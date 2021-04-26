Edition:
International
Pictures | Mon Apr 26, 2021 | 1:04am EDT

Best of the Oscars

Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
1 / 33
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
2 / 33
Yuh-Jung Youn, Daniel Kaluuya and Frances McDormand pose outside the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Yuh-Jung Youn, Daniel Kaluuya and Frances McDormand pose outside the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Yuh-Jung Youn, Daniel Kaluuya and Frances McDormand pose outside the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
3 / 33
Tyler Perry, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Tyler Perry, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Tyler Perry, winner of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
4 / 33
Emerald Fennell accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman". Todd Wawry/A.M.P.A.S.

Emerald Fennell accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman". Todd Wawry/A.M.P.A.S.

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Emerald Fennell accepts the Oscar for Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman". Todd Wawry/A.M.P.A.S.
Close
5 / 33
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the award for best original score for "Soul" arrive in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the award for best original score for "Soul" arrive in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, winners of the award for best original score for "Soul" arrive in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
6 / 33
Reese Witherspoon enters the press room at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reese Witherspoon enters the press room at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Reese Witherspoon enters the press room at the Oscars. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
7 / 33
Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Director/Producer Chloe Zhao, winner of the award for best picture for "Nomadland," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
8 / 33
Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson and Sergio Lopez-Rivera, winners of the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
9 / 33
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
10 / 33
Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Tiara Thomas, H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II, winners of the award for best original song for "Fight For You" from "Judas and the Black Messiah" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
11 / 33
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free pose with award for Best Live Action Short Film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free pose with award for Best Live Action Short Film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free pose with award for Best Live Action Short Film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
12 / 33
Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," and Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," pose in the press room at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS

Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," and Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," pose in the press room at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California,...more

Reuters / Monday, April 26, 2021
Frances McDormand, winner of the award for best actress in a leading role for "Nomadland," and Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for best actress in a supporting role for "Minari," pose in the press room at the Oscars, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 25, 2021. Chris Pizzello/Pool via REUTERS
Close
13 / 33
Pippa Ehrlich winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher", Marlee Matlin and James Reed, winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Pippa Ehrlich winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher", Marlee Matlin and James Reed, winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Pippa Ehrlich winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher", Marlee Matlin and James Reed, winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
14 / 33
Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michellee Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht, winners of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal", pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michellee Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht, winners of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal", pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortes, Michellee Couttolenc and Jaime Baksht, winners of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal", pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
15 / 33
Florian Zeller embraces Marine Delterme as he holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the "The Father" at a screening of the Oscars in Paris. Lewis Joly/Pool

Florian Zeller embraces Marine Delterme as he holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the "The Father" at a screening of the Oscars in Paris. Lewis Joly/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Florian Zeller embraces Marine Delterme as he holds his Oscars statuette after winning the Best Adapted Screenplay for the "The Father" at a screening of the Oscars in Paris. Lewis Joly/Pool
Close
16 / 33
Thomas Vinterberg from Denmark poses with the award for best international feature film for "Another Round" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Thomas Vinterberg from Denmark poses with the award for best international feature film for "Another Round" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Thomas Vinterberg from Denmark poses with the award for best international feature film for "Another Round" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
17 / 33
Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale pose in the press room with the award for best production design for "Mank" with Halle Berry. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale pose in the press room with the award for best production design for "Mank" with Halle Berry. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Donald Graham Burt and Jan Pascale pose in the press room with the award for best production design for "Mank" with Halle Berry. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
18 / 33
Pippa Ehrlich winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher", presenter Marlee Matlin and James Reed, winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Pippa Ehrlich winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher", presenter Marlee Matlin and James Reed, winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Pippa Ehrlich winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher", presenter Marlee Matlin and James Reed, winner of the award for Best Documentary Feature for "My Octopus Teacher" pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
19 / 33
Nicolas Becker celebrates after he won for Best Sound for "Sound of Metal" at a screening of the Oscars, in Paris. Lewis Joly/Pool

