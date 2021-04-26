Best of the Oscars
Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Yuh-Jung Youn, Daniel Kaluuya and Frances McDormand pose outside the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Tyler Perry, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Emerald Fennell accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman". Todd Wawry/A.M.P.A.S.
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the award for best original score for "Soul" arrive in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Reese Witherspoon enters the press room at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free pose with award for Best Live Action Short Film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," and Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," pose in the press room at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California,...more
Pippa Ehrlich winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher", Marlee Matlin and James Reed, winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michellee Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht, winners of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal", pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Florian Zeller embraces Marine Delterme as he holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the "The Father" at a screening of the Oscars in Paris. Lewis Joly/Pool
Thomas Vinterberg from Denmark poses with the award for best international feature film for "Another Round" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale pose in the press room with the award for best production design for "Mank" with Halle Berry. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Nicolas Becker celebrates after he won for Best Sound for "Sound of Metal" at a screening of the Oscars, in Paris. Lewis Joly/Pool
Alice Doyard and Anthony Giacchino pose with the award for Best Documentary Short Subject for "Colette" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Phillip Bladh, winner of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal," enters the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Erik Messerschmidt poses in the press room with the award for best cinematography for "Mank". Chris Pizzello/Pool
Olivia Colman poses for a portrait photograph at a screening of the Oscars, in London. Alberto Pezzali/Pool
Dana Murray, and Pete Docter, winners of the award for animated feature film for "Soul", pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Chloe Zhao accepts the Oscar for Directing for "Nomadland". Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari" and Brad Pitt pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Mia Neal, winner of the Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Michael Govier and Will McCormack pose with the award for best animated short film for "If Anything Happens I Love You" and Travon Free, and Martin Desmond Roe, pose with the award for best live action short film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the...more
