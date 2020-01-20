Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 20, 2020 | 7:45am EST

Best of the SAG Awards

The cast of "Parasite" poses backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Laura Dern accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Marriage Story. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Robert De Niro accepts the Life Achievement Award from presenter Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Renee Zellweger poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Judy." REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Brad Pitt accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for "Fleabag." REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "Joker." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, Erin Doherty and Tobias Menzies of "The Crown" accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern backstage. REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Brad Pitt chats with Helena Bonham Carter during a break in the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Michelle Williams poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Fosse/Verdon". REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Sam Rockwell poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for "Fosse/Verdon." REUTERS/Monica Almeida

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Peter Dinklage accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Game Of Thrones." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Joey King and Millie Bobby Brown chat during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Rachel Brosnahan speaks for the cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" after winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Charlize Theron and Quentin Tarantino pose during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
The cast of "Parasite" accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Tony Shalhoub accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Charlize Theron is seen during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Laura Dern reacts after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Marriage Story." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, January 19, 2020
Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

Jan 18 2020
Women's Marches across America

Thousands of people took part in the fourth annual Women's March in cities across the U.S.

Jan 18 2020
Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.

Hundreds of migrants leave San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras en route to the United States.

Jan 17 2020
Jean-Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said that his...

Jan 17 2020

SAG Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Animals at risk in Australian bushfires

As many as a billion animals are estimated to have either died in Australia's wildfires or are at risk in the aftermath due to a lack of food and shelter.

Women's Marches across America

Thousands of people took part in the fourth annual Women's March in cities across the U.S.

Hundreds leave Honduras en route to U.S.

Hundreds of migrants leave San Pedro Sula in northern Honduras en route to the United States.

Jean-Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk

French designer Jean-Paul Gaultier, known for dressing stars like Madonna and who cultivated an irreverent image as the industry's "bad boy", said that his fashion show in Paris on January 22 would be his last.

Volcano blankets Philippine city in ash

Tens of thousands of residents of have abandoned their homes since Taal, one of the Philippines' most active and deadliest volcanoes, began spewing massive clouds of ash, steam and gas.

French public sector strikes against pension reform

Public sector strikes continue but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made some concessions and as strikers face mounting financial pressure to return to work.

Best of Dakar Rally 2020

Spaniard Carlos Sainz became a triple Dakar Rally champion with the Mini X-Raid team while American Ricky Brabec took the motorcycle crown for Honda in the gruelling race across Saudi Arabia.

Locust swarm threatens food security in Horn of Africa

Swarms of desert locusts have spread from Ethiopia and Somalia into eastern and northern Kenya, posing a threat to food production and grazing land.

