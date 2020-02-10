Best of the Oscars

Despite again having no formal host, the Oscars ceremony started with a surprise appearance by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who delivered a string of barbed jokes about the lack of female directors and people of color among this year's...more

Despite again having no formal host, the Oscars ceremony started with a surprise appearance by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who delivered a string of barbed jokes about the lack of female directors and people of color among this year's nominees. "I thought there was something missing this year," said Martin. "Vaginas?" quipped Rock, to loud applause. Rock pointed out Cynthia Erivo, who played slavery-era freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in "Harriet" and who was the only actor of color nominated this year. "Cynthia did such a great job hiding black people that the academy got her to hide all the black nominees," said Rock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close