Best of the Masters
Tiger Woods looks out from a sand trap on the fourth green during first round play of the 2018 Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. watches his putt on the 13th green during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Ian Poulter of England looks for his ball in the bushes after hitting off the second tee during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jason Day of Australia has a patron finish a beer after having his second shot on the first hole go into the patron's cup during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Sergio Garcia of Spain reacts to his tee shot on the fourth hole during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Masters patrons watch during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tiger Woods of the hits from a sand trap on the second hole during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Paul Casey of England hits on the first fairway during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Phil Mickelson of the U.S. sits in the grass on the 13th as he waits on players in his group to finish the hole during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tony Finau of the U.S looks at his putt on the 13th green during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Honorary starter Jack Nicklaus of the U.S. embraces Gary Player of South Africa (L) after teeing off during the ceremonial start before first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Bernhard Langer of Germany reacts to missing a putt on the 16th green during first round play. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A patron wears a hat festooned with Masters pins during first round play. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Tony Finau of the U.S. hits on the 17th fairway during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Tiger Woods walks onto the 7th green during first round play. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jordan Spieth of the U.S. chips onto the 18th green during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Tiger Woods looks over the fifth green during first round play. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Next Slideshows
Best of the Final Four
Highlights from the March Madness NCAA men's basketball tournament.
March Madness
Highlights from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Best of the Paralympics
Our top photos from the Paralympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos of the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Caught at the Mexico-U.S. border
Unfazed by tough talk from President Donald Trump, migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest crossing points for those trying to enter the United States illegally.
Brazil's Lula defies prison order
Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva defied a judge's order to turn himself in to police and start serving a 12-year prison sentence for bribery that would likely end his hopes of regaining the presidency.
Conor McGregor charged after Brooklyn melee
Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was freed by a New York judge on $50,000 bail after being charged with assault for his part in a melee at a media event to publicize a series of UFC fights at a Brooklyn arena.
Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border
Israeli troops shot dead seven Palestinian protesters and wounded at least 200 along the Israel-Gaza border on Friday, Gaza medical officials said, raising the death toll to 27 in the week-long disturbances.
Best of the Commonwealth Games
Highlights from the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Migrant caravan heads to U.S. border
Hundreds of Central American migrants march on a journey through Mexico to the U.S. border, seeking to draw attention to migrants' rights and provide them with aid as they flee violence in their home countries.
Deadly protests at Gaza-Israel border
Israeli fire killed a Palestinian at the Gaza border and another died of wounds suffered several days ago, health officials said, bringing to 19 the number of Palestinians dead from a week of frontier protests.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Kenya tags rhinos in conservation drive
The project comes just weeks after the world's last male northern white rhino died in Kenya, leaving only two females of its kind alive in the world.