Edition:
United States
Pictures | Sun Feb 24, 2019 | 11:15pm EST

Best of the Oscars

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 33
Regina King carries her award backstage after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Regina King carries her award backstage after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Regina King carries her award backstage after winning Best Supporting Actress for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
2 / 33
Spike Lee celebrates onstage with Samuel L. Jackson as he receives the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Spike Lee celebrates onstage with Samuel L. Jackson as he receives the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Spike Lee celebrates onstage with Samuel L. Jackson as he receives the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "BlacKkKlansman". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 33
Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L. Jackson as he wins the "Adapted Screenplay" award for "BlacKkKlansman." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L. Jackson as he wins the "Adapted Screenplay" award for "BlacKkKlansman." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L. Jackson as he wins the "Adapted Screenplay" award for "BlacKkKlansman." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
4 / 33
Viggo Mortensen congratulates Mahershala Ali on winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in "Green Book". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Viggo Mortensen congratulates Mahershala Ali on winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in "Green Book". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Viggo Mortensen congratulates Mahershala Ali on winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in "Green Book". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
5 / 33
Awkwafina and John Mulaney take the stage to present the award for animated short. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Awkwafina and John Mulaney take the stage to present the award for animated short. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Awkwafina and John Mulaney take the stage to present the award for animated short. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
6 / 33
Adam Lambert (L) performs with Brian May of Queen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Adam Lambert (L) performs with Brian May of Queen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Adam Lambert (L) performs with Brian May of Queen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
7 / 33
Keegan Michael Key drops down to announce the Mary Poppins performance. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Keegan Michael Key drops down to announce the Mary Poppins performance. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Keegan Michael Key drops down to announce the Mary Poppins performance. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
8 / 33
Alfonso Cuaron receives the Foreign Language Film award for "Roma" from Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alfonso Cuaron receives the Foreign Language Film award for "Roma" from Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Alfonso Cuaron receives the Foreign Language Film award for "Roma" from Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
9 / 33
Jennifer Hudson performs "I'll Fight" from the documentary "RBG". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jennifer Hudson performs "I'll Fight" from the documentary "RBG". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Jennifer Hudson performs "I'll Fight" from the documentary "RBG". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 33
Diego Luna (L) and Chef Jose Andres introduce Best Picture nominee "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Diego Luna (L) and Chef Jose Andres introduce Best Picture nominee "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Diego Luna (L) and Chef Jose Andres introduce Best Picture nominee "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
11 / 33
Alfonso Cuaron accepts Cinematography award for "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Alfonso Cuaron accepts Cinematography award for "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Alfonso Cuaron accepts Cinematography award for "Roma". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
12 / 33
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings sing "When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings sing "When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings sing "When A Cowboy Trades HIs Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
13 / 33
Cast of "Black Panther" celebrate after Ruth E. Carter wins the Best Costume Design award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Cast of "Black Panther" celebrate after Ruth E. Carter wins the Best Costume Design award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Cast of "Black Panther" celebrate after Ruth E. Carter wins the Best Costume Design award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 33
Ruth E. Carter poses with her award backstage after winning the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ruth E. Carter poses with her award backstage after winning the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Ruth E. Carter poses with her award backstage after winning the Best Costume Design award for "Black Panther". REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 33
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart (L) stand to accept the Best Production Design award for "Black Panther." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart (L) stand to accept the Best Production Design award for "Black Panther." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart (L) stand to accept the Best Production Design award for "Black Panther." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
16 / 33
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb pose backstage with their Animated Short Film award for "Bao." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb pose backstage with their Animated Short Film award for "Bao." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Domee Shi and Becky Neiman-Cobb pose backstage with their Animated Short Film award for "Bao." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
17 / 33
Bette Midler sings "The Place Where Lost Things Go". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bette Midler sings "The Place Where Lost Things Go". REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Bette Midler sings "The Place Where Lost Things Go". REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 33
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill pose backstage with their statuettes after winning the Best Documentary Feature award for "Free Solo." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill pose backstage with their statuettes after winning the Best Documentary Feature award for "Free Solo." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill pose backstage with their statuettes after winning the Best Documentary Feature award for "Free Solo." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 33
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
20 / 33
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the Best Costume Design award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the Best Costume Design award. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Melissa McCarthy and Brian Tyree Henry present the Best Costume Design award. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
21 / 33
Lady Gaga greets Glenn Close. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lady Gaga greets Glenn Close. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Lady Gaga greets Glenn Close. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
22 / 33
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "Period. End Of Sentence." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "Period. End Of Sentence." REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Rayka Zehtabchi and Melissa Berton accept the Best Documentary Short Subject award for "Period. End Of Sentence." REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
23 / 33
Mahershala Ali and Tessa Thompson interact. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mahershala Ali and Tessa Thompson interact. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Mahershala Ali and Tessa Thompson interact. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 33
Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren present for Best Documentary. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren present for Best Documentary. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Jason Momoa and Helen Mirren present for Best Documentary. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
25 / 33
Regina King accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Regina King accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Regina King accepts the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
26 / 33
Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek interact. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek interact. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Bradley Cooper and Rami Malek interact. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
27 / 33
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose backstage with the Best Animated Feature Film award for "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose backstage with the Best Animated Feature Film award for "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller pose backstage with the Best Animated Feature Film award for "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse." REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
28 / 33
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for "Black Panther" REUTERS/Mike Segar

