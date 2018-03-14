Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Mar 14, 2018 | 10:35am EDT

Best of the Paralympics

Yoshihiro Nitta of Japan collapses in the snow after winning silver, next to Ilkka Tuomisto of Finland in men's 1.5km standing sprint classic cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Tyler Walker of the U.S. competes in the Alpine Skiing Sitting Men's Giant Slalom Run 2 at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. The Paralympic Winter Games, PyeongChang, South Korea, Wednesday 14th March 2018. OIS/IOC/Bob Martin/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Thomas Walsh of the U.S. competes in the men's giant slalom. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Natalie Wilkie of Canada makes a snow angel as she celebrates winning the bronze in women's 1.5km sprint classic cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Sergey Alexandrov, Neutral Paralympic Athlete, competes during the Alpine Skiing Standing Men�s Giant Slalom run 2 at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Bob Martin/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Yoshihiro Nitta of Japan celebrates winning silver in men's standing 1.5km sprint classic cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Alexandr Kolyadin of Kazakhstan celebrates winning gold in men's standing 1.5km sprint classic cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
Anna Jochemsen of the Netherlands during the women's standing super combined super-G. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Daisuke Uehara of Japan and Michal Geier of Czech Republic in action during the ice hockey preliminary round. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Clara Klug of Germany collapses in the snow after crossing the finish line in third place during the women's 10km visually impaired biathlon. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Michal Geier of Czech Republic in action during the preliminary round ice hockey game against South Korea. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Sin Eui-hyun (L) of South Korea and Dzmitry Loban of Belarus race to cross the finish line during the men's 12.5km sitting biathlon. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Jeroen Kampschreur of the Netherlands during the men's super combined sitting slalom. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Ruslan Reiter of the U.S. during the men's 12.5km standing biathlon. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Chenyang Wang of China during men's 20km free standing cross-country skiing. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Andrea Macri of Italy against Knut Andre Nordstoga of Norway during the Ice Hockey Group A Preliminary Game at the Gangneung Hockey Centre. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
Christoph Kunz of Switzerland competes in men�s super-G sitting. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Grace Miller of the U.S. reacts after crossing the finish line during the women's 15km free standing cross-country. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Shinobu Fukushima of Japan makes a save from Ju Seung Lee Korea during the Ice Hockey Group B Preliminary Game. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Gold medallist Simon Patmore is hugged by Australia Ben Tudhope of Australia during men's snowboard cross SB-UL big final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Andrea Eskau of Germany competes in the women's 12km sitting cross-country. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
General view of the competition during the Wheelchair Curling Round Robin Session at the Gangneung Curling Centre. OIS/IOC/Thomas Lovelock/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Gold medalist Simon Patmore of Australia bites his snowboard at the victory ceremony for the men's snowboard cross SB-UL. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Hiraku Misawa of Japan competes in the men's standing downhill. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
Adam Dixon of Canada and Gian Luca Cavaliere of Italy in action during the ice hockey group A preliminary round. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Melanie Schwartz of the U.S. competes during the women's standing downhill. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 09, 2018
Brenna Huckaby of the U.S. competes in the women's snowboard cross SB-LL1 big final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Sin Eui Hyun KOR competes during the cross-country skiing sitting men�s 15km at the Alpensia Biathlon Center. OIS/IOC/Bob Martin/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Alpensia Sergey Ussoltsev of Kazakhstan competes in men's 15km sitting cross-country. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Sissel Loechen of Norway delivers a stone during the wheelchair curling mixed round robin. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Ekaterina Moshkovskaia , a Paralympic Athlete from Russia during the women's 6km visually impaired biathlon. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2018
Taiki Morii of Japan races in the alpine skiing sitting men's super-G at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre. OIS/IOC/Joel Marklund /Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
Cross-Country Skiing - Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics - Women's 1.5km Sprint Classic - Standing - Final - Alpensia Biathlon Centre - Pyeongchang, South Korea - March 14, 2018 - Anna Milenina, a Paralympic Athlete from Russia, celebrates winning the gold. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Wednesday, March 14, 2018