Nicolas Becker celebrates after he won for Best Sound for "Sound of Metal" at a screening of the Oscars, in Paris. Lewis Joly/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Nicolas Becker celebrates after he won for Best Sound for "Sound of Metal" at a screening of the Oscars, in Paris. Lewis Joly/Pool
Close
20 / 33
Alice Doyard and Anthony Giacchino pose with the award for Best Documentary Short Subject for "Colette" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Alice Doyard and Anthony Giacchino pose with the award for Best Documentary Short Subject for "Colette" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Alice Doyard and Anthony Giacchino pose with the award for Best Documentary Short Subject for "Colette" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
21 / 33
Phillip Bladh, winner of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal," enters the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Phillip Bladh, winner of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal," enters the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Phillip Bladh, winner of the award for best sound for "Sound of Metal," enters the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
22 / 33
Erik Messerschmidt poses in the press room with the award for best cinematography for "Mank". Chris Pizzello/Pool

Erik Messerschmidt poses in the press room with the award for best cinematography for "Mank". Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Erik Messerschmidt poses in the press room with the award for best cinematography for "Mank". Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
23 / 33
Olivia Colman poses for a portrait photograph at a screening of the Oscars, in London. Alberto Pezzali/Pool

Olivia Colman poses for a portrait photograph at a screening of the Oscars, in London. Alberto Pezzali/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Olivia Colman poses for a portrait photograph at a screening of the Oscars, in London. Alberto Pezzali/Pool
Close
24 / 33
Dana Murray, and Pete Docter, winners of the award for animated feature film for "Soul", pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Dana Murray, and Pete Docter, winners of the award for animated feature film for "Soul", pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Dana Murray, and Pete Docter, winners of the award for animated feature film for "Soul", pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
25 / 33
Chloe Zhao accepts the Oscar for Directing for "Nomadland". Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.

Chloe Zhao accepts the Oscar for Directing for "Nomadland". Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Chloe Zhao accepts the Oscar for Directing for "Nomadland". Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S.
Close
26 / 33
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the award for best actor in a supporting role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
27 / 33
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari" and Brad Pitt pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari" and Brad Pitt pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari" and Brad Pitt pose in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
28 / 33
Mia Neal, winner of the Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Mia Neal, winner of the Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Mia Neal, winner of the Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
29 / 33
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free pose with award for Best Live Action Short Film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free pose with award for Best Live Action Short Film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Martin Desmond Roe and Travon Free pose with award for Best Live Action Short Film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
30 / 33
Michael Govier and Will McCormack pose with the award for best animated short film for "If Anything Happens I Love You" and Travon Free, and Martin Desmond Roe, pose with the award for best live action short film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Michael Govier and Will McCormack pose with the award for best animated short film for "If Anything Happens I Love You" and Travon Free, and Martin Desmond Roe, pose with the award for best live action short film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Michael Govier and Will McCormack pose with the award for best animated short film for "If Anything Happens I Love You" and Travon Free, and Martin Desmond Roe, pose with the award for best live action short film for "Two Distant Strangers" in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
31 / 33
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Yuh-Jung Youn, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for "Minari," poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
32 / 33
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 25, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya, winner of the Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for "Judas and the Black Messiah" poses in the press room. Chris Pizzello/Pool
Close
33 / 33
View Again
View Next
After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George...

Next Slideshows

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the...

Apr 23 2021
Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.

Apr 23 2021
Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis...

Apr 23 2021
SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled...

Apr 23 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

In pictures: Oscars red carpet style

Fashion highlights from the 2021 Academy Awards.

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After Chauvin trial, a debate over future of George Floyd Square

After former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis now faces renewed, sometimes acrimonious dispute over the future of George Floyd Square and how, if ever, to reopen the intersection.

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Under the sea with scientists fighting climate change

Climate researchers dive deep into their quest to avert a climate catastrophe.

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Clashes in Jerusalem during Ramadan

Police fought to keep apart two groups of protesters - Palestinian youth hurling firecrackers and setting fire to garbage bins, and ultra-nationalist Israelis chanting anti-Arab slogans - during Ramadan clashes in the contested city at the core of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX rocket launches astronauts to space station

SpaceX launches a new four-astronaut team on a flight to the International Space Station, the first crew ever propelled into orbit by a rocket booster recycled from a previous spaceflight.

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

Mass cremations begin as India faces deluge of COVID deaths

India reported the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections for a second day as it struggles with a health system overwhelmed by patients and plagued by accidents.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits break barriers to become Marines at Camp Pendleton

Women recruits of Lima Company broke one of the last gender barriers in the U.S. armed forces, surviving a grueling exercise known as the crucible to officially become Marines.

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds mourn Daunte Wright, Black man killed by Minnesota police

Hundreds of mourners filed into a Minneapolis church for the funeral of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man whose shooting by police after a routine traffic stop.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast