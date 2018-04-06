Edition:
Fri Apr 6, 2018

Best of the Masters

Tiger Woods looks out from a sand trap on the fourth green during first round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. watches his putt on the 13th green during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Ian Poulter of England looks for his ball in the bushes after hitting off the second tee during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Jason Day of Australia has a patron finish a beer after having his second shot on the first hole go into the patron's cup during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts to his tee shot on the fourth hole during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Masters patrons watch during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Tiger Woods of the hits from a sand trap on the second hole during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Paul Casey of England hits on the first fairway during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. sits in the grass on the 13th as he waits on players in his group to finish the hole during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Tony Finau of the U.S looks at his putt on the 13th green during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Friday, April 06, 2018
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. embraces Gary Player of South Africa (L) after teeing off during the ceremonial start before first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Bernhard Langer of Germany reacts to missing a putt on the 16th green during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
A patron wears a hat festooned with Masters pins during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Tony Finau of the U.S. hits on the 17th fairway during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Tiger Woods walks onto the 7th green during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. chips onto the 18th green during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
Tiger Woods looks over the fifth green during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2018
