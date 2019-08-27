Best of the MTV VMAs
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lizzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cardi B wins the Best Hip Hop Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, and Bebe Rexha. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jonathan Van Ness of "Queer Eye" congratulates Taylor Swift for winning the Video for Good Award. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cardi B presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Missy Elliott. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Lizzo. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Billy Ray Cyrus introduces Lil Nas X. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DJ Khaled hugs Queen Latifah. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Taylor Swift. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bebe Rexha poses backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Kevin and Danielle Jonas pose backstage. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Inside the G7
Scenes from the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, where trade wars, burning rainforests and nuclear ambitions were topics of discussion at the meeting between the...
Hong Kong police run battles with protesters
Anti-government demonstrations on the weekend escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails and security forces responded with water cannons and tear gas.
Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'
Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with orange-red paint and took up long bows and clubs as they headed into the jungle this week,...
MORE IN PICTURES
Wildfires rage across the Amazon
Wildfires raging in the Amazon rainforest have hit a record number this year, as concerns grow over right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policy.
Partygoers dress in wacky costumes for Florida's annual Gecko Ball
The beach town of Gulfport, Florida celebrates its unofficial mascot, the gecko, with a medieval-themed costume party and fundraiser.
Inside the G7
Scenes from the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, where trade wars, burning rainforests and nuclear ambitions were topics of discussion at the meeting between the leaders of the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
Notting Hill Carnival
Revelers take to the street for the Notting Hill Carnival in London.
Hong Kong police run battles with protesters
Anti-government demonstrations on the weekend escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails and security forces responded with water cannons and tear gas.
Week in sports
Sports action from around the world this past week.
Brazil's indigenous people swear to fight for Amazon 'to last drop of blood'
Members of Brazil's Mura indigenous tribe painted their bodies with orange-red paint and took up long bows and clubs as they headed into the jungle this week, prepared for battle. Their enemy? The deforestation and destruction of their home, the Amazon rainforest.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.