Best of the Tour de France
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia celebrates on the podium after winning the general classification and the overall leader's yellow jersey. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
People celebrate at the hometown of UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar, who has become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France, in Komenda, Slovenia, September 20. REUTERS/Borut Zivulovic
Overall winner UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the yellow jersey, second-placed Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and third-placed Trek-Segafredo rider Richie Porte of Australia celebrate on the podium,...more
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, passes the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, September 20. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton in action during stage 19. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team INEOS Grenadiers riders Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador celebrate as they cross the finish line during stage 18. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool
The breakaway group in action during stage 18. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Astana Pro Team rider Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia crosses the finish line during stage 17. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
General view before the start of stage 17. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton in action during stage 17. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Astana Pro Team rider Miguel Angel Lopez of Colombia crosses the finish line during Stage 17. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin
Cyclists in action during Stage 16. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia, wearing the white jersey for best young rider, reacts after finishing Stage 15. Pool via REUTERS/Stef Mantey
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia in action during Stage 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Fans during Stage 15. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cofidis rider Simone Consonni of Italy and CCC Team rider Matteo Trentin of Italy sprint to the finish line during Stage 14. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Fans watch the peloton pass during Stage 14. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporters along the course during Stage 13. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cyclists in action during Stage 13 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
EF Pro Cycling rider Daniel Felipe Martinez of Colombia wins the stage ahead of BORA-Hansgrohe rider Lennard Kaemna of Germany during Stage 13. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Remi Cavagna of France, Team INEOS Grenadiers rider Pavel Sivakov of Russia and CCC Team rider Simon Geschke of Germany in action during Stage 13. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Supporters wait for the race during Stage 13. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Cyclists before the official start of Stage 13. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Sunweb rider Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark celebrates as he finishes Stage 12. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin
The peloton in action during Stage 12. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 12. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 11. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, before the start of Stage 11. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
The peloton in action during Stage 10 of the Tour de France. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Sam Bennett of Ireland wins Stage 10. Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Ena
A car of the caravan passes during Stage 10. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
The peloton in action during Stage 10. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia, wearing the green jersey, bump fists before the start of Stage 10. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bahrain-McLaren rider Mikel Landa of Spain and Team Jumbo-Visma riders Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands and Primoz Roglic of Slovenia in action during Stage 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia wins Stage 9. Pool via REUTERS/Thibault Camus
The peloton in action during Stage 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view of the start of Stage 9. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France in action during Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Movistar Team rider Carlos Verona of Spain and Trek-Segafredo rider Toms Skujins of Latvia in action during Stage 8. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
AG2r La Mondiale rider Nans Peters of France wins Stage 8. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Wout Van Aert of Belgium wins Stage 7. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Pool
The peloton in action during Stage 7. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
UAE Team Emirates rider Davide Formolo of Italy passes a supporter with a French flag during Stage 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 6. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia wins the stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia during Stage 4. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool
The peloton in action during Stage 4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Trek-Segafredo rider Bauke Mollema of the Netherlands in action during Stage 4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
BORA-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia, wearing the green jersey, Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, and Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland, wearing the white jersey...more
The peloton in action during Stage 4. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Bahrain-McLaren rider Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Jumbo-Visma rider Tony Martin of Germany in action in the peloton during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Bahrain-McLaren rider Mikel Landa of Spain talk in the peloton during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Cofidis rider Anthony Perez of France after a crash in Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Groupama-FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France before the start of Stage 3. Pool via REUTERS/Sebastien Nogier
A woman carries a yellow umbrella with the Tour de France logo as the peloton passes by during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia wins Stage 3. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 3. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Spectators wear protective face masks during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France wins Stage 2 ahead of Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/Pool
B&B Hotels-Vital Concept p/b KTM rider Jens Debusschere of Belgium in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporters wearing protective face masks watch Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Supporters cheer as Team Arkea-Samsic rider Dayer Quintana of Colombia passes by during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Mitchelton-Scott rider Christopher Juul Jensen of Denmark in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action in the descent of the Col de la Colmiane during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton with UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France reacts after winning Stage 2. Pool via REUTERS/Stef Mantey
Deceuninck-Quick Step rider Julian Alaphilippe of France, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after Stage 2. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin
The peloton in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 2. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Groupama-FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France and Team Sunweb rider Marc Hirschi of Switzerland after a crash during Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway celebrates after winning the stage ahead of Trek-Segafredo rider Mads Pedersen of Denmark during Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin
Team Jumbo-Visma rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia in action during Stage 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
The peloton in action during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
General view as spectators look on during the race. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Supporter Didi Senft aka Didi the Devil wears a protective face mask as he cheers along the road during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bahrain-McLaren rider Rafael Valls of Spain is moved away on a stretcher after a crash during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Bahrain-McLaren rider Sonny Colbrelli of Italy after a crash Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Anne-Christine Poujoulat
Trek-Segafredo rider Niklas Eg of Denmark after a crash during Stage 1. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
UAE Team Emirates rider Alexander Kristoff of Norway celebrates after winning the Stage 1. Pool via REUTERS/Stuart Franklin
Team Jumbo-Visma riders Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Wout Van Aert of Belgium in action Stage 1. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
