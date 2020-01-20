Best of the SAG Awards
The cast of "Parasite" poses backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Laura Dern accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Marriage Story. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Robert De Niro accepts the Life Achievement Award from presenter Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Renee Zellweger poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Judy." REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Brad Pitt accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Phoebe Waller-Bridge poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for "Fleabag." REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for "Joker." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, Erin Doherty and Tobias Menzies of "The Crown" accept the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Renee Zellweger and Laura Dern backstage. REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Jennifer Aniston accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for "The Morning Show." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Brad Pitt chats with Helena Bonham Carter during a break in the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Michelle Williams poses backstage with her Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for "Fosse/Verdon". REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Sam Rockwell poses backstage with his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series award for "Fosse/Verdon." REUTERS/Monica Almeida
Peter Dinklage accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for "Game Of Thrones." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Joey King and Millie Bobby Brown chat during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taika Waititi, Scarlett Johansson and Roman Griffin Davis present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Rachel Brosnahan speaks for the cast of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" after winning Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Eugene Levy and Dan Levy present an award. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlize Theron and Quentin Tarantino pose during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
The cast of "Parasite" accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Tony Shalhoub accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Charlize Theron is seen during the show. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Laura Dern reacts after winning the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for "Marriage Story." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
