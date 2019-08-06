Best of the Pan Am Games
Brazil's Ruy Leme Da Fonseca Filho falls after a jump during the equestrian eventing individual cross country. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Cuba's Andy Cruz in action with Dominican Republic's Hendri Cedeno Martinez during the men's light welter 64kg boxing quarter final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Guatemala's Jorge Vega in action during the artistic gymnastics men's vault final. Final REUTERS/Susana Vera
Venezuela's Ruben Lizard in action against compatriot Jesus Lizard during the men's epee individual fencing. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Peru's Gladys Tejeda reacts after winning the women's marathon. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexico in action during the rhythmic gymnastics 5 balls final. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Ecuador's Roberto Quiroz and Gonzalo Escobar celebrate their victory in the men's doubles tennis final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
USA's Jence Rhoads takes a shot on goal against Cuba in the women's handball bronze medal match. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Mexico's Sandra S. Mayor Gutierrez looks dejected after their women's first round match against Colombia. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Venezuela's Michael Carrera with Virgin Islands' Laron Smith in action during the men's basketball preliminary round. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Team Mexico in action during the artistic swimming team free routine finals. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Colombia's Laura Valentina Abril in action during the women's cross country mountain bike. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentina's Adolfo Gaich celebrates with teammates after scoring their third goal against Ecuador in men's first round soccer. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Canada's Myriam Da Silva reacts to winning silver in the women's boxing welter 64kg final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Canada's Katherine Uchida competes in the rhythmic gymnastics women's ribbon. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Canada's Marie Mitchell celebrates winning gold in the women's cycling sprint finals. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Canada's Meaghan Benfeito competes in the women's 10m platform diving final. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Canada's Elsabeth Ann Black in action during the women's artistic gymnastics vault final. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Team Colombia's Lina Marcela Hernandez Gomez, Jessica Parra Rojas, Lina Mabel Rojas Zapata, and Jannie Salcedo Zambrano in action during their bronze win in the cycling track women's team pursuit final. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Venezuela's Genesis Rodriguez reacts during the women's weightlifting 55kg group stage. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Brazil's Wellington Bezerra da Silva and Aaron Braun of the U.S. in action during the men's marathon. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes/Pool
Fernanda Aguirre of Chile competes with Carolena Carstens of Panama during their women's taekwondo under 57kg bronze medal match. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Evita Griskenas of the U.S. in action during the rhythmic gymnastics ball final. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Mexico's Nancy Antonio in action with Jamaica's Jayda Hylton-Pelaia during the women's soccer first round. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Cuba's Leila Martinez in action against Argentina during their women's beach volleyball semifinal. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Chile's Isidora Letelier Martinez and Natalie Lubascher Mena in action during the artistic swimming duet free routine finals. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Teams Brazil and U.S. huddle during their men's volleyball preliminary round. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Virgin Islands' Laron Smith with Venezuela's Michael Carrera in action during the men's basketball preliminary round. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Argentina's Leonela Rosa Sanchez celebrates with her gold medal after the women's boxing bantam 54kg final. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Peru's Marcos Antonio Rojas in action during the men's weightlifting 61kg group stage. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
