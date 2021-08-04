Best of the Tokyo Olympics

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, arrives at Narita International Airport wearing "I Run Clean" glasses to leave for Vienna, in Narita, Japan August 4, 2021. The sprinter caused a furore when she said coaches had demanded she pack her bags at the Olympic village and taken her to the airport against her wishes, ordering her home because she had criticized them. She refused to board the flight and sought protection of Japanese police. Poland has granted her a humanitarian visa and another to her husband to join her. REUTERS/Issei Kato

