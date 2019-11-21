Best of the LA Auto Show
The Mercedes Simplex concept car, inspired by the original 1903 Mercedes Simplex, is displayed at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
The new Chevrolet Corvette. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Toyota introduces its hydrogen fuel cell 2021 Mirai. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A Kia Seltos concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A BMW Motorrad Concept R 18. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Porsche introduces its new Taycan 4S. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A Lexus LF-30 electrified concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
BMW introduces its 2 Series. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Volkswagen I.D. Space Vizzion concept. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Genesis CEO Mark Del Rosso presents their 2020 G90. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Markus Flasch, President of BMW M, introduces the 2020 M2 CS and M8 Gran Coupe. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sangyup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of the Hyundai Global Design Center introduces Hyundai's Vision concept car. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
A Chevrolet Trailblazer Activ 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Kia Seltos car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A 2020 Mini John Cooper Works GP. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Volkswagen Atlas cross sport concept car. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Hyundai introduces its Vision T concept car. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
Toyota introduces its hybrid 2021 Rav 4 Prime. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen
BMW i8. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