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for "Black Panther" REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for "Black Panther" REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 33
Adam Lambert performs with Queen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Adam Lambert performs with Queen. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Adam Lambert performs with Queen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
30 / 33
Actors Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actors Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler present. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Actors Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler present. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
31 / 33
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney pose backstage with their Best Makeup and Hairstyling awards for "Vice" . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney pose backstage with their Best Makeup and Hairstyling awards for "Vice" . REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia Dehaney pose backstage with their Best Makeup and Hairstyling awards for "Vice" . REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
32 / 33
(L-R) Adam Driver, Spike Lee, Regina King. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(L-R) Adam Driver, Spike Lee, Regina King. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
(L-R) Adam Driver, Spike Lee, Regina King. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Next Slideshows

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.

10:05pm EST
Venezuelan troops block aid convoy with bullets and tear gas

Venezuelan troops block aid convoy with bullets and tear gas

At least two people were killed and trucks loaded with foreign aid were set ablaze after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro deployed troops and armored...

Feb 23 2019
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

Feb 23 2019
'Venezuela Aid Live' concert

'Venezuela Aid Live' concert

British billionaire Richard Branson is backing "Venezuela Aid Live" in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, where he and 35 artists hope to raise $100 million...

Feb 23 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Oscars red carpet

Oscars red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2019 Academy Awards.

Venezuelan troops block aid convoy with bullets and tear gas

Venezuelan troops block aid convoy with bullets and tear gas

At least two people were killed and trucks loaded with foreign aid were set ablaze after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro deployed troops and armored vehicles to turn back humanitarian assistance at border crossings with Colombia and Brazil.

Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity booking photos.

'Venezuela Aid Live' concert

'Venezuela Aid Live' concert

British billionaire Richard Branson is backing "Venezuela Aid Live" in the Colombian border city of Cucuta, where he and 35 artists hope to raise $100 million for food and medical aid.

Animal artists

Animal artists

Paintings created by creatures big and small.

A history of the Oscars' best actors

A history of the Oscars' best actors

The winners of the best acting categories at the Academy Awards over the last two decades.

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

Deadly fire rips through Bangladesh neighborhood

As many as 70 people died in a major fire that engulfed several buildings in a centuries-old neighborhood of the Bangladesh capital.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection

Karl Lagerfeld's final Fendi collection

The last Fendi collection designed by Karl Lagerfeld is shown at Milan Fashion Week, days after the fashion icon's death.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast