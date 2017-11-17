Best of the Latin Grammys
Luis Fonsi (L), Bomba Estereo and Victor Manuelle (rear) perform "Despacito" at the 18th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Person of the Year Alejandro Sanz embraces fans after performing a medley. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pop duo Ha Ash perform "Adoro." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flor De Toloache accepts the Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album for "Las Caras Lindas." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Alejandro Fernandez performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luis Fonsi and Erika Ender accept the Song of the Year award for "Despacito." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sebastian Yatra and Carlos Vives (L) perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Lin-Manuel Miranda accepts the Presidents Merit Award as President & CEO of the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences Gabriel Abaroa looks on. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Banda el Recodo perform with Lila Downs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Steve Aoki (L) and J Balvin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vicente Garcia (L) accepts the Best New Artist award from ChocoQuibTown. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mon Laferte performs "Amarrame." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Bad Bunny performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dancers perform during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ana Victoria (L) and Rosalia perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mon Laferte performs "Amarrame." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Logic (C), Alessia Cara and Juanes celebrate after performing. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
French Montana (L) and J Balvin perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Erike Ender holds the award for Song of the Year for "Despacito". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ruben Blades (wearing hat) accepts the Album of the Year award for "Salsa Big Band." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Diplo performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ayer y Hoy poses with their award for Best Banda Album for "Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizarraga". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luis Fonsi (R) and Victor Manuelle performs "Despacito." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Luis Fonsi holds his awards for Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Long Form Music Video for "Despacito" and Best Urban Fusion/Performance for "Despacito (Remix)". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
CNCO perform "Regaetton Lento." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Natalia Lafourcade holds the awards for Best Folk Album for "Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1)" and Best Long Form Music Video for "Musas, El Documental". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicky Jam performs "El Amante." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Vicente Garcia holds the awards for Best New Artist, Best Tropical Song for ""Bachata En Kingston" and Best Singer-Songwriter Album for "A La Mar". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Olga Tanon and Alexandre Pires present the Album of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
J Balvin, Bad Bunny, French Montana and Steve Aoki perform. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Camila Cabello speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Ruben Blades performs "Arayne." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Flo Rida and Leslie Grace speak on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Maluma performs "Felcicies los 4." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sebastian Yatra performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Show host Roselyn Sanchez speaks on stage. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Residente accepts Best Urban Song award for "Somos Anormales." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Natalia Lafourcase performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Wilmer Valderrama and Alessia Cara present the song of the Year award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Residente performs "Hijos del canaveral." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Glamour Women of the Year Awards
Red carpet style at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards.
Governors Awards red carpet
Style from the Governors Awards red carpet.
Best of CMA Awards
Highlights from the Country Music Association's annual awards in Nashville.
MORE IN PICTURES
Tesla unveils Semi and Roadster
Tesla debuts an electric heavy duty truck and new $200,000 sports car.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Army takes control in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's military seizes power saying it was targeting "criminals" around President Robert Mugabe, the only ruler the country has known in its 37 years of independence.
Deadly flash floods in Greece
A raging torrent sweeps through towns west of Athens after heavy rains, killing at least 15 people.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Mourning in Texas
Vigils and prayers following the deadliest mass shooting in Texas history.
Inside the Museum of the Bible
Washington's new Museum of the Bible opens its doors for a media preview.
Australians vote for same-sex marriage
Australians vote overwhelmingly for same-sex marriage, paving the way for legislation by the end of 2017.