Best of the Masters
Tiger Woods of the U.S. walks to the 12th tee during first round play of the 2019 Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Dustin Johnson of the U.S. looks over a putt on the seventh green during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his drive off the second tee during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. and Gary Player of South Africa (L) clasp hands during the ceremonial start on the first day of play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Golf patrons enter Augusta National for the first round of play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus's name is added to the first tee off sign during the ceremonial start on the first day of play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. tees off during the ceremonial start on the first day of play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Honorary starter Gary Player reacts after teeing off during the ceremonial start on the first day of play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. hits off the fourth tee during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Li Haotong of China walks up the first fairway as he plays with Tiger Woods of the U.S. during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hits off the second tee during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark and his caddie Jonathan Smart react to his tee shot on the fourth hole during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Justin Rose of England hits of the fourth tee during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sergio Garcia of Spain swings deep in a fairway bunker on the first hole during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Patrick Reed of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jason Day of Australia deals with a sore back on the third green during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jason Day of Australia receives treatment while on his back after teeing off on the second hole during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Corey Conners of Canada reacts to missing a putt for par on the 18th green during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Mike Weir of Canada hits off the second tee during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Rafael Cabrera Bello of Spain watches his ball as sand continues to fall after hitting from a sand trap during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shane Lowry of Ireland reacts to his tee shot off the second hole during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tiger Woods hits from a sand trap on the second hole during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Adam Scott of Australia reacts to his second shot on the first hole during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Takumi Kanaya of Japan looks over his putt on the second green during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Angel Cabrera of Argentina hits from the pine straw on the first hole during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Charl Schwartzel of South Africa reacts to his shot off the second tee during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Henrik Stenson of Sweden hits his second shot on the first fairway during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Fred Couples of the U.S. watches his fairway shot on the first hole during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Viktor Hovland of Norway chips to the second green during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Takumi Kanaya of Japan and Danny Willett of England look up the second fairway during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Kim Si-woo of South Korea reacts to his tee shot on the fourth hole during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jon Rahm of Spain waves to the crowd after putting on the third hole during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
