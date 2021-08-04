Edition:
International
Pictures | Wed Aug 4, 2021 | 3:24pm EDT

Best of the Tokyo Olympics

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and break his own world record in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and break his own world record in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Simone Biles of the United States in action on the vault in the women's gymnastics team final, before she withdrew from the event. She introduced into the general lexicon the term "twisties," a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying skills. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Simone Biles of the United States in action on the vault in the women's gymnastics team final, before she withdrew from the event. She introduced into the general lexicon the term "twisties," a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented during their gravity-defying skills. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
A rainbow is seen over Tokyo during the women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

A rainbow is seen over Tokyo during the women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain in action in men's 10m platform synchro, where they took gold. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain in action in men's 10m platform synchro, where they took gold. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates crossing the finish line to win gold in the women's 100m. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates crossing the finish line to win gold in the women's 100m. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates with Lilly King of the United States, Annie Lazor of the United States and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa after setting a new world record and winning gold in the women's 200m breaststroke. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates with Lilly King of the United States, Annie Lazor of the United States and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa after setting a new world record and winning gold in the women's 200m breaststroke. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Sunisa Lee of the United States kisses her gold medal in front of the Olympic rings after winning the women's gymnastics individual all-around. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Sunisa Lee of the United States kisses her gold medal in front of the Olympic rings after winning the women's gymnastics individual all-around. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, arrives at Narita International Airport wearing "I Run Clean" glasses to leave for Vienna, in Narita, Japan August 4, 2021. The sprinter caused a furore when she said coaches had demanded she pack her bags at the Olympic village and taken her to the airport against her wishes, ordering her home because she had criticized them. She refused to board the flight and sought protection of Japanese police. Poland has granted her a humanitarian visa and another to her husband to join her. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, arrives at Narita International Airport wearing "I Run Clean" glasses to leave for Vienna, in Narita, Japan August 4, 2021. The sprinter caused a furore when...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Jessie Fleming of Canada scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Adrianna Franch of the United States of the women's soccer semifinal, as Canada defeated the U.S. 1-0 to advance to the final against Sweden. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Jessie Fleming of Canada scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Adrianna Franch of the United States of the women's soccer semifinal, as Canada defeated the U.S. 1-0 to advance to the final against Sweden. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting contest, becoming the first openly transgender Olympian. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting contest, becoming the first openly transgender Olympian. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil poses with her medals. She Andrade, a surprise silver medallist in the all-around competition, pulled off another shock in the women's vault to become Brazil's first female gymnastics Olympic champion. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil poses with her medals. She Andrade, a surprise silver medallist in the all-around competition, pulled off another shock in the women's vault to become Brazil's first female gymnastics Olympic champion. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate after winning gold in men's high jump. Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi cleared 2.37 meters. Facing the prospect of a jump-off to decide the winner, they persuaded organizers to let them share the triumph. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate after winning gold in men's high jump. Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi cleared 2.37 meters. Facing the prospect of a jump-off to decide the winner, they persuaded organizers to let them share the triumph. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Silver medallist Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium after the women's shot put. Saunders had crossed her arms in an "X" over her head, a gesture she has said represented "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet." She said she hoped to inspire fellow LGBT and Black people, and those struggling with mental health. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Silver medallist Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium after the women's shot put. Saunders had crossed her arms in an "X" over her head, a gesture she has said represented "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed meet." She said she hoped to inspire fellow LGBT and Black people, and those struggling with mental health. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Athletes compete in the rain during the women's 400m hurdles Semifinal 3. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Athletes compete in the rain during the women's 400m hurdles Semifinal 3. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Diver Tom Daley of Britain knits in the stands while watching men's 3m springboard preliminaries. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Diver Tom Daley of Britain knits in the stands while watching men's 3m springboard preliminaries. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Megu Uyama of Japan warms up in the women's individual trampoline final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Megu Uyama of Japan warms up in the women's individual trampoline final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa in action in men's rugby sevens against Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa in action in men's rugby sevens against Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the finish line and wins gold in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the finish line and wins gold in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning the match against Du Yue and Li Yinhui of China in women's badminton doubles quarterfinals. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning the match against Du Yue and Li Yinhui of China in women's badminton doubles quarterfinals. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Daiki Hashimoto of Japan performs on the horizontal bar in the men's individual all-around final. He took gold in the all-around and the high bar, and a silver in the men's team event. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Daiki Hashimoto of Japan performs on the horizontal bar in the men's individual all-around final. He took gold in the all-around and the high bar, and a silver in the men's team event. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Kristof Milak of Hungary poses with his gold medal on the podium in men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Kristof Milak of Hungary poses with his gold medal on the podium in men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after a lift in women's 55kg weightlifting, becoming her country's first ever Olympic gold medalist. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after a lift in women's 55kg weightlifting, becoming her country's first ever Olympic gold medalist. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in action in women's handball against Brazil. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in action in women's handball against Brazil. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Simone Biles of the United States leaves a medical station during the women's team final, before she pulled out of the event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Simone Biles of the United States leaves a medical station during the women's team final, before she pulled out of the event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action in men's shortboard surfing, where he took gold. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action in men's shortboard surfing, where he took gold. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavskiy, Denis Abliazin and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning gold in the men's gymnastics team final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavskiy, Denis Abliazin and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning gold in the men's gymnastics team final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway celebrates golden victory in men's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway celebrates golden victory in men's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan is embraced by Orabi Bader, physiotherapist for Israel, after performing on the vault. At 46, the Uzbek gymnast has defied all odds to compete at her eighth Olympic Games but following the opening day of the women's competition, she bid a tearful farewell after failing to make the cut for the vault final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan is embraced by Orabi Bader, physiotherapist for Israel, after performing on the vault. At 46, the Uzbek gymnast has defied all odds to compete at her eighth Olympic Games but following the opening day of the women's competition, she bid a tearful farewell after failing to make the cut for the vault final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Mourad Aliev of France lodged a furious protest with an hour-long ring-side sit-in after being disqualified in his super heavyweight boxing quarter-final bout against the Briton following a series of headbutts that had injured his opponent. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Mourad Aliev of France lodged a furious protest with an hour-long ring-side sit-in after being disqualified in his super heavyweight boxing quarter-final bout against the Briton following a series of headbutts that had injured his opponent. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Rayssa Leal of Brazil and Momiji Nishiya of Japan pose with their medals after women's street skateboarding. Nishiya came out on top of an unusually young field of competitors, with all three medallists in their teens. Silver medallist Leal is also 13, while bronze medallist Funa Nakayama, also from Japan, is 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Rayssa Leal of Brazil and Momiji Nishiya of Japan pose with their medals after women's street skateboarding. Nishiya came out on top of an unusually young field of competitors, with all three medallists in their teens. Silver medallist Leal is also 13, while bronze medallist Funa Nakayama, also from Japan, is 16. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Pauline Schaefer of Germany in action on the beam in qualifications. The German women's gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles, in qualifications after saying they aimed to counter the sexualization of the sport and women could wear what they choose. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Pauline Schaefer of Germany in action on the beam in qualifications. The German women's gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles, in qualifications after saying they aimed to counter the sexualization of the sport and women could wear what they choose. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
An San of South Korea in action in women's archery individual 1/32 finals. She became the first archer to win three golds at a single Games. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

An San of South Korea in action in women's archery individual 1/32 finals. She became the first archer to win three golds at a single Games. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2
Kelly Claes of the United States in action in women's beach volleyball against Latvia. REUTERS/John Sibley

Kelly Claes of the United States in action in women's beach volleyball against Latvia. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Kelly Claes of the United States in action in women's beach volleyball against Latvia. REUTERS/John Sibley
Anita Blaze of France in action against Arianna Errigo of Italy in women's team foil fencing semifinals. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Anita Blaze of France in action against Arianna Errigo of Italy in women's team foil fencing semifinals. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Anita Blaze of France in action against Arianna Errigo of Italy in women's team foil fencing semifinals. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Anna Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria perform in women's artistic swimming duet free preliminaries. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Anna Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria perform in women's artistic swimming duet free preliminaries. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Anna Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria perform in women's artistic swimming duet free preliminaries. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after a lift in men's 73kg weightlifting, where he claimed the gold. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after a lift in men's 73kg weightlifting, where he claimed the gold. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after a lift in men's 73kg weightlifting, where he claimed the gold. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Yufei Zhang of China in action in women's 200m butterfly semifinals. She went on to win gold and break the Olympic record in the finals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Yufei Zhang of China in action in women's 200m butterfly semifinals. She went on to win gold and break the Olympic record in the finals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Yufei Zhang of China in action in women's 200m butterfly semifinals. She went on to win gold and break the Olympic record in the finals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Candice McLeod of Jamaica in action in Heat 4 of the women's 400m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Candice McLeod of Jamaica in action in Heat 4 of the women's 400m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Candice McLeod of Jamaica in action in Heat 4 of the women's 400m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simone Biles of the United States in action on the balance beam, where she took bronze. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Simone Biles of the United States in action on the balance beam, where she took bronze. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Simone Biles of the United States in action on the balance beam, where she took bronze. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Novak Djokovic of Serbia throws his racquet during his bronze medal men's singles tennis match against Pablo Carreno of Spain. The Serbian was stopped in his bid to complete a historic "Golden Slam," aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year, after securing victories at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Novak Djokovic of Serbia throws his racquet during his bronze medal men's singles tennis match against Pablo Carreno of Spain. The Serbian was stopped in his bid to complete a historic "Golden Slam," aiming to become the first man to win all four...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Novak Djokovic of Serbia throws his racquet during his bronze medal men's singles tennis match against Pablo Carreno of Spain. The Serbian was stopped in his bid to complete a historic "Golden Slam," aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and an Olympic gold medal in the same calendar year, after securing victories at the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1,500m heats. Hassan's dream of an unprecedented treble looked under threat as she tumbled and fell but she recovered brilliantly and pushed hard to win her race and advance to the semi-finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1,500m heats. Hassan's dream of an unprecedented treble looked under threat as she tumbled and fell but she recovered brilliantly and pushed hard to win...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1,500m heats. Hassan's dream of an unprecedented treble looked under threat as she tumbled and fell but she recovered brilliantly and pushed hard to win her race and advance to the semi-finals. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Athletes shelter from the sun after the women's 100m hurdles round 1. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium have hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Phil Noble

Athletes shelter from the sun after the women's 100m hurdles round 1. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium have hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Athletes shelter from the sun after the women's 100m hurdles round 1. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium have hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Phil Noble
Diogo Abreu of Portugal looks dejected after competing in men's individual trampoline. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Diogo Abreu of Portugal looks dejected after competing in men's individual trampoline. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Diogo Abreu of Portugal looks dejected after competing in men's individual trampoline. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Christopher Taylor of Jamaica receives medical attention after competing in the men's 400m semifinals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Christopher Taylor of Jamaica receives medical attention after competing in the men's 400m semifinals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Christopher Taylor of Jamaica receives medical attention after competing in the men's 400m semifinals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Reggie Jagers of the United States reacts in men's discus qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reggie Jagers of the United States reacts in men's discus qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Friday, July 30, 2021
Reggie Jagers of the United States reacts in men's discus qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands gets into the water to celebrate winning gold after the men's RS:X sailing race. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands gets into the water to celebrate winning gold after the men's RS:X sailing race. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands gets into the water to celebrate winning gold after the men's RS:X sailing race. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Clarisse Bogdanna Agbegnenou and Samir Ait Said of France lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the Olympics. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Clarisse Bogdanna Agbegnenou and Samir Ait Said of France lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the Olympics. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Clarisse Bogdanna Agbegnenou and Samir Ait Said of France lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the Olympics. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Soufiane Elbakkali and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action in the men's 3,000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Soufiane Elbakkali and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action in the men's 3,000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Soufiane Elbakkali and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action in the men's 3,000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium after women's beam. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium after women's beam. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium after women's beam. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Melody Johner of Switzerland on her horse Toubleu De Rueire competes in eventing jumping individual qualifications. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Melody Johner of Switzerland on her horse Toubleu De Rueire competes in eventing jumping individual qualifications. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Melody Johner of Switzerland on her horse Toubleu De Rueire competes in eventing jumping individual qualifications. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after her throw in women's shot put final, where she took gold. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after her throw in women's shot put final, where she took gold. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after her throw in women's shot put final, where she took gold. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m heats. She took refuge in Poland after defying an order to return early to her authoritarian homeland from the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m heats. She took refuge in Poland after defying an order to return early to her authoritarian homeland from the...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m heats. She took refuge in Poland after defying an order to return early to her authoritarian homeland from the Tokyo Olympics. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in the men's 100m butterfly. He won all three of his individual events -- the men's 100m butterfly and the 50m and 100m freestyle -- plus two relay golds. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in the men's 100m butterfly. He won all three of his individual events -- the men's 100m butterfly and the 50m and 100m freestyle -- plus two relay golds. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in the men's 100m butterfly. He won all three of his individual events -- the men's 100m butterfly and the 50m and 100m freestyle -- plus two relay golds. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in men's gymnastics rings. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in men's gymnastics rings. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Monday, August 02, 2021
Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in men's gymnastics rings. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Team China celebrate winning gold and setting a world record in women's 4x200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Team China celebrate winning gold and setting a world record in women's 4x200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, July 29, 2021
Team China celebrate winning gold and setting a world record in women's 4x200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Julio Mayora of Venezuela celebrates with a backflip in men's 73kg weightlifting, where he won silver. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Julio Mayora of Venezuela celebrates with a backflip in men's 73kg weightlifting, where he won silver. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Julio Mayora of Venezuela celebrates with a backflip in men's 73kg weightlifting, where he won silver. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Yui Ohashi of Japan reacts in women's 200m individual medley final, where she won gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Yui Ohashi of Japan reacts in women's 200m individual medley final, where she won gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Yui Ohashi of Japan reacts in women's 200m individual medley final, where she won gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Eri Yamada of Japan in action in the women's softball final, where they beat the United States 2-0 to take their second successive gold. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Eri Yamada of Japan in action in the women's softball final, where they beat the United States 2-0 to take their second successive gold. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Eri Yamada of Japan in action in the women's softball final, where they beat the United States 2-0 to take their second successive gold. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in action in men's 4x100m medley relay final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in action in men's 4x100m medley relay final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Sunday, August 01, 2021
Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in action in men's 4x100m medley relay final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee takes a medical timeout during his third round men's singles tennis match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. The world No. 2 Medvedev warned that a player "can die" in the heat. The sports' governing body later agreed to delay match start times in response to similar complaints. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee takes a medical timeout during his third round men's singles tennis match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. The world No. 2 Medvedev warned that a player "can die" in the heat. The sports' governing body...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee takes a medical timeout during his third round men's singles tennis match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. The world No. 2 Medvedev warned that a player "can die" in the heat. The sports' governing body later agreed to delay match start times in response to similar complaints. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea in mixed 10m air pistol team qualifications. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea in mixed 10m air pistol team qualifications. REUTERS/Ann Wang

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea in mixed 10m air pistol team qualifications. REUTERS/Ann Wang
The beach volleyball stadium sits empty after the men's match between Czech Republic and Latvia was cancelled due to COVID-19. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

The beach volleyball stadium sits empty after the men's match between Czech Republic and Latvia was cancelled due to COVID-19. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
The beach volleyball stadium sits empty after the men's match between Czech Republic and Latvia was cancelled due to COVID-19. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Eldric Sella Rodriguez of the Refugee Olympic Team lies on the ground after being knocked down during his fight against Euri Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic in men's middleweight boxing last 32. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Eldric Sella Rodriguez of the Refugee Olympic Team lies on the ground after being knocked down during his fight against Euri Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic in men's middleweight boxing last 32. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Monday, July 26, 2021
Eldric Sella Rodriguez of the Refugee Olympic Team lies on the ground after being knocked down during his fight against Euri Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic in men's middleweight boxing last 32. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Daryll Neita of Britain, Teahna Daniels of the United States, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland before competing in the womens' 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Daryll Neita of Britain, Teahna Daniels of the United States, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and Mujinga Kambundji of...more

Reuters / Saturday, July 31, 2021
Daryll Neita of Britain, Teahna Daniels of the United States, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and Mujinga Kambundji of Switzerland before competing in the womens' 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Simone Pearce of Australia on her horse Destano competes in individual dressage. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Simone Pearce of Australia on her horse Destano competes in individual dressage. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Simone Pearce of Australia on her horse Destano competes in individual dressage. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A spectator is seen at the finish of the women's road race cycling final. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

A spectator is seen at the finish of the women's road race cycling final. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
A spectator is seen at the finish of the women's road race cycling final. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Lena Hentschel and Tina Puntzel of Germany in action in women's 3m springboard synchro diving final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Lena Hentschel and Tina Puntzel of Germany in action in women's 3m springboard synchro diving final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, July 25, 2021
Lena Hentschel and Tina Puntzel of Germany in action in women's 3m springboard synchro diving final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe from outside the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe from outside the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe from outside the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A diver trains at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A diver trains at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, July 21, 2021
A diver trains at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A performer runs on a treadmill during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A performer runs on a treadmill during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2021
A performer runs on a treadmill during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
