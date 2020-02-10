Best of the Oscars

Edition:
South Korean Bong Joon Ho won the best director Oscar for dark social satire "Parasite", becoming the first person from the Asian nation to win the award. Bong, 50, beat Hollywood veterans including Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino for his Korean language movie about the violent clash between haves and have-nots in contemporary Seoul. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Director for "Parasite" from Spike Lee. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Renee Zellweger was crowned best actress for her portrait of Hollywood legend Judy Garland in "Judy," a biographical drama exploring the singer's personal and professional turmoil at the end of her life. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Brad Pitt drinks water as he holds the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Best actress nominee Cynthia Erivo, who played slavery-era freedom fighter Harriet Tubman and who was the only actor of color nominated this year, performs the song "Stand Up" from "Harriet." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for his terrifying performance as an isolated loner who becomes one of the world's best known comic book villains in "Joker." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Brie Larson walking barefoot. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
"Parasite" won for best international feature and the film's director, Bong Joon Ho, won for best adapted screenplay, two of six potential Academy Awards. "Thank you, everyone. I am ready to drink tonight," said Bong, who won a standing ovation from the celebrity-packed audience. The international film category was formerly named best foreign language film but was changed this year to reflect a more inclusive attitude. "I applaud the direction that this change symbolizes," Bong said in Korean, speaking through an interpreter. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Laura Dern took home the Oscar for best supporting actress for her role as a ruthless divorce lawyer in "Marriage Story," and dedicated it to her celebrity parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern. "This is the best birthday present ever," said Dern, who will turn 53 on Monday. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Elton John performs "(I m Gonna) Love Me Again" from "Rocketman". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Brad Pitt was named best supporting actor for playing a charming stunt double in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" after having collected an armful of trophies earlier this year for the role. It was his first acting Oscar. "I'm a bit gobsmacked to tell you the truth," said Pitt, who recalled his early days starting out as an unknown actor. "'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' - ain't that the truth?," he said, dedicating the Academy Award to his six children with former wife Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
James Corden and Rebel Wilson in Cats costumes bat the microphone as they present the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Janelle Monae pays tribute to Mister Rogers during the opening act. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Charlize Theron applauds as Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker accept the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Bombshell". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker win the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Bombshell". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Nazi satire "Jojo Rabbit" brought a best adapted screenplay Oscar for director, star and writer Taika Waititi, seen here with presenters Timothee Chalamet and Natalie Portman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Hildur Gudnadottir wins the Oscar for Best Original Score for "Joker". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio attend the Oscars show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Idina Menzel performs "Into the Unknown" from "Frozen II". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
"Parasite" won the original screenplay Oscar for a delighted Bong Joon Ho. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig present the award for Best Costume Design. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature for "American Factory," about the decline of jobs in the industrial Midwest from former President Barack and first lady Michelle Obama's new production company. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Cynthia Erivo performs the song "Stand Up" from "Harriet". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Rapper Eminem took the Oscars stage to perform "Lose Yourself," his 2003 Oscar-winning song from the movie "8 Mile." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Billy Porter performs with Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver win the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for "Hair Love". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Kathy Bates and Brad Pitt. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Shia LaBeouf (L) and Zack Gottsagen present the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Janelle Monae signs Sandy Powell's outfit. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Utkarsh Ambudkar performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Jacqueline Durran accepts the Oscar for Best Costume Design for "Little Women". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Elena Andreicheva and Carol Dysinger pose with the Oscar for Best documentary Short Subject for "Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Laura Dern hugs Scarlett Johansson (L) as Dern wins the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in "Marriage Story". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Will Ferrell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus present the Oscar for Best Cinematography. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Janelle Monae performs. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Chrissy Metz performs the song "I'm Standing with You" from "Breakthrough". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Charlize Theron attends the Oscars show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Jonas Rivera, Mark Nielsen and Josh Cooley pose with the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film for "Toy Story 4". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Randy Newman performs the song "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from "Toy Story 4". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
Despite again having no formal host, the Oscars ceremony started with a surprise appearance by former hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who delivered a string of barbed jokes about the lack of female directors and people of color among this year's nominees. "I thought there was something missing this year," said Martin. "Vaginas?" quipped Rock, to loud applause. Rock pointed out Cynthia Erivo, who played slavery-era freedom fighter Harriet Tubman in "Harriet" and who was the only actor of color nominated this year. "Cynthia did such a great job hiding black people that the academy got her to hide all the black nominees," said Rock. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, February 09, 2020
