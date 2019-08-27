Edition:
Mon Aug 26, 2019

Best of the MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lizzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lizzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Lizzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cardi B wins the Best Hip Hop Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cardi B wins the Best Hip Hop Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Cardi B wins the Best Hip Hop Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" congratulates Taylor Swift for winning the Video for Good Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" congratulates Taylor Swift for winning the Video for Good Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" congratulates Taylor Swift for winning the Video for Good Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cardi B presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Cardi B presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Cardi B presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lizzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Lizzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Lizzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Billy Ray Cyrus introduces Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Billy Ray Cyrus introduces Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Billy Ray Cyrus introduces Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DJ Khaled hugs Queen Latifah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DJ Khaled hugs Queen Latifah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
DJ Khaled hugs Queen Latifah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bebe Rexha poses backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bebe Rexha poses backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Bebe Rexha poses backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kevin and Danielle Jonas pose backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kevin and Danielle Jonas pose backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2019
Kevin and Danielle Jonas pose backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
