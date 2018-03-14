Best of the Paralympics
Yoshihiro Nitta of Japan collapses in the snow after winning silver, next to Ilkka Tuomisto of Finland in men's 1.5km standing sprint classic cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Tyler Walker of the U.S. competes in the Alpine Skiing Sitting Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. The Paralympic Winter Games, PyeongChang, South Korea, Wednesday 14th March 2018. OIS/IOC/Bob Martin/Handout via Reuters
Thomas Walsh of the U.S. competes in the men's giant slalom. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Natalie Wilkie of Canada makes a snow angel as she celebrates winning the bronze in women's 1.5km sprint classic cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Sergey Alexandrov, Neutral Paralympic Athlete, competes during the Alpine Skiing Standing Men�s Giant Slalom run 2 at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Bob Martin/Handout via Reuters
Yoshihiro Nitta of Japan celebrates winning silver in men's standing 1.5km sprint classic cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Alexandr Kolyadin of Kazakhstan celebrates winning gold in men's standing 1.5km sprint classic cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Anna Jochemsen of the Netherlands during the women's standing super combined super-G. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Daisuke Uehara of Japan and Michal Geier of Czech Republic in action during the ice hockey preliminary round. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Clara Klug of Germany collapses in the snow after crossing the finish line in third place during the women's 10km visually impaired biathlon. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Michal Geier of Czech Republic in action during the preliminary round ice hockey game against South Korea. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Sin Eui-hyun (L) of South Korea and Dzmitry Loban of Belarus race to cross the finish line during the men's 12.5km sitting biathlon. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Jeroen Kampschreur of the Netherlands during the men's super combined sitting slalom. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ruslan Reiter of the U.S. during the men's 12.5km standing biathlon. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Chenyang Wang of China during men's 20km free standing cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Andrea Macri of Italy against Knut Andre Nordstoga of Norway during the Ice Hockey Group A Preliminary Game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Christoph Kunz of Switzerland competes in men�s super-G sitting. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Grace Miller of the U.S. reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's 15km free standing cross-country. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Shinobu Fukushima of Japan makes a save from Ju Seung Lee Korea during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters
Gold medallist Simon Patmore is hugged by Australia Ben Tudhope of Australia during men's snowboard cross SB-UL big final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Andrea Eskau of Germany competes in the women's 12km sitting cross-country. REUTERS/Carl Recine
General view of the competition during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session at the Gangneung Curling Centre. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via REUTERS
Gold medalist Simon Patmore of Australia bites his snowboard at the victory ceremony for the men's snowboard cross SB-UL. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Hiraku Misawa of Japan competes in the men's standing downhill. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Adam Dixon of Canada and Gian Luca Cavaliere of Italy in action during the ice hockey group A preliminary round. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Melanie Schwartz of the U.S. competes during the women's standing downhill. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Brenna Huckaby of the U.S. competes in the women's snowboard cross SB-LL1 big final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Sin Eui Hyun KOR competes during the cross-country skiing sitting men�s 15km at the Alpensia Biathlon Center. OIS/IOC/Bob Martin/Handout via Reuters
Alpensia Sergey Ussoltsev of Kazakhstan competes in men's 15km sitting cross-country. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Sissel Loechen of Norway delivers a stone during the wheelchair curling mixed round robin. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Ekaterina Moshkovskaia , a Paralympic Athlete from Russia during the women's 6km visually impaired biathlon. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Taiki Morii of Japan races in the alpine skiing sitting men's super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund /Handout via Reuters
Cross-Country Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics - Women's 1.5km Sprint Classic - Standing - Final - Alpensia Biathlon Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - March 14, 2018 - Anna Milenina, a Paralympic Athlete from Russia, celebrates winning...more
Next Slideshows
Preparing for the Paralympics
Athletes and volunteers gear up for the 2018 Pyeongchang Paralympics.
Best of IAAF Championships
Highlights from the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in Portland.
OAR wins Olympic hockey gold
The Olympic Athletes from Russia defeated Germany 4-3 in overtime to claim men's hockey gold.
MORE IN PICTURES
Stephen Hawking: 1942 - 2018
Physicist Stephen Hawking, who sought to explain some of the most complicated questions of life while himself working under the shadow of a likely premature death, has died at 76.
Pennsylvania votes in special election
Republican Rick Saccone and Democratic candidate Conor Lamb face off in a special election in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional district.
Russian double agent poisoned in Britain
British authorities investigate the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with military-grade nerve agent in Salisbury.
White House departures
White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump.
Trump visits the border wall
President Donald Trump visits eight prototypes of the proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall in San Diego.
Young Prince Harry
Childhood photos of Britain's Prince Harry.
Juniper Cobra military exercises
U.S. and Israeli soldiers participate in Juniper Cobra, a U.S.-Israeli joint air defense exercise, in Zeelim, southern Israel.
Thousands of shoes cover Capitol Hill lawn
Activists install 7,000 shoes on Capitol Hill, saying the installation represents the number of lives lost since the shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown.