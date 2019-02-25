Best of the Oscars
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Regina King carries her award backstage after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spike Lee celebrates onstage with Samuel L. Jackson as he receives the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L. Jackson as he wins the "Adapted Screenplay" award for "BlacKkKlansman." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Viggo Mortensen congratulates Mahershala Ali on winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in "Green Book". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Awkwafina and John Mulaney take the stage to present the award for animated short. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Adam Lambert (L) performs with Brian May of Queen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Keegan Michael Key drops down to announce the Mary Poppins performance. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alfonso Cuaron receives the Foreign Language Film award for "Roma" from Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jennifer Hudson performs "I'll Fight" from the documentary "RBG". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Diego Luna (L) and Chef Jose Andres introduce Best Picture nominee "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Alfonso Cuaron accepts Cinematography award for "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings sing "When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Cast of "Black Panther" celebrate after Ruth E. Carter wins the Best Costume Design award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ruth E. Carter poses with her award backstage after winning the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart (L) stand to accept the Best Production Design award for "Black Panther." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb pose backstage with their Animated Short Film award for "Bao." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bette Midler sings "The Place Where Lost Things Go". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill pose backstage with their statuettes after winning the Best Documentary Feature award for "Free Solo." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the Best Costume Design award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lady Gaga greets Glenn Close. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "Period. End Of Sentence." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mahershala Ali and Tessa Thompson interact. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren present for Best Documentary. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Regina King accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek interact. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose backstage with the Best Animated Feature Film award for "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for "Black Panther" REUTERS/Mike Segar
Adam Lambert performs with Queen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actors Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney pose backstage with their Best Makeup and Hairstyling awards for "Vice" . REUTERS/Mike Segar
(L-R) Adam Driver, Spike Lee, Regina King. REUTERS/Mike Blake
