 G90. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso presents their 2020 G90. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso presents their 2020 G90. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Close
11 / 20
Markus Flasch, President of BMW M, introduces the 2020 M2 CS and M8 Gran Coupe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Markus Flasch, President of BMW M, introduces the 2020 M2 CS and M8 Gran Coupe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Markus Flasch, President of BMW M, introduces the 2020 M2 CS and M8 Gran Coupe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Sangyup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center introduces Hyundai's Vision concept car. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Sangyup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center introduces Hyundai's Vision concept car. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Sangyup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center introduces Hyundai's Vision concept car. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Close
13 / 20
A Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 20
A Kia Seltos car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Kia Seltos car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A Kia Seltos car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 20
A 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
16 / 20
A Volkswagen Atlas cross sport concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A Volkswagen Atlas cross sport concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
A Volkswagen Atlas cross sport concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
17 / 20
Hyundai introduces its Vision T concept car. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Hyundai introduces its Vision T concept car. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Hyundai introduces its Vision T concept car. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Close
18 / 20
Toyota introduces its hybrid 2021 Rav 4 Prime. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Toyota introduces its hybrid 2021 Rav 4 Prime. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Toyota introduces its hybrid 2021 Rav 4 Prime. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Close
19 / 20
BMW i8. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BMW i8. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, November 20, 2019
BMW i8. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment...

Next Slideshows

U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, told lawmakers that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure Ukraine into...

Nov 20 2019
Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 people dead in Chile.

Nov 20 2019
Ukraine's line of contact

Ukraine's line of contact

Images from along the line of contact between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine.

Nov 20 2019
Protesters in Hong Kong university search for escape route

Protesters in Hong Kong university search for escape route

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University are weighing a narrowing range of options of escape as police...

Nov 20 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta

Democratic 2020 candidates debate in Atlanta

Democratic White House contenders faced off in a fifth debate in Atlanta, just 11 weeks before the first nominating contest in Iowa, raising the stakes for the 10 participants hoping for a chance to make an impression with voters before time runs out.

U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

U.S. ambassador to EU testifies in Trump impeachment hearings

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the EU, told lawmakers that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival of the president, providing some of the most significant testimony to date in the House of Representatives impeachment inquiry.

Raging street protests grip Chile

Raging street protests grip Chile

Protests over a hike in metro fares have spun out of control, leading to riots, arson and looting that have left at least 23 people dead in Chile.

Ukraine's line of contact

Ukraine's line of contact

Images from along the line of contact between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian troops in eastern Ukraine.

Protesters in Hong Kong university search for escape route

Protesters in Hong Kong university search for escape route

The last band of anti-government protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University are weighing a narrowing range of options of escape as police outside appeared ready to simply wait them out.

Autumn beauty

Autumn beauty

Scenes of fall foliage around the world.

Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing

Key quotes from the third public Trump impeachment hearing

Senior U.S. officials told impeachment investigators in Congress on the third day of public impeachment hearings they were concerned by President Donald Trump's effort to get Ukraine to investigate a political rival, with one White House official calling it a "shock."

Morales supporters clash with police in Bolivia

Morales supporters clash with police in Bolivia

Supporters of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales ramp up protests and blockades of key transport routes, calling for caretaker President Jeanine Anez to step down and for Morales to return amid deadly clashes in the South American nation.

Standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Standoff at Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university were frantically searching for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police and dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast