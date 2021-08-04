Best of the Tokyo Olympics
Karsten Warholm of Norway reacts after crossing the line to win gold and break his own world record in the men's 400m hurdles. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simone Biles of the United States in action on the vault in the women's gymnastics team final, before she withdrew from the event. She introduced into the general lexicon the term "twisties," a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented...more
A rainbow is seen over Tokyo during the women's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain in action in men's 10m platform synchro, where they took gold. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica celebrates crossing the finish line to win gold in the women's 100m. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa celebrates with Lilly King of the United States, Annie Lazor of the United States and Kaylene Corbett of South Africa after setting a new world record and winning gold in the women's 200m breaststroke. REUTERS/Carl...more
Sunisa Lee of the United States kisses her gold medal in front of the Olympic rings after winning the women's gymnastics individual all-around. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Naomi Osaka of Japan holds the Olympic torch after lighting the cauldron at the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, arrives at Narita International Airport wearing "I Run Clean" glasses to leave for Vienna, in Narita, Japan August 4, 2021. The sprinter caused a furore when...more
Jessie Fleming of Canada scores their first goal from the penalty spot against Adrianna Franch of the United States of the women's soccer semifinal, as Canada defeated the U.S. 1-0 to advance to the final against Sweden. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand celebrates after a lift in the women's +87kg weightlifting contest, becoming the first openly transgender Olympian. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Rebeca Andrade of Brazil poses with her medals. She Andrade, a surprise silver medallist in the all-around competition, pulled off another shock in the women's vault to become Brazil's first female gymnastics Olympic champion. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate after winning gold in men's high jump. Both Barshim, 30, and the 29-year-old Tamberi cleared 2.37 meters. Facing the prospect of a jump-off to decide the winner, they persuaded...more
Silver medallist Raven Saunders of the United States gestures on the podium after the women's shot put. Saunders had crossed her arms in an "X" over her head, a gesture she has said represented "the intersection of where all people who are oppressed...more
Athletes compete in the rain during the women's 400m hurdles Semifinal 3. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Diver Tom Daley of Britain knits in the stands while watching men's 3m springboard preliminaries. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Megu Uyama of Japan warms up in the women's individual trampoline final. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Kurt-Lee Arendse of South Africa in action in men's rugby sevens against Australia. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy crosses the finish line and wins gold in the men's 100m final. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Apriyani Rahayu and Greysia Polii of Indonesia react after winning the match against Du Yue and Li Yinhui of China in women's badminton doubles quarterfinals. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Daiki Hashimoto of Japan performs on the horizontal bar in the men's individual all-around final. He took gold in the all-around and the high bar, and a silver in the men's team event. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Kristof Milak of Hungary poses with his gold medal on the podium in men's 200m butterfly. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after a lift in women's 55kg weightlifting, becoming her country's first ever Olympic gold medalist. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Zsuzsanna Tomori of Hungary in action in women's handball against Brazil. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Simone Biles of the United States leaves a medical station during the women's team final, before she pulled out of the event. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Italo Ferreira of Brazil in action in men's shortboard surfing, where he took gold. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavskiy, Denis Abliazin and Nikita Nagornyy of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate after winning gold in the men's gymnastics team final. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kristian Blummenfelt of Norway celebrates golden victory in men's triathlon. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan is embraced by Orabi Bader, physiotherapist for Israel, after performing on the vault. At 46, the Uzbek gymnast has defied all odds to compete at her eighth Olympic Games but following the opening day of the women's...more
Mourad Aliev of France lodged a furious protest with an hour-long ring-side sit-in after being disqualified in his super heavyweight boxing quarter-final bout against the Briton following a series of headbutts that had injured his opponent....more
Chase Kalisz of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in men's 400m individual medley. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Rayssa Leal of Brazil and Momiji Nishiya of Japan pose with their medals after women's street skateboarding. Nishiya came out on top of an unusually young field of competitors, with all three medallists in their teens. Silver medallist Leal is also...more
Pauline Schaefer of Germany in action on the beam in qualifications. The German women's gymnastics team competed in red and white unitards, which are combined leotards and leggings extending to the ankles, in qualifications after saying they aimed to...more
An San of South Korea in action in women's archery individual 1/32 finals. She became the first archer to win three golds at a single Games. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Kelly Claes of the United States in action in women's beach volleyball against Latvia. REUTERS/John Sibley
Anita Blaze of France in action against Arianna Errigo of Italy in women's team foil fencing semifinals. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Anna Maria Alexandri and Eirini Alexandri of Austria perform in women's artistic swimming duet free preliminaries. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Shi Zhiyong of China celebrates after a lift in men's 73kg weightlifting, where he claimed the gold. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Yufei Zhang of China in action in women's 200m butterfly semifinals. She went on to win gold and break the Olympic record in the finals. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Candice McLeod of Jamaica in action in Heat 4 of the women's 400m. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Simone Biles of the United States in action on the balance beam, where she took bronze. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Novak Djokovic of Serbia throws his racquet during his bronze medal men's singles tennis match against Pablo Carreno of Spain. The Serbian was stopped in his bid to complete a historic "Golden Slam," aiming to become the first man to win all four...more
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands and Edina Jebitok of Kenya fall down during Heat 2 of the women's 1,500m heats. Hassan's dream of an unprecedented treble looked under threat as she tumbled and fell but she recovered brilliantly and pushed hard to win...more
Athletes shelter from the sun after the women's 100m hurdles round 1. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium have hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit). REUTERS/Phil Noble
Diogo Abreu of Portugal looks dejected after competing in men's individual trampoline. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Christopher Taylor of Jamaica receives medical attention after competing in the men's 400m semifinals. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Reggie Jagers of the United States reacts in men's discus qualifications. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands gets into the water to celebrate winning gold after the men's RS:X sailing race. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Clarisse Bogdanna Agbegnenou and Samir Ait Said of France lead their contingent in the athletes parade during the opening ceremony of the Olympics. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Soufiane Elbakkali and Mohamed Tindouft of Morocco in action in the men's 3,000m steeplechase final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium after women's beam. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Melody Johner of Switzerland on her horse Toubleu De Rueire competes in eventing jumping individual qualifications. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Gong Lijiao of China celebrates after her throw in women's shot put final, where she took gold. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
The starting blocks in an empty lane 8 of Heat 5 are seen where Krystsina Tsimanouskaya of Belarus was due to compete in the women's 200m heats. She took refuge in Poland after defying an order to return early to her authoritarian homeland from the...more
Caeleb Dressel of the United States in action in the men's 100m butterfly. He won all three of his individual events -- the men's 100m butterfly and the 50m and 100m freestyle -- plus two relay golds. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Megan Tapper of Jamaica celebrates with her national flag after winning bronze in the women's 100m hurdles. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Liu Yang of China looks on after winning the gold medal in men's gymnastics rings. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Team China celebrate winning gold and setting a world record in women's 4x200m freestyle relay. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Julio Mayora of Venezuela celebrates with a backflip in men's 73kg weightlifting, where he won silver. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Yui Ohashi of Japan reacts in women's 200m individual medley final, where she won gold. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Eri Yamada of Japan in action in the women's softball final, where they beat the United States 2-0 to take their second successive gold. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy in action in men's 4x100m medley relay final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Daniil Medvedev of the Russian Olympic Committee takes a medical timeout during his third round men's singles tennis match against Fabio Fognini of Italy. The world No. 2 Medvedev warned that a player "can die" in the heat. The sports' governing body...more
Choo Gaeun of South Korea reacts during competition with Jin Jongoh of South Korea in mixed 10m air pistol team qualifications. REUTERS/Ann Wang
The beach volleyball stadium sits empty after the men's match between Czech Republic and Latvia was cancelled due to COVID-19. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Eldric Sella Rodriguez of the Refugee Olympic Team lies on the ground after being knocked down during his fight against Euri Cedeno Martinez of the Dominican Republic in men's middleweight boxing last 32. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Daryll Neita of Britain, Teahna Daniels of the United States, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica, Marie Josee Ta Lou of Ivory Coast, Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and Mujinga Kambundji of...more
Simone Pearce of Australia on her horse Destano competes in individual dressage. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A spectator is seen at the finish of the women's road race cycling final. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Lena Hentschel and Tina Puntzel of Germany in action in women's 3m springboard synchro diving final. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Fireworks are reflected in a building as people observe from outside the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A diver trains at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A performer runs on a treadmill during the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Next Slideshows
Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice
Security forces fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters near Lebanon's parliament building as the country marked the first anniversary of the...
One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma
The Lebanese city and its residents bear heavy scars one year after the Aug. 4 blast left more than 200 dead, thousands injured, and large swathes of the city...
Wildfires rage across Greece
More than 100 wildfires have burned across Greece in recent days, fanned by winds and the country's worst heat wave in 30 years.
MORE IN PICTURES
Tokyo Olympics: Best of August 4
Highlights from August 4 at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.
Joy and heartbreak at the Tokyo Olympics
The agony and the ecstasy of the Tokyo Summer Games.
Beirut marks year since port blast with demands for justice
Security forces fired water cannons and tear gas at protesters near Lebanon's parliament building as the country marked the first anniversary of the catastrophic explosion in Beirut port.
One year after deadly port explosion, Beirut residents grapple with trauma
The Lebanese city and its residents bear heavy scars one year after the Aug. 4 blast left more than 200 dead, thousands injured, and large swathes of the city destroyed.
Wildfires rage across Greece
More than 100 wildfires have burned across Greece in recent days, fanned by winds and the country's worst heat wave in 30 years.
Watching the Olympic Games from afar
Sports fans and Olympians' loved ones cheer on their athletes from afar during a spectator-free Tokyo Olympics.
Hundreds march in B.C. to honor children of Canada's indigenous residential schools
People fill the streets of Chemainus, British Columbia, to pay tribute after more than a thousand graves were found at indigenous residential schools across Canada.
Olympic athletes make on-field gestures
While the IOC relaxed Rule 50 to allow gestures, such as kneeling on the field of play provided athletes do so without disruption and with respect for fellow competitors, it has banned any political gestures on the podium.