Best of the Latin Grammys

Luis Fonsi (L), Bomba Estereo and Victor Manuelle (rear) perform "Despacito" at the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Person of the Year Alejandro Sanz embraces fans after performing a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Pop duo Ha Ash perform "Adoro." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Flor De Toloache accepts the Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album for "Las Caras Lindas." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Alejandro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Luis Fonsi and Erika Ender accept the Song of the Year award for "Despacito." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Sebastian Yatra and Carlos Vives (L) perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Lin-Manuel Miranda accepts the Presidents Merit Award as President & CEO of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Gabriel Abaroa looks on. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Banda el Recodo perform with Lila Downs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Steve Aoki (L) and J Balvin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Vicente Garcia (L) accepts the Best New Artist award from ChocoQuibTown. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Mon Laferte performs "Amarrame." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Bad Bunny performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Dancers perform during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Ana Victoria (L) and Rosalia perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Mon Laferte performs "Amarrame." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Logic (C), Alessia Cara and Juanes celebrate after performing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
French Montana (L) and J Balvin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Erike Ender holds the award for Song of the Year for "Despacito". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
Ruben Blades (wearing hat) accepts the Album of the Year award for "Salsa Big Band." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Diplo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Ayer y Hoy poses with their award for Best Banda Album for "Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Luis Fonsi (R) and Victor Manuelle performs "Despacito." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Luis Fonsi holds his awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video for "Despacito" and Best Urban Fusion/Performance for "Despacito (Remix)". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, November 17, 2017
CNCO perform "Regaetton Lento." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Natalia Lafourcade holds the awards for Best Folk Album for "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)" and Best Long Form Music Video for "Musas, El Documental". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Nicky Jam performs "El Amante." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Vicente Garcia holds the awards for Best New Artist, Best Tropical Song for ""Bachata En Kingston" and Best Singer-Songwriter Album for "A La Mar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Olga Tanon and Alexandre Pires present the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
J Balvin, Bad Bunny, French Montana and Steve Aoki perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Camila Cabello speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Ruben Blades performs "Arayne." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Flo Rida and Leslie Grace speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Maluma performs "Felcicies los 4." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Sebastian Yatra performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Show host Roselyn Sanchez speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Residente accepts Best Urban Song award for "Somos Anormales." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Natalia Lafourcase performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Wilmer Valderrama and Alessia Cara present the song of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
Residente performs "Hijos del canaveral." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, November 16, 2017
